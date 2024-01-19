Your Pals have a pseudo-existence of their very own, with jobs, health, and sanity to consider each waking moment. If their health or sanity drops too low, a Pal may wind up down for the count, and then you'll have to heal or revive your monsters to ensure production continues to flow. Here is how to heal Pals in Palworld!

How To Heal a Pal in Palworld

There are numerous ways to heal a Pal in Palworld, including crafting a Medieval Medicine Workbench, which will allow you to prepare Low-Grade Medical Supplies using resources (5x Red Berries and 2x Horns) found in the world. These supplies may then heal Pals in and out of combat. Alternatively, you can feed Pals the same food you eat, including berries and meat, by selecting the food item from your inventory using right-click and choosing to feed the Pal instead of yourself.

Lastly, you can craft a Feed Bag, a helpful item that automatically heals Pals when damaged. But it requires stock. You can insert berries, meat, or home-cooked meals to help heal your party.

Furthermore, there are various ailments plaguing Pals in this world, including:

Colds

Sprains

Ulcers

Fractures

Weakened

Depressed

Each of these requires unique treatment solutions, such as Low-Grade Medical Supplies or Medical Supplies, both of which you can craft at the Medieval Medicine Workbench.

How To Revive Pals

If your Pal takes too much damage during combat, they'll need a revive and a short recovery period before venturing forth again. You can carry them to your base and then redeploy them in the Pal Box. Once there, you'll note the red circle around their portrait and a 10-minute cooldown period.

After the waiting period, you can redeploy your Pal to either work in and around your base or have them follow you into combat once more. Either way, it's wise to have a broad selection of Pals available that you can rotate out to handle different gathering and crafting jobs at home and combat encounters out in the world.