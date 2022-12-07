Everyone knows how convenient Uber Eats is for ordering food. Yet the platform can also be a lucrative gig for people who want to earn some extra income. If you want to know how to make $1,000 a week with Uber Eats, these few valuable tips can help you get there.

How To Make $1000 a Week With Uber Eats — Is It Possible?

Uber Eats is one of the biggest food delivery services in the world. In a 2021 income report, it generated $8.3 billion in revenue, a 72% year-on-year increase.

No wonder almost 5 million people drive for Uber and Uber Eats to make extra money. About one million are in the U.S. alone.

It’s also unsurprising for some drivers to get paid $1,000 per week — that’s a ton of extra earnings. However, it’s not exactly easy.

To get paid the big bucks for delivering Uber Eats orders, consider the following:

The number of hours you work per week.

The time of the day you work.

The days of the week you work.

These things significantly affect your income with Uber Eats.

According to Indeed, you can earn $39,429 per year as an Uber delivery driver — roughly $770 per week. Take advantage of the following suggestions to get paid more than that.

1. Deliver During Peak Hours

One of the best ways to make extra money via Uber Eats is to deliver during peak hours. According to Uber, you can make money fast during the following hours:

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Unsurprisingly, lunch and dinner are the most popular time for food delivery requests on weekdays. While orders can be expected throughout the day, these hours result in minimal wait times between orders.

Busy professionals and families drive up the order volume, providing the best opportunity for drivers to grab back-to-back deliveries. More deliveries mean more dollars in your pocket.

2. Don’t Skip Weekends and Holidays

One of the best things about driving for Uber Eats is that you can set your schedule. However, you may have to sacrifice spare time with your family on weekends and holidays to earn extra cash.

According to Uber data, hustling during the right time and being in the right spots is key to making $1,000 a week with Uber Eats.

Friday and Saturday nights between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. are the busiest. You can earn more if you work on these days.

Meanwhile, Sunday afternoons are usually busier than any other afternoon. You can make good money at this time.

Large events also lead to extra work. Order volume increases in areas with a large concentration of people. This includes beaches, concerts, and festivals. Position yourself strategically to make some extra money during these events.

Holidays are always busy times for drivers who want to make some extra cash. When parties happen, you get rewarded with more money-making opportunities. Order amounts also tend to be bigger during these times, resulting in larger tips.

3. Save The Tips

Tips drastically increase your payout. People pay extra money when they love the service. To maximize your cash tips, always:

Arrive on time.

Confirm that the restaurant took care of any special requests.

Grab extras, such as napkins or sauces.

Smile.

Handle the customer’s food carefully to get paid well. Invest in a carrier bag to keep things from spilling or getting cold.

These small things can significantly impact your ability to earn a little extra cash.

4. Monitor Surge Pricing

Surge pricing or delivery surge is your chance to make more money during peak hours.

When there aren’t enough drivers around an area or near a restaurant, drivers who deliver get paid extra money.

Taking advantage of surge pricing is the easiest way to earn bonuses, maximize your earnings per delivery, and break through the $1,000 per week barrier.

You’ll get paid using the highest delivery surge from your location or the restaurant. If the surge is $5 where you accept the delivery and $3 at the pickup location, you’ll receive the $5 surge, which is extra cash in your pocket.

5. Target High-demand Areas for Extra Cash

Market research is essential, so test out different markets.

Statista says Uber Eats is the most used food delivery app in these cities:

City Sales Share

Miami 55%

Atlanta 39%

Washington DC 36%

Dallas-Forth Worth 33%

Boston 31%

Chicago 29%

New York City 28%

Houston 26%

Phoenix 24%

Philadelphia 15%

Logically, you’ll earn more quick cash in Miami (55%) than in Philadelphia (15%).

Simply put, you must know your market to make money.

Look at real estate sites for demographic data to find higher-income areas that can afford to order delivery more often. Areas with offices and a concentration of restaurants are great, too.

6. Track Expenses

Tracking your costs is as important as keeping track of your earnings.

As an Uber Eats driver, you’re a 1099 independent contractor. You’re entitled to tax deductions, which are a great way to save money while making a quick buck.

