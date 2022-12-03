How To Make 20 Dollars Fast – 20+ Ways

Are you looking for ways to make 20 dollars fast? Then, you're in the right place! While it doesn't sound like a massive amount to some, an extra 20 dollars could be the difference you need to pay your rent this month, buy groceries for your family, or afford transport to get to your job.

It could also help with financial obligations like making a credit card payment or reducing your overdraft. Whatever your reasons for needing to make 20 dollars fast, you can earn it in as little as five minutes! The best part? Most of these can be done from home in your pajamas.

What's more, you can make some of these suggestions a permanent side hustle to help earn extra income each month. Bonus!

20 Ways How To Make 20 Dollars Fast

1. Earn 20 Dollars Fast With Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an excellent way to make 20 dollars fast by completing quick and easy tasks like watching videos, playing games, taking surveys, and more. You can also earn points by taking advantage of new member welcome offers on the site and referring your friends. You can cash out when you reach just five dollars, which you can earn in under an hour. Result!

Join Swagbucks for Free

2. Get Free Money on Rakuten

Earn cashback every time you shop online with Rakuten (formally known as Ebates). Sign up for free, log in, find your retailer, click through to shop, and checkout as usual.

Rakuten then tracks your purchase and rewards you with a percentage back.

You can also pair your credit card with your account to earn double points with certain retailers. Plus, they have a handy app and browser extension to ensure you're constantly collecting cashback when you shop.

Even better, once you've signed up and spent $30, you'll get a $30 cashback bonus. You'll also get a whopping $30 commission when you refer your friends who spend their first $30. This could also turn into a nice little regular earner for you!

Get Free Money With Rakuten

3. Make Extra Cash as a Transcriber

Suppose you're a fast, accurate typer and have excellent English language skills. In that case, you can get paid to transcribe audio into text for companies.

You usually get paid per minute, so it does pay well if your words-per-minute typing count is high.

Get started on sites like a scribe, Rev.com, and Transcribeme to find genuine transcribing jobs that can help you earn $20 in no time!

Jobs often come from various sources, including doctors' notes, law, and science-related topics.

Read my related post about making money from home as a transcriber.

4. Write for Listverse

Did you say you wanted to know how to make 20 dollars fast? How about 100 dollars? That's right! You can earn a whopping 100 dollars per article when you submit list-style articles to Listverse.

Please look at their website and familiarise yourself with their writing style and the types of articles they're looking for. Some of their pieces are hilarious.

Also, I recommend researching before you write and submit your article. Imagine how awkward it would be to send something that's already been registered. On that note, your writing must be 100% original.

5. Drive for Uber or Lyft

Fancy getting paid just for driving around in your car? Uber and Lyft have exploded in popularity over the years, and it's straightforward to get your taxi license and start going for them.

You can make up to 25 bucks an hour, plus customer tips.

If you meet their criteria (at least 21 years old with a driving license and have been driving for at least a year or three years if you're under 23) and pass their verification checks, then you're all set and can start earning money fast.

6. Rent Your Space on Airbnb

If you have a spare room, loft space, garage, or garden annex, renting out your area could help you earn 20 dollars and some! Why not try renting your room out on Airbnb?

Most people have heard of Airbnb these days. It's become a household name and is a safe and trusted platform.

It will help connect you with customers looking for holiday and permanent rentals. Airbnb is free to join, so sign up and take a look if you'd like to make extra cash from your home.

7. Sell Photos on Shutterstock

Did you know you can make money by selling your random photos online? You can be a professional photographer or own an expensive camera!

You can sell clear and tasteful photos on sites like Shutterstock, where you upload your photos and earn a commission every time someone purchases and downloads them from the platform.

The average photo sells for around $1, and you earn approximately 30% of that. So the better quality and more in demand your photos are, the more money you will make. Plus, the more pictures you upload, the more cash you bring in.

Sure, it might not make you rich, but it's an excellent, passive way to earn $20 from photos you had just sitting on your phone or computer folder.

Sell Your Photos on Shutterstock

8. Sell Old Books and Games on Amazon

Amazon has become part of our everyday lives. Thanks to Prime, you can deliver things to your door quickly. Some items you can now even get within the same day!

However, did you know Amazon is also a great way to make extra money?

Sell your old books and games there to earn extra dollars online. But, of course, some of your books and games will be worth more depending on demand and value, e.g., textbooks, first editions, limited edition games, etc.

List items for just 75 cents, plus a 7-15% referral fee depending on the item category (only charged when an item sells)

9. Sell Used Tech on Craigslist

Craigslist is another excellent way to make money in one hour or less. Tech such as games consoles, TVs, old phones, and computer gadgets sell fast on the marketplace, especially if you price it right.

Compare your competition and check similar listings to help your staff sell faster. Then, name your price, upload decent photos, and wait for the money to roll in.

The best part? The buyer collects from you, so no trips to the post office are required!

10. Sell Old Stuff on Decluttr

Do you have a lot of stuff to sell but feel slightly overwhelmed with the process?

Decluttr is a fantastic solution if you want to sell everything and send it all off in one go. They mainly buy techs like mobile phones, DVDs, and game consoles but also purchase LEGO and books.

Get an instant valuation and ship your things to them for free, and they'll pay you the next day after receiving them. They'll send your items back for free if you would like the price they offer. They are making it the perfect stress-free solution!

