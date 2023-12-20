How To Get S Rank in Ready or Not

Even within the tactical shooter genre, which favors slow and smooth gameplay over frantic gunfights, players want to achieve a perfect rank for bragging rights. To acquire an S rank in Ready or Not, be ready to work as one with your team, bring the proper equipment, and scour every map for evidence.

Here's what you'll need to do to achieve the perfect rank!

How To Achieve an S Rank in Ready or Not

To achieve an S rank in Ready or Not, prepare for multiple restarts as it's tough to successfully take down every suspect using less-than-lethal methods, find all evidence, and work together as a team to ensure zero casualties or injuries befall civilians or officers. You can get an S rank by completing the objectives of the map, with scores tallied up for completing:

Mission Objectives

Soft Objectives (Side Objectives)

(Side Objectives) Suspects Secured

Civilians Secured

Evidence Secured

No Officers Dead

On paper, these tasks appear simple, right? The most significant issues in achieving an S rank are ensuring every suspect is alive and secure, all evidence is accounted for (sometimes guns like to glitch behind or beneath objects), and ensuring every officer is injury-free. It's a challenge, as it should be, and you will likely want to play with human teammates to alleviate some of the risk.

What Equipment To Bring To Get an S Rank in Ready or Not

You must choose the right equipment to achieve a perfect rank in Ready or Not. More often than not, this means selecting less-than-lethal options, such as:

VKS (Non-Lethal Assault Rifle)

(Non-Lethal Assault Rifle) Beanbag Shotgun (Non-Lethal Shotgun)

(Non-Lethal Shotgun) Tazer

Flashbangs

CS Gas Grenades (Tear Gas)

The biggest boon you have to acquire a perfect rank is the ability to use the various less-than-lethal weapons to ensure suspects drop their weapons and get on the ground alive. When using a pepper ball gun, however, it can take a few shots to the torso and head until a suspect is no longer hostile and ready to comply with your orders. Unfortunately, without the proper equipment, you can't just walk into the room after firing a pepper ball gun, as it will impair your vision and put you and any other officer in the immediate vicinity at risk.

Additionally, they're called “less-than-lethal” for a reason. While not outright lethal, improper use of some of these tools can make them deadly and risk losing your S rank.

Tips for Achieving a Perfect Rank in Ready or Not

If your primary goal is to achieve a perfect rank on each map, prepare for the long haul. But first, here are a few tips to help you attain the coveted S rank!

Play in Practice Mode to learn and memorize the layout of each map. They don't change, though the NPC spawns do.

Use non-lethal weaponry to better ensure zero casualties.

Take your time moving and clearing the entire map, going room to room to ensure no civilians or suspects are hiding in corners or closets.

Ready or Not is a challenging game that follows in the footsteps of SWAT 4. The run-and-gun method doesn't work in this first-person shooter, so move slowly and methodically.