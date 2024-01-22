As a survival crafting game with a heavy focus on base building and automation, Palworld features a lot of different resources to gather and manage, which can sometimes feel overwhelming. One such resource is Pal Fluids. It sounds gross, of course, but they're just a water-based resource. Here is how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld!

How To Acquire Pal Fluids in Palworld

To get Pal Fluids in Palworld, you need to track down and hunt the various water-type Pals in the game. Unfortunately, you cannot catch them, as you won't receive the resource. You need to knock them out entirely. Here are the notable Pals you can farm Pal Fluids from in the game:

Pengullet

Celaray

Fuack

Gobfin

Hormuntide

Kelpsea

Lyleen Noct

Surfent

Surfent Terra

Teafant

Each of these is a water-type Pal, and, as such, you can most often find them around bodies of water. For example, the Pengullet is easily found in the starting zone of Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning, just down the path past Mammorest and by the beach.

Unfortunately, you will only receive one Pal Fluid at most for each water-type Pal you take down. Some don't drop any at all. As such, it can take quite a bit of time to farm enough Pal Fluids for whatever crafting project you're tackling.

What Are Pal Fluids Used for in Palworld?

Your first introduction to Pal Fluids will likely be while crafting the Hot Spring. It's the earliest item designed to deal with Pal's sanity and one you certainly want to construct in your base to keep your workers satisfied and efficient. Other key technologies that require Pal Fluids include:

Celaray's Gloves

Cement

Hot Spring

Tomato Plantation

Lettuce Plantation

Azurobe Saddle

Surfent Saddle

Water Fountain

Witch Cauldron

You'll want to keep a steady supply of Pal Fluids coming into your base, especially once you unlock the Tomato and Lettuce Plantation technologies, which help feed your Pals. I recommend setting aside a wooden chest specifically for items like Pal Fluids, too!