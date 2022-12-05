How To Make 200 Dollars Fast – 15 Ways

Want to know how to make 200 dollars fast? This cash can help pay for necessities like groceries, gas, or rent. If you need to make money quickly, you can even earn 200 dollars in a day! Here are some of the best ways to make 200 dollars.

How Can I Make 200 Dollars Online

There are loads of ways to make money online. These suggestions below are free to try and easy to sign up for. However, when making money online (or offline, too), consider your time and be realistic with your expectations when you look into these options. Bear that in mind when you check out my ideas below.

Now that we've got that out of the way, what are you waiting for?

1 . Play Games on Your Phone

This one is pretty fun! Did you know you can get paid to play games? Earn rewards for playing and inviting fellow gamers on Mistplay in your spare time. You can choose to cash out via PayPal or earn free gift cards.

There are loads of new games uploaded regularly on the app, and it's such an entertaining way to pass the time and get paid for it! Play in line at the supermarket, on the bus or train, or even on the sofa during the ad breaks.

2. Start a Blog

Many people in 2021 are starting blogs as they can build passive income over time. I'm super excited to share that this blog makes, on average, $1500+ every month. Of course, building up your presence on Google takes time, but can you imagine that extra income? How would that help you with your goals?

Reasons People Start a Blog

Greater flexibility with working

See more of your kids

Travel and work

Not limit your earning potential

Make passive income

3. Open a Bank Account

Did you know you can earn hundreds just by opening a bank account? Banks like TD Bank offer up to $300 for opening a checking account, and HSBC offers up to a whopping $700 depending on which account you choose to open. Most of these you can open online and don't even need to visit a branch. So do your research and compare offers to get the best deal.

4. Negotiate Your Bills With Trim

Another savvy way to make money quickly in one day is by cutting your overhead. Trim is a fantastic finance assistant app that can help you improve your finances overnight. Its features include a bill negotiation service and can identify and cancel unused subscriptions to help you save money.

5. Freelance on Upwork or Fiverr

Freelancing is a great way to earn extra money online. You can offer various services, including graphic design, writing, web development, and more. If you've got particular skills and digital capabilities, chances are you can offer them to people online in exchange for money.

Upwork and Fiverr are excellent online marketplaces where you have a guaranteed audience. Set up a profile, list your skills for free, and wait for the jobs to roll in. You can also apply for jobs posted by businesses that may be looking for help with various projects.

You can easily make $200+ on these sites in no time!

Pro Tip: Take care of yourself on these sites. It is tempting to undersell yourself or charge less to get that job. Remember to charge what you feel you are worth.

The great thing is you will be able to get feedback from clients as part of the process, and this helps you attract even more clients. For example, see the feedback I received via Upwork for my copywriting and SEO skills.

6. Explore Data Entry Jobs

Have you thought about data entry jobs if you want to make 200 dollars fast? As a data entry worker, you are tasked with responsibilities such as entering data into a spreadsheet, uploading it into a system, and archiving digital files. It's not very exciting or glamorous, but it pays decent money if you have some free time and the patience to complete the same tasks over and over.

Search online for data entry jobs or try sites like Clickworker and Remoteok. As mentioned above, you can advertise as a data entry person on Fiverr and Upwork.

7. Apply for Transcription Jobs

Typing and transcription jobs are another flexible option for making money fast online. You are given a piece of audio to listen to and need to type up what is being said accurately. Sometimes you're asked to complete the full audio; other times, you may be asked to include summary key points.

This is popular in law firms, doctors, and research fieldwork. All you need to get started is a fast internet connection and accurate typing abilities. Then, search for transcribing jobs or look on sites like TranscribeMe to find your next gig.

8. Become a Proofreader To Earn