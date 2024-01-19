In a world overflowing with radiation and waste, one would expect to find Nuclear Material far more often, but it's pretty rare. It would be best to have this resource for late-game crafting plans, especially Power Armor, and you'd better prepare for a long journey. Here is how to get Nuclear Material in Fallout 76!

Where To Get Nuclear Material in Fallout 76

First and foremost, it's important to note that “Nuclear Material” isn't a single item you can loot in Fallout 76. It's a crafting resource that stems from irradiated items and parts, the most common being Nuclear Waste, which breaks down into Nuclear Material. And unfortunately, as one would expect of Nuclear Material, it's rare. You'll need to farm plenty of high-tier points of interest to track down a few radioactive bits and bobs for your end-game level gear, like Power Armor and Heavy Weapons.

Your best bet is to scrap various junk items in the game, such as:

Biometric Scanners

Fusion Pulse Charge

High-Powered Magnet

Ignition Core

Nuclear Waste

Rad Poker Board Game

Blast Radius Board Game

Radioactive Gland

Vault-Tec Alarm Clock

Wendig Colossus Vocal Sac

These items, and those like them, provide small amounts of Nuclear Material. Unfortunately, tracking down these items to specific points of interest proves challenging, as they're part of the overall loot table and, as such, spawn randomly throughout the map. However, We recommend checking out schools and science facilities, such as Vaults or Vault-Tec University!

What Is Nuclear Material Used for in Fallout 76?

Once you do have a small stockpile of Nuclear Material in Fallout 76, visit an Armor Workbench, Chemistry Station, Power Armor Station, Tinker's workbench, or Weapons Workbench, along with proper crafting plans, to begin building unique items to power up your build.

You can craft Weapon Modifications (Optics), Power Armor Modifications, Explosives, and several C.A.M.P. construction items.

Furthermore, thanks to the Wild Appalachia content update, Nuclear Material is helpful in crafting:

Nukashine

Hoppy Hunter IPA

These are two potent alcoholic drinks that provide varying benefits, such as increasing AP regen, bolstering fall speed, and causing the player character to blackout after a few minutes and wake up in a new location halfway across the map.