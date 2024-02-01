As you will find yourself chopping down countless trees to build a base or craft the occasional tool in Enshrouded, obtaining Resin as a byproduct of your logging empire is undoubtedly a bonus. You need Resin. It's a valuable resource key in the game's countless crafting and construction recipes. Here is how to get Resin in Enshrouded!

Where To Find Resin in Enshrouded

You can find Resin all around you in Enshrouded. It stems from the various trees in the woods, but more specifically, you'll want to focus on chopping down the trees with orange, red, and yellow leaves. These may not produce as much wood, if any, but you will receive Resin each time you cut one down. The best place to locate such trees is in and around Longkeep, where you stumble out at the beginning of the game.

You will first want to craft an Axe to chop down a tree. For that, you require:

4x Twigs

1x Stone

1x String

These are generic and prevalent resources that you'll find all around you. The Twigs come from bushes, the Stone from the ground, and the String from the Plant Fibers you receive when harvesting bushes.

Why You Need Resin in Enshrouded

Like all other resources in the game, no matter how small or valuable, Resin proves extremely useful for numerous crafting concoctions. You need Resin for:

Magical Staves

Fireball Spell

Rising Fighter Helmet

Rising Fighter Torso Armor

Rising Fighter Boots

Furthermore, you require Resin to help you improve your base using the “Strengthen the Flame” upgrade. But more so, and equally as important, is the Rising Fighter armor set. It's beneficial as you move deeper into the game world. The complete set will provide you with the following:

+103 Physical Resistance

+51 Magical Resistance

+11% Melee Critical Strike Chance

+2% Melee Damage

+83 Health

+1 Health Regeneration

It will most assuredly keep you alive and in the fight no matter the point of interest you stumble upon in the early to mid-game.