It's no secret that traveling is expensive. Whether it's the cost of the flights, gas, or just the expenses you incur throughout the trip, traveling can cost you, your friends, and your family upwards of thousands of dollars depending on when and where you're going. We've compiled a list of ideas for how to keep costs low while traveling from the airport to your destination and beyond.

Plan Ahead

A little planning can go a long way to save money. Before your trip even starts, think about what you will bring. Mini travel-sized items might seem cute when you're gathering them but opt for refillable bottles instead when possible. If you plan on visiting somewhere tropical or new, skip buying new outfits and opt for a clothing rental service.

Planning a budget also applies to time spent at the airport. Airport food can be costly, so pack snacks and other food for your flight. Take advantage of water refill stations, have your snacks ready, and don't fall victim to overpriced food and drink.

Track for Flight Deals

Before you travel, you should keep track of flight deals by using a service like Going, Hopper, or Scott's Cheap Flights. You can track locations you'd like to visit and wait for them to go on sale. If you follow airline rules, it's always less expensive to leave on a weekday and return on a weekday than to leave on a weekend. Also, keep an eye on your favorite or preferred airlines that are running sales—usually around major holidays.

Make a Budget and Stick To It

Creating a budget when you travel might be challenging, but keeping your costs low will be worth it. A budget might be the most unexciting part of the trip, but it will help you be mindful of your spending. If you're traveling to a foreign country, a proper budget looks like setting aside a specific amount for currency exchange and only paying in cash. This also helps prevent incurring credit card and exchange fees if using a debit card.

Don't Fall for The Tourist Traps

An excellent way to save money is to avoid tourist-heavy locations, which tend to be overpriced. If there is a tourist location you would like to see, book ahead to avoid day-of fees and possible scam tickets. Avoid souvenir shops near the site, as their prices are usually higher. Instead of visiting tourist-heavy locations, visit local shops and attractions. These spots can save you money and show you a more authentic side of a destination.

Shop at Grocery Stores

When traveling, it's always good to stock up on food to have where you're staying. It could be large water bottles you plan to refill or snacks you can take during day trips. Limiting how many times you're going out to eat and how much you spend on food when you're out can help keep costs low.

Take Advantage of Freebies

A little research can go a long way in sticking to your budget and keeping your costs low. Look for free events and places you can visit for free, and be sure to keep track of them. Free events could include free concerts in the park, museums with no admission fee, and open spaces such as a library or public park.

If you can't find what you're looking for for free, think about discounts for booking activities or passes in advance. This is where services like Groupon or simply reserving your activity ahead of time at a lower price can come in handy.

Learn Public Transit

Many metro areas have comprehensive public transit systems, connecting through and extending to the airports. You can save a lot of money traveling via public transit or walking. It's a great way to see where you’re staying, and you’ll be happy that you saved money by not spending it on cabs, shuttles, or other rideshare services.

Save Before The Trip

Too many people fall into debt when going on vacation. Planning and saving in advance can help ease some of the financial burden of the trip. You can even create a separate bank account where you put away money in anticipation of the trip. You’ll feel good putting separate money away and then feel good again when it's time to take your trip and you’ve already saved.

While traveling can expensive, there are ways to save money and make the most of your vacation without breaking the bank. Feeling inspired to plan your next trip? Use these tips we've suggested for how to keep costs low while traveling, and let us know how it works out for you! We bet you'll have more flexible spending when you reach your destination, which makes for a happy vacation all around.