As you approach the end-game content in Diablo 4, chances are you're perfecting your build and ensuring your damage output is maxed to the extreme to help you clear dungeons and farm rare drops. One way to increase the latter is by tracking down and equipping the Tears of Blood Glyph, only available in Season 2. Here is how to get Tears of Blood Glyph in Diablo 4!

How To Unlock the Tears of Blood Glyph in Diablo 4

To unlock the Tears of Blood Glypth in Diablo 4, you must tackle the end-game Season 2 event Abbatoir of Zir. Upon completing the first tier of the event, you will receive the Tears of Blood Glyph automatically and can then equip it from your character menu.

So, what does the Tears of Blood Glypth do?

Rarity : Unique

: Unique Effect : For every 5 Core Stats purchased within the glyph tree, you receive +2% increased damage.

: For every 5 Core Stats purchased within the glyph tree, you receive +2% increased damage. Bonus: Provides a +50% bonus to Rare Nodes within range and a bonus of 10% with every ten levels.

The increased damage with every five Core Stats can ensure you have a powerhouse build capable of tackling any end-game level content. That said, you're likely at level 100, so achieving additional damage will help you clear dungeons and events faster without much reward in the long term.

How To Unlock the Abattoir of Zir

I'll tell you right now that it's kind of tough to unlock the Abbatoir of Zir in Diablo 4 Season 2. You must first complete all Season of Blood Journey Chapters, which can take quite a long time. It's a grind. I know folks around level 60 who have yet to finish the season journey; they're still grinding out levels and dungeons to earn enough points.

Once you've finished the Season of Blood, you must craft a Bloodforged Sigil at the Occultist, which requires 800 Sigil Powder. You want a Tier One Bloodforged Sigil, which opens a Blood Portal in Ked Bardu. With the portal active, enter it and work through the event. You have 10 minutes to clear every enemy across 25 tiers.