Track the following expenses:

Gas

Car insurance

Vehicle maintenance

Vehicle rental costs

7. Cut The Gas

Invest in a fuel-efficient vehicle. Gas costs can quickly eliminate your extra earnings, lowering your income potential.

If you plan to focus on a small, dense area, consider using a bike and eliminating this expense altogether. Depending on your location, a bicycle is also a great way to avoid traffic jams and parking tickets. You could likely get around faster and make more deliveries per hour.

8. Be Aware of Traffic

To earn cash as a delivery driver, you’ll face traffic jams, accidents, construction, etc. You’ll be more efficient if you know what’s happening in your city or neighborhood. Getting caught off-guard by these things will hurt your wallet.

Communicate with your fellow drivers. Listen to the radio for breaking news — road accidents, for example — that might affect your chances of earning extra money. You can also keep an eye on obstructions with apps like Waze.

9. Cancel Orders, but Not Too Often

You can cancel orders without being deactivated or penalized.

You can easily cancel orders you have not picked up in the driver app. Take advantage of this for restaurants or drive-thrus with long lines. Instead of waiting, move on to the next delivery. Your overall per-hour rate will benefit from the additional deliveries you can squeeze in.

However, don’t cancel orders often, or you may get flagged by Uber. Only do it if it will genuinely benefit your efficiency.

10. Set Goals

Knowing how to make $1000 a week with Uber Eats requires discipline. Knowing how much extra earnings you want to make daily is a start.

Divide $1,000 by the number of days you want to deliver in a week. Then divide that by the number of hours you want to work per day. This will give you an idea of whether your goal is realistic with your current schedule or if you need to add more working hours.

For example, you want to work 6 hours a day, five days a week.

$1,000 per week translates into $200 daily for a 5-day work week. This further equates to $33.33 per hour for a 6-hour day.

Is this realistic?

Consider that the average Uber Eats driver in the U.S. makes about $15 an hour, (but that depends on your location too). If you live in cities like New York or Atlanta, you may get close to $25 an hour. In smaller cities, you will make much less.

Keeping this in mind, create your plan. Scrutinize your schedule, add more hours or days if you need to, and figure out where the busy areas are in your city.

Psychologically, goal-tracking makes you work harder and gives you extra motivation. This leads to more deliveries and increases your money-making ability.

11. Advertise Using Your Car

If you’re going to be zipping around your city, you may as well make more money out of it.

You can make a few hundred dollars by putting an ad on your car. Placing sponsored stickers or wraps on your vehicle gets you extra money and supplements your income while delivering.

Carvertise and Wrapify, for example, connect you with companies willing to pay you for ad stickers or vinyl wraps for your car. This easy side hustle generates passive income as you drive for Uber Eats.

12. Pursue Other Side Hustles

If you aren’t able to come close to your goals using Uber Eats alone, try other side hustles or find a part-time job.

Make money online by blogging or get paid for participating in focus groups for drivers. Diversify your income sources by signing up for Lyft, Doordash, Postmates, or Taskrabbit.

Other fantastic side hustles include:

Freelancing on websites like Upwork and Fiverr. If you’re looking to make money from home, this is an easy way to start your side business. You can try freelance writing, graphic design, or data entry jobs.

Taking surveys on Rakuten or Swagbucks that pay for your time and input.

Make money blogging through ads or affiliate marketing.

Babysitting.

Tutoring.

Mystery shopping.

Dog-walking.

Pet-sitting.

Renting spare space in your garage or home.

Earning Money With Uber Eats

Driving for Uber Eats is a great way to make money at your own pace. Making $1,000 a week is challenging but doable. All you need is a well-formed plan based on the tips mentioned above.

The essential part is to know your market and customers: When do they order food? Where can you make the most deliveries? When and where do you get the most tips? You may have to put in more hours but work smartly by knowing which hours and days produce the most income.

Achieving your goals can be challenging, but keep a positive attitude and focus. Follow the tips above, and before you know it, you’ll be telling your friends how to make $1,000 a week with Uber Eats.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.