How To Get Shroud Spores in Enshrouded

Enshrouded Shroud Dungeon
A big focal point of Enshrouded, despite being a survival game with base-building mechanics like so many other titles on the market, is exploration and world-building. The studio went to immense lengths to ensure the world feels believable. You have unique dungeons and ruins to explore, spells to cast, and armor and weapons to craft. For all of that, you require vital resources. Here is how to get Shroud Spores in Enshrouded!

Where To Get Shroud Spores in Enshrouded

To get Shroud Spores in Enshrouded, you must venture deep down into the Shroud. You'll know a point of interest, or the land itself is afflicted by the Shroud due to the overwhelming fog and low visibility. As you move deeper into this plague-ridden landscape, you will inevitably stumble headfirst into various humanoid enemies. They were once people but have succumbed to the Shroud, which alters their being and turns them into vicious monsters.

It's these creatures that will grant you Shroud Spores. Your goal is to take them down, clear the land of their burden, and score some resources in the meantime. Occasionally, you may find some Shroud Spores in a wooden chest or breakable objects worldwide, like an old pot in a long-forgotten camp. 

What Are Shroud Spores Used for in Enshrouded?

Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

You require Shroud Spores for some of the best equipment in the game. This coveted resource is a crucial component in both the Glider and Grappling Hook, two valuable items that will help you traverse the massive open world of Enshrouded.

The Grappling Hook requires:

  • 4x Metal Scraps
  • 7x String
  • 10x Shroud Spores

The Glider requires:

  • 8x Shroud Wood
  • 2x Animal Fur
  • 2x String
  • 2x Shroud Spores

While the Glider is a lot of fun, I use the Grappling Hook more frequently. Many of the game's POIs feature a Swing Anchor, which is how you connect and use your Grappling Hook in the world, and you can swing to great heights and traverse massive gaps in the landscape to discover unique materials, loot, and monsters to battle.

 

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.