How to Make $100 Right Now

Making extra money of $100 a day outside of your career is a great goal if you start a business, are looking to work freelance, or have a side hustle. In 2021, the gig economy has exploded with more adults who want money fast and need additional income.

Depending on how you look at it, if you earn $100 a day, it is already a great marker to set for your earning goals. For starters, $100 is three digits, not just two. Earning an extra $100 a day equates to thousands of dollars in your bank account.

You’ll get $3,000 to $3,100 per month. That is $3,000 a month you could use to invest, pay off debt, start a savings account, or save for your first home.

We recognize there might be the off chance you don’t know how to start earning like this. Therefore, today, you will learn how to make $100 a day online and in some other unique ways that we detail below as well!

How to Make 100 Dollars a Day Online

Below, we compiled the most effective ways to make 100 dollars quick.

Make $100 a Day Blogging:

Blogging is one of the many ways to make money online, and it encompasses more than just writing. While many people might not understand what blogging entails, it is essentially an informal way of marketing.

Instead of using traditional means of communication, like print ads, television ads, or social media campaigns, blogging uses a less technical communication style to relate to readers about a specific subject.

Another way of describing blogging is starting a website (if you want to classify it another way). That said, making money through blogging will take time because of getting your foundation set and growing your content/audience enough to command income.

Once there, here are just a few ways a blog might help you make a few hundred dollars each day:

Text Links: Companies will pay you $50, $75, $100, and even more to sponsor a link to their articles once your blog is reputable and has a high “Domain Authority.”

Display Ads: You can leverage display ads from Google Adsense, Mediavine, and other display ad platforms with your blog and make passive income per page view. Now, you will need to reach at least 30,000 page views per month before you see the money roll in, but you should be able to make $100 a month once you hit 15,000 page views.

Courses: Creating your digital course is one of the best ways to make money online with your blog. Let’s say you created a Surfing Blog , and you offer a free course teaching new surfers how to surf in less than a week. In that case, you could sell your course on your blog and make money doing so. You can make your course with Teachable.

Affiliate Marketing: you can do affiliate marketing through blogging, social media, or even texting your friends. With blogging, you will either want tons of page views or high-quality affiliates with large payouts, but either way, promoting your affiliates on your blog is a great way to make passive income

Make $100 a Day Through Digital Marketing

Digital marketing is a general term for any online marketing services businesses pay to increase their website rankings, make their website look good, and increase their social media presence.

You can charge clients per diem, per month, or even keep them on retainer, depending on what sort of services you offer. For example, if you do monthly search engine optimization work (SEO) with regular blog posting, you can charge $100 an article and up.

Here are just a few ways to leverage digital marketing:

SEO Work: Regular posting, adjusting alt images , and off-page SEO are things companies need for their websites to reach a reader's eyeballs. If you can offer this service, you can make money doing so every day!

Social Media Management: Managing social media accounts and generating leads is a BIG BUSINESS in the digital age. Every company has to have a social media presence, but many don’t know how to make it work for them. This is where you offer your services.

Social Media Influencing: Social media influencing is marketing 101. Grow a following, engage with followers , and get paid to promote sponsored products.

Make $100 a Day With Investing.

Investing is the best way to make passive income. It also is a quick way to lose money, so you need to know what you’re doing when making money through investing. If you’re looking at making 100 dollars a day, investing is a great way to do so.

Traditional ways to make money by investing:

Investment Returns: Whether day trading, index fund investing, or something different such as options trading, investment returns can add up the more you invest and the better you are at doing so.

Peer to Peer Lending: Peer-to-peer lending refers to lending money to individuals or businesses and charging a percentage of return based on the lending.

Real Estate Investments & Crowdfunding: Like peer-to-peer lending, you can invest in real estate with rental properties or crowdfunding with companies like Fundrise. Invest your money, see a return. Invest enough, and you can make $100 a day doing so.

Make $100 a Day Freelancing.

Freelancing is a great way to make money and it is also a growing niche. Those who own companies are looking to outsource certain parts of their workload—specifically content and design, in most cases. Whether you write, design, or do video editing—these are all great ways to help yourself create some extra income or even full-time income.

If you hate going to the office and you want to work from home or anywhere for that matter, and also handle your own time, freelancing is the way to go.

Freelancing ideas that pay well include:

Virtual Assistant Work: Virtual assistant freelancing is a great way to help small business owners and entrepreneurs with tasks while charging $25 per hour.

Freelance Writing: If you consider yourself a wordsmith, you can charge $50 and up per article to write for blogs, small businesses, and media companies.

Freelance Graphic Design: Most graphic designers freelance on the side and charge by the hour or project.

Freelance Editing: Freelance editors usually charge by the hour, and in three hours, they can easily bill $100 or more.

Freelance Web Design: Building websites at $500 a pop and up is a quick way to make money. Charge a monthly maintenance fee, and you can also create passive income for yourself.

Make $100 a Day Selling Things Online.

Selling things is how the world goes round. No, seriously. Everything is sold based on market demands. Be it products, services, or even old items—selling things is how you make money.

Some of the most popular things to sell to make $100 per day are things you make or that you have lying around the home.