Earn Cash on Decluttr

11. Mow Your Neighbor's Lawn To Make 20 Bucks

If you have a lawnmower handy and some free time, why offer to mow your neighbor's lawns to make an extra 20 dollars in cash quickly? On the other hand, suppose you'd like to make it a regular income. In that case, you can advertise your services on local Facebook groups and design flyers/business cards on free services like Canva. It's also a great way to stay active!

12. Make $20 Fast with User Testing

Testing websites using a platform like Usertesting is another excellent way to make 20 dollars fast online. It's straightforward to get started, too. All you need is a fast, reliable internet connection, plus a microphone.

You can share your screen online while you test websites and record your feedback. Usertesting then pays you in exchange for your opinion. It's free to join, and you can earn $10 per test. Each test lasts around 20-30 mins, so you could complete more than one per day if the opportunities are available.

13. Get Paid To Search the Internet

You can get paid to search on Google, eBay, and Amazon. Sites and extensions like Qmee sit in your browser and reward you for visiting specific sites. When the notification pops up, click on it and earn a bonus.

You often earn around 5 cents per click, which quickly adds up. In addition, there are no limits on when you can cash out on Qmee, so you can withdraw your earnings as soon as they are added to your piggy bank.

14. Answer Questions on JustAnswer

Calling all brainiacs! Another way to earn 20 dollars an hour is by answering questions on JustAnswer. If you're a professional or expert in a specific subject like science or healthcare, apply online and start answering questions to earn money via PayPal. It's flexible, and you can answer as many or as few questions as you'd like

15. Sell Digital Items on Etsy or Cafepress

This is another of my favorite passive income ideas to earn extra bucks online with minimum effort. For example, suppose you're a dab hand on programs like Photoshop. Then, you can design and sell your templates online via platforms like Etsy and Cafepress.

People will buy digital products, including meal planners, budget trackers, weight loss plans, and loads. So get your thinking cap on and upload your designs to these platforms to start earning today.

16. Design Logos

99 Designs is another idea for creatives! Designing logos is an excellent passive income idea to help you earn 20 bucks fast online.

Hundreds of thousands of businesses need more time or resources to create their logo. So instead, they often go online to seek out help.

Make it easy for them to find you by advertising your services on 99 Designs, a site that helps connect creatives with businesses.

Top tip! If you're new to this, try creating mockups for imaginary businesses to showcase your portfolio and have examples ready to show off. You'll quickly earn 20+ dollars for your work!

17. Make Money With Amazon Mechanical Turk

Become an Amazon Mechanical Turk and make extra dollars online in your spare time.

What exactly is an Amazon Mechanical Turk?

Amazon Mechanical Turk is a crowdsourcing website from Amazon where you complete bite-sized tasks such as surveys, transcriptions, and Google search descriptions in exchange for cash.

The earning potential is there, and you can easily make 20 bucks daily. So sign up for free and keep checking for new jobs daily.

18. Take on House Cleaning and Maintenance Jobs

If you'd like to make 20 dollars fast, traditional jobs like cleaning homes are still a great option. However, if you're wondering how to get your first client, it can help you utilize platforms with an active audience. They can help you gain quick business, such as Amazon Home Service and TaskRabbit.

These sites are full of opportunities to tap into and start building feedback to set yourself up, to begin with, and earn your first $20.

19. Make 20 Dollars Fast Delivering Stuff on DoorDash

Sign up for DoorDash and become a local delivery person by accepting delivery jobs. From groceries to household items, this app works just like Uber Eats.

You can accept deliveries on the app and fulfill them to make money. Sign up and confirm your identity, attend an orientation session, and you're good to go!

Make Money as an Uber Eats Driver

20. Earn $20 in Five Minutes on Fiverr

Fiverr is an online marketplace for freelancers to help businesses with all sorts of tasks. Admin, creative stuff like graphic and web design, voiceovers, copywriting, videos, and more. Whatever skills you have, you can list it on Fiverr for sure.

Sign up and post your job for free and start selling services from, you guessed it, $5.

It also supports upselling opportunities, e.g., one logo could start from $5, and you could charge $10 or more for edits and variations.

Freelance on Fiverr

Top Tips for Claiming Extra Cash Fast:

Firstly, try to avoid any scams or sites that ask for payment details or upfront costs, such as MLM (Multilevel marketing) or pyramid schemes – if it sounds too good to be true, run in the opposite direction!

Don't be afraid to try new skills and put yourself out there.

Utilize your network – do you have any friends or family who need help and would offer cash in exchange for your time and skills?

Track your earnings with a spreadsheet or write them down to check if it's worth your time (if not, it might be time to try a new way to earn $20)

When you sign up for each new site, check for referral schemes. Remember to refer your friends and family to make a referral commission on specific areas.

Conclusion

So there we have it! Twenty quick and easy ways to make 20 dollars. These opportunities could help you earn up to $20 in as little as five minutes. Others may take about an hour or up to a day, maybe even slightly longer.

Either way, it's worth exploring a few at a time and seeing which ones suit your lifestyle and personality. If you only have a few minutes free daily, try surveys and similar online, home-based suggestions mentioned above. These take less time to set up and earn $20.

Likewise, a practical option may fit your personality or availability better, e.g., cleaner, gardener, delivery driver, etc. Good luck!