How To Make 20 Dollars Fast – 15 Easy Side Hustles

With the rise of inflation and another recession looming, many people are trying to figure out how to make 20 dollars fast. As the price of gas, bills, and other expenses continue to increase, everyone's lifestyle has become more expensive than ever. With many opportunities on the internet, it's easier to make 20 dollars.

You could find another part-time job, start a side hustle, learn a new skill, or ask family and friends for help. Whatever you want to do to earn extra cash, you need to be creative and resourceful. With social media and the internet, you can make money anywhere.

How to Make 20 Dollars Fast

Many of the options on this list may not make you a substantial amount of money, but with enough effort, some of them could earn you a full-time income. Whether you're looking for a few extra bucks on the side or a new career path, you'll find plenty of ideas below.

1. Take Paid Surveys

You can take online surveys to earn quick money using survey sites like Inbox Dollars, Survey Junkie, or Swagbucks, to name the popular ones. You can cash out via Paypal, check, or opt for free gift cards.

It's easy and free to sign up, and the instant sign up bonuses range from $5 to $10. In addition to answering surveys, you can also get paid to watch videos, test new products, play games and complete other online tasks.

But be sure to choose your survey sites carefully. You'll want to only sign up for legitimate paid survey sites to avoid scams. Here are a few tried and true sites to take online paid surveys:

2. Take Care of Pets

If you are a pet lover, earning extra money by offering paid pet services may be something you'll enjoy doing. You can provide essential services like feeding, dog-walking, or spending time with the animal and helping the owner by house-sitting. Within an hour or two, you can easily make $20.

Sign up for Rover, an app that connects pet owners to a network of pet lovers who will take care of their pets.

3. Freelance

Freelancing is all the rage these days, and according to Zippia, 36% of the United States workforce are freelancers. That's around 70.4 million freelancers in the U.S. Over the years, the number of freelancers has increased.

As a freelancer, you can offer many services like graphic design, website design, social media management, copywriting, and many more. Sites like Fiverr, Upwork, and Contra are free to sign up for and will allow you to access an entire network of potential clients. When you freelance, you set your own schedule and work from home. Freelancing can turn into a full-time gig if you pursue it. And since it's a lucrative field, you can make 20 dollars fast, especially if you're skillful and talented in a specific area.

4. Sell Stock Photos

If photography is your forte, you can earn money online by selling your photos. Sites like Shutterstock are always looking for contributors. Once you take pictures and upload them to the site, you can earn royalties when someone purchases your photos. Of course, if you don't like taking pictures, you can create and sell digital images instead.

5. Drive for Uber or Lyft

Did you know you can make quick money by being an Uber or Lyft driver? You can get paid to drive people to their destinations if you own a car. When you have spare time on weekends or want to make money fast, you can drive people to various destinations like the bank, restaurants, or airport.

However, be aware that Uber and Lyft take a cut of whatever you bring in. So if you make 30 dollars, you have to give around 25% of your earnings.

6. Sell on Etsy

Do you make handmade items you'd like to sell? You can start selling on Etsy if you don't want to make your own websites and fulfill orders. With Etsy, you don't have to worry about marketing support or traffic to your store. You can sell your own t-shirt design to digital products. It is a popular platform with roughly 7.5 million sellers.

Even though Etsy does take a cut of your revenue, you don't have to do the heavy lifting because everything is there for you on the platform.

7. Sell Designs on Amazon Merch

Being artistic and talented is a gift that you should not waste. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to find work as a paid artist. If you are stuck, you can sell your designs on Amazon Merch.

Create a design, upload it to Amazon Merch, add your design to different items, and start selling. When people buy your items, you'll receive a royalty. It's easy and fast. You can start generating income with your ideas in no time.

8. Tutor Online

If you are an expert in a specific subject and want to help students, you can start tutoring online. Demand for online tutoring is soaring since parents want what's best for their kids. As many students struggle to perform well in school, you can make a difference by using your knowledge to help them and get paid.

There are multiple online platforms you can use to tutor students. However, beware that these platforms do take a cut of your earnings. Some popular options are VIPkid, Chegg, Skooli, Wyzant, Qkids, and Preply, to name a few.

9. Mystery Shopper

You might be shocked to hear this, but the average weekly pay for a mystery shopper in the U.S. is $975 a week, according to ZipRecruiter. Mystery shoppers observe a store or service and write a report on what they experienced. It's a fun weekend hobby or an effortless side hustle that anyone can do – but you need to be at least 18 years old.

10. Sell Old Things

Most people have too many unwanted things in their apartments or homes. Instead of throwing them away, you can sell them on Facebook Marketplace or Nextdoor to make a profit. You can fix them up, make sure they are in good shape, and sell them at a higher price.

11. Voiceover Actor

You don't need to be a professional or have fancy equipment to become a voiceover actor. Depending on what type of voice artist you are, you can earn anywhere from $200 to $600 for a job.

First, you may begin with smaller projects such as video games or short films. Then, once you build up your portfolio, you may land more significant jobs that pay you even more.

12. Get on TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is one of the best ways you can start making real money. You can sign up for free and do small tasks for others where you can make $20 instantly. It can be simple things like picking up groceries, cleaning people's houses, moving furniture, etc.

If you want to make money quickly in your spare time, it's free to sign up and search for tasks near you. The tasks can be online or offline; however, most will be in-person.

13. Provide Cleaning Services

Cleaning is not for everyone, and most people hire housekeepers to clean their houses because they don't like to do it themselves. But, you can earn more than 20 dollars from cleaning because it takes many hours to properly clean a house. Most cleaning gigs are weekly, bi-weekly, or one-time deals. You can join forces with your friends and split the profit if it's a large project.

14. Modeling

Do you love dressing, putting on makeup, and taking pictures? Whether you are in school, have a full-time job, or want to make extra money, you can take on modeling gigs at night or on weekends. You can model for clothing, jewelry brands, or local stores. The gigs you book will depend on your experience and the type of work you do. The average part-time model makes $27 per hour.

15. Babysit

You have Facebook and sites like Care.com to find out who needs a babysitter. With many people wanting to save on the cost of daycare, getting a babysitter is much more affordable for a median household. If you love kids, babysitting can be a fun side hustle to make extra money.

When you babysit one child for a full day, that is more than $20 in your pocket. If you babysit multiple kids, think how much you can earn in one day. If you have a full-time job, you can babysit for a family or friend on weekends to have that extra money.

Ready to Make Extra Money?

There are so many gigs and side hustles you can start to make extra money today! You have to find what you like to do and start. Whether art, entertainment, or finances, you can find anything that interests you.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.