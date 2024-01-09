How to Hack Terminals in Fallout 76

The world of Fallout is rife with various minigames, such as lockpicking and hacking, with the latter proving far more challenging to new players and those who don't grasp the mechanics. But would you believe me if I told you that learning to hack terminals in Fallout 76 is quite simple? Once you understand the guessing game, it's a breeze that will provide you countless rewards along your adventures.

How to Successfully Hack Terminals in Fallout 76

To hack terminals in Fallout 76, you must guess the correct password from a sizable list of jumbled letters, random words, and characters. There is only one valid password per lock screen. When you guess an incorrect password, you will receive a warning on the right-hand side of the monitor, which will read “x/y correct.” The “x” is the number of correct letters, and the “y” is the length of the correct password. You can use this information to narrow your search by choosing another word with the corresponding traits.

Of course, it appears far more complex than it is, and that's the point. But the hacking minigame becomes a breeze once you realize the “x” and “y” mechanics. I struggled with it for years and would often mod the entire minigame out of Fallout 4, but once you grasp the mechanics, it's simple.

Overall, you have four attempts to guess the correct password. And yes, it's possible to blind guess the password on the first try, which is a tactic some opt for instead of adhering to the mechanics of the minigame. They will guess three times, then back out of the terminal to reset the minigame. Repeat.

Terminal Levels

There are only four terminal levels in the game:

Level Zero

Level One

Level Two

Level Three

As you progress up the list, the hacking minigame becomes progressively more complex. At Level Three, the highest tier of terminal available, the potential password is more complex, and you need to sift through many more challenging combinations and symbols to find the correct answer.

But there's a silver lining! In Fallout 76, unlike Fallout 4, you cannot be locked out of a terminal for guessing the incorrect password. Instead, the terminal will kick you out momentarily; you'll then wait ten seconds and reattempt the hack. It's straightforward!

Where To Find Terminals to Hack

You can find terminals throughout Appalachia, with most offering tidbits of lore. That said, a few reveal secrets. Suppose you successfully complete the hacking minigame in Fallout 76. In that case, you can earn various rewards, such as better loot or open up secret passages that take you to loot rooms or alternative routes through a dungeon. It's well worth attempting a hack!

Whether you want to level your hacking skills or find unique items, you can find low-level terminals in and around:

Camp McClintock

Mama Dolce's Food Processing

Landview Lighthouse

Morgantown Airport

The Whitesprings Resort

Wade Airport

Abbie's Bunker

Poseidon Energy Plant

Garrahan Mining Headquarters

Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center

While you will likely have to fight through hordes of ghouls, mole men, and raiders to tackle each of these terminals, that's just part of the adventure!