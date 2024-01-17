How To Have a Glow-Up: 12 Tips To Help You Experience a Total Transformation

Everyone wants to experience growth and change over time, but some feel like their lives have stagnated, requiring rapid, dramatic change or a glow-up.

But while the concept of a glow-up is well-known, learning how to have a glow-up can seem like an impossible feat.

Fortunately, going about your glow-up is much easier than it seems.

If you’re ready to look and feel like a new person, let’s walk through 12 glow-up tips that will help you experience a total transformation.

#1. Figure Out Who You Want To Become Through Journaling

One of the most important aspects of starting the glow-up process is figuring out who you want to be when you emerge on the other side.

For example, are you looking to be more confident? Are you hoping to become more assertive and get the things you want? Are you trying to attract more people to you?

Whatever the end goal is, one fantastic way to get started is to journal. Journaling can be an invaluable tool in the process of self-discovery and helping you track your progress, and there are plenty of journal prompts to help you begin.

#2. Reinvent Yourself With a New Wardrobe

Glow-ups come in many forms, but most associate them with physical changes you undergo over time.

If you’re interested in how to have a glow-up in the physical sense, one pervasive element of ourselves that we may feel unsatisfied with is the clothing we wear. After all, if our clothes don’t give us confidence, it’s tough to become the person we want to be.

Reinvent yourself with a new wardrobe that makes you look and feel great. If you’re struggling to figure out how to dress, there’s plenty of helpful fashion advice out there that you can use to easily develop your sense of style.

#3. Make It a Priority to Exercise More

Getting enough movement throughout the day is something that many struggle with, and it can make them feel bad now and in the future if it causes any health complications.

No matter how much free time you have, make it a priority to exercise daily. Whether you go for a brisk walk for half an hour or squeeze in some weight training and cardio at home or your local gym, it benefits you and your glow-up.

You may even want to squeeze in extra movement throughout the day if you have a relatively sedentary job.

Do small exercises during your breaks or walk to work instead of driving (if possible).

#4. Consider Tapping Into Your Spiritual Side

Discovering how to have a glow-up and executing it are two different things. The latter requires tremendous willpower, and turning to spirituality could help in this department and beyond.

For example, if you’re looking to empower yourself and transform into the person you know you can be, learning how to do daily affirmations can be a great way to bolster your self-confidence and help you become the person you want to be.

Positive affirmations are phrases we repeat daily to inspire ourselves and achieve what we want (for example, “I am beautiful.”).

Repeating it becomes something you internalize and manifest in your life, which can make all the difference in a significant life transition.

#5. Nourish Your Body With Healthier Foods

You are what you eat, and it can be easy to feel not-so-great about yourself if you fill your diet with foods that aren’t supporting your overall health and wellness.

To glow up, nourish your body with healthier foods that support holistic well-being. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy any foods deemed not as good for you, but you should consider reducing them significantly.

#6. Develop a Skincare Regimen

Trying out a new skincare routine is expected with any glow-up, but skincare can be a bit difficult to master if you haven’t paid close attention to it in the past.

Here are a few tips to help you if you want a glow-up that focuses on your physical attributes:

Figure out what your skin type is. Do you have dry skin, oily skin, or sensitive skin?

Find products that will help you identify your problem areas. Look for products that support your skin type and make your skin look more hydrated, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, or help you with any other issue you’re experiencing.

Consider reaching out to a dermatologist. They can help you better determine what products you need and how to care for your skin.

Even a basic skincare routine of cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing can go a long way toward healthy skin.

#7. Try Out a New Hairstyle

Our hair is an inherent part of our appearance and identity, so it makes sense to change things if we want to take our lives in an entirely new direction. Consider trying out a new hairstyle if you want a glow-up that makes you feel like a new you.

A new hairstyle could include:

Cutting it shorter

Giving it a minor trim to bring life back to lifeless hair

Even dyeing it to change it completely

It’s all up to you!

#8. Establish Goals for the Future You

Glowing up personally requires you to set goals you can achieve to transform your life and boost your overall confidence in yourself.

It’s pretty easy to set unachievable or undefined goals, which only sets you back and makes your glow-up harder.

Always set SMART goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

For example, if you’re looking to go back to college and start a career you’re passionate about, you’ll need to figure out how to apply and pay for it, figure out when you want to get started, and create a plan of action that allows you to balance school and life.

With the right plans and goals, nothing can stop your glow-up from happening.

#9. Prioritize Your Rest

Getting enough sleep is crucial to every facet of your health, but it’s often easier said than done.

However, a great glow-up without good rest is nearly impossible, mainly because it will make it much harder to look your best and perform to your expectations. It’s essential to ensure you get at least seven hours of high-quality sleep each night.

If you’re someone who struggles to get good sleep, consider doing the following each night:

Turn off all electronics before bed so the light and noise don’t distract or keep you up.

Avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine too close to bedtime.

Develop a nightly ritual that helps you unwind and fall asleep more easily.

Consider exercising more throughout the day to tire yourself out. Conversely, ensure you’re scheduling your day correctly so you’re not staying up late to catch up on work.

#10. Invest in Your Personal Development

Investing in yourself is one of the best personal development tips if you’re interested in an internally focused glow-up.

For some, this might look like taking a new class that helps them master a skill they are interested in or buying a self-help book that gives them the support they need to take control of their lives. For others, personal development may mean taking classes that help them advance in life to reach their goals more easily.

No matter what personal development looks like to you, set aside a certain amount of money regularly (or find free opportunities) to allow you to experience the growth you want.

#11. Reach Out to a Therapist

Not everyone can decide that they’re going to make changes and stick to that path.

Everyone is different, and there may be personal blocks that you’re struggling to overcome, difficulty figuring out who you are or who you want to be, or even mental health issues preventing you from seeing yourself as someone worthy of praise and attention.

If you can relate to this, one of the best resources at your disposal is a therapist. A therapist can help you figure out your biggest obstacles and what to do to overcome those. They can also provide you with broader support as you learn how to have a glow-up. Who knows? You might get more out of it than you expect.

#12. Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

It’s hard to glow up if you engage in old habits that haven’t improved your life thus far.

Now’s the time to challenge yourself and get out of your comfort zone to experience the growth and change you want. If you’re looking to glow up and get more attention from others, you’ll need to get out more and interact with people around you. If you want to feel more confident, you have to allow yourself to be seen and heard both in your personal life and in your professional life.

Change can be scary, but it can also be liberating.

Glow-ups aren’t as difficult as they sound, but they require a lot of hard work if you want to see the radical changes you seek.

If you feel it’s your time to glow up and become the version of yourself that you’ve always wanted to be, let the 12 tips on how to have a glow-up above help you establish a foundation and guide you as you start the transition. The new you is waiting!