Digital Products: Courses, eBooks, coaching, videos — you name it — you can sell digital products online and make money .

eCommerce Websites: Build an eCommerce website to tell your digital product, or you can sell things you make, grow, create, etc., and this is a way also to make passive income.

Reselling: You can repurpose furniture and sell it, but you can also sell other items around your home or things that you make. Electronics, designer clothes, and appliances make the best for reselling. Popular selling platforms include:

Etsy eBay Facebook Market Place Poshmark Craig’s List Mercari



How to Make 100 Dollars Per Day With Your Car

Below you will find simple ways to make money leveraging your car (or bike), with one option even having the potential for passive income!

Instacart

Like shopping?

Like making money while shopping for other people’s groceries?

Suppose this sounds like a good time to you. Then you should consider working for Instacart as a grocery shopper and delivery driver. With Instacart, you get paid to shop for groceries and then deliver said groceries. You get paid per delivery, and you can even earn tips.

There are two options for Instacart:

Instore shopper only Shop and deliver

Rent Your Car(s) Out with Turro

One of the coolest ways to make $100 passively is to rent out your car or cars with Turro. Depending on the type of car you have, you can rent your car for $50, $75, $100, or more per day to those traveling.

Turro is booming and is like Airbnb but for car rentals. Instead of going to expensive car rental stores, people are now using the Turro app. To make this a full-fledged passive income opportunity, you can have a fleet of cars you rent if you live by a major airport.

Renting out three compact sedans at $50 per day is an extra $150 a day. Even if you only rent your cars 20 days a month, that still equates to $100 per day on average – $3,000 a month!

Rideshare

Driving people from the airport, bar, and even work to their destination is one of the most flexible and quickest ways to make $100 or more a day. With popular rideshare apps such as Uber and Lyft, taxi companies are scrambling while you rake it in (sort of).

Ridesharing is a great way to make flexible money and make $100 a day driving people in your car; you will need to put in six hours at least doing so or more.

Food Delivery

Like ridesharing, you can easily pull in an extra $100 per day by delivering food and takeout. The move to support small businesses and order takeout increased during the 2020 Pandemic, growing by more than $4 billion. The expected growth is looking good for the future, which means you can easily make $100 daily when you deliver for these popular apps:

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Postmates

Most do have requirements such as age, record, insurance, and sometimes your car type. Be sure to check which one best suits your area!

Other Ideas to Bring in 100 Dollars Per Day

Making money online or with your car is fun and flexible, but there are other ways to make money that you might want to consider. Laptops and cell phones make life easy, but people are still willing to pay you hundreds to do some of the following!

Do Handyman Work as a Tasker

If you are handy, skilled, or strong, you can make money working with TaskRabbit as a tasker. You use TaskRabbit to offer your services as a maintenance worker or move for those who can’t do things like painting their shutters, moving a couch, or putting a grill together.

Perhaps you have the advanced skills to help people with their tasks; here, you can charge even more per hour.

Steps to becoming a tasker:

Be sure to check and see if TaskRabbit is in your area Become a tasker and set your hourly rates and the services you can provide Land jobs and complete them, make money!

Start a Landscaping Business

Yes, you can make substantial money online, but you can easily make 100 dollars a day with your hands by just doing landscaping too! Whether or not you decide to start a business, landscaping is a very lucrative industry when you know what you’re doing.

No matter the economy, people always need their grass cut, their trees trimmed, and their mulch beds maintained. Mowing five small yards a week at $25 each is $125 a day you can make. Landscaping services can allow you to charge even more. If you do landscaping on the side, you can charge a minimum of $25 per hour, making it a great side hustle for teachers off in the summer.

Dog Walking

Whether you walk dogs for Rover or Wag, do it yourself, or even offer pet sitting services, dog walking, and pet care is a great way to bring in some extra cash. You can elect to do it full-time, part-time, or whenever you can fit it in. Most walkers will charge $1 a minute per walk.

Walk 10 dogs for 10 minutes each, and in a matter of 100 minutes, you have yourself $100 at least five days a week!

Become an Airbnb Host

Owning an Airbnb property or renting out a room in your home is a great way to make money passively. You’re most likely familiar with Airbnb and how it works, but they handle all the details; you simply set your rates as a host, list your property, and rent it.

Of course, it pays to be in an ideal spot, but if you can afford to own a rental property or rent the extra space in your home, we say go for it!

Start a Pressure Washing Business

The average homeowner will spend close to $100 just renting a pressure washer; that is why most would rather pay someone to pressure wash their house, deck, patio, or driveway. This is where you come in.

By starting a pressure washing business, you can charge clients either by the hour or per job and make not just $100 a day, but sometimes, several hundred. To power wash a deck alone, you can charge $250 and up. While pressure washing is a seasonal type of job/side hustle, it is a lucrative endeavor. The only downside is this requires patience and some capital, as the right equipment, background knowledge, and chemical knowledge are required.

Final Word on How to Make $100 A Day:

If you have an idea, hobby, or passion, there is a high probability that you can monetize it. Less than 20 years ago, the thought of making money walking dogs, putting together grills, online surveys, playing games, watching videos, starting a video channel, and delivering people’s groceries would have been the joke of the day.

Yet, here we are in 2021, and many people are making $100 per day doing just that. So hopefully, this list helped you with your journey to earning more!