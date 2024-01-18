As you progress through the end game, tackling world bosses and completing public events, you'll note many wielding Power Armor and laser weaponry, both of which require a metric ton of power. How do they keep such a build viable and functional? Through Fusion Cores, of course! Here is how to get the Fusion Core Recharger in Fallout 76 and where to find Fusion Cores throughout the game world!

Where To Get the Fusion Core Recharger in Fallout 76

Bethesda introduced the Fusion Core Recharger as part of the Expeditions: The Pitt content update and sold it as part of a unique bundle on Steam. Later, the studio released a unique variant, the Modern Home Fusion Core Recharger, via the Once in a Blue Moon update, which sold on the Atomic Shop. Unfortunately, since the release of Atlantic City, the bundle is no longer available to purchase. As such, if you want the Fusion Core Recharger in Fallout 76, you must wait for it to return to the Atomic Shop, which rotates its stock regularly.

Yes, waiting will require patience. The studio already has many weeks or months planned in advance, and there is no telling when the Fusion Core Recharger will return to the Atomic Shop. When it does, I recommend scooping up the Recharger immediately, even if you need to buy a few Atoms, because it's worth its weight in gold!

How Does the Fusion Core Recharger Work?

To successfully run Power Armor, operate a Gatling Laser, or sometimes even power your entire C.A.M.P., you require a functional and fully-charged Fusion Core. Yes, a partially-charged core will work in a pinch, but shoot for a full charge for more bang for your buck. It will last much longer.

This is where the Fusion Core Recharger, thankfully, enters the picture. You may insert up to four Fusion Cores into the charger, and as you play the game, it will trickle-charge each Core. Unfortunately, the Recharger only functions while you're online. You cannot place four Cores inside, log off for the day, and expect to return to full power.

On average, it will take around 60 minutes to charge a Fusion Core fully. Keep this timeframe in mind while playing to optimize your charging capabilities!

Where To Find Fusion Cores in Fallout 76

You can find a Fusion Core in Fallout 76 in countless places, including:

The Sludge Works

Fort Defiance

Arktos Pharma

AVR Medical Center

Charleston Capital Building

Mama Dolce's Food Processing

Morgantown Airport

Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06

Relay Tower EM-B1-27

Palace of the Winding Path

Alternatively, you can craft Fusion Cores at the Chemistry Workbench. For that, you require:

Pure Cobalt Flux

Pure Crimson Flux

Pure Fluorescent Flux

Pure Violet Flux

Pure Yellowcake Flux

These resources prove exceptionally challenging to acquire, so good luck in crafting Fusion Cores in Fallout 76. It's often better to loot the from known spawn locations instead!