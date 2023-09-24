How To Get Paid $2,500 To Watch Your Favorite Netflix Shows

One lucky couch potato will be paid $2,500 to watch Netflix's most popular shows and help solve the immortal question of which is the most binge-worthy. The answer is The Witcher, I'll take my $2,500 now, please.

Apply by September 25, 2023

Online Casinos is looking for one Netflix watcher to fill the unconventional post. Still, you'll have to hurry because they want to have found their test subject by National Binge Day on September 25 (tomorrow).

“We want to get to the bottom of a popular debate: which series truly is the most binge-worthy on Netflix?” the post reads.

Paid $2,000 + $500 for Snacks

The winning candidate will be paid $2,000 and given an additional $500 to splurge on snacks and a Netflix subscription (if they've just been locked out of their family's one, thanks to the streaming giant's misguided crackdown on password sharing).

They will then have a month to watch Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday.

Get Paid $50 an Hour To Watch Squid Game: Sign Me Up!

The three series contain 51 episodes, at just under an hour apiece. Which averages out to being paid about $50 an hour to watch programs they were definitely going get around to anyway.

They will then be asked to review each show by giving them a rating out of 10, using criteria such as how likely they are to watch more than one episode at a time, how often they were distracted while watching, how likely they are to rewatch the show, and how much they liked the finale.

The Winner Will Receive

The chosen binge-watcher, selected at random, will first receive $500 for their Netflix subscription and snacks and then have until October 25th to submit their reviews to claim the rest of their payment via Paypal.

Squid Game, Wednesday, and Stranger Things, which are Netflix's most popular shows of all time, have been viewed more than 5.7 billion hours (or about 650,000 years in total).

You can apply to be Online Casino's official binge-watcher here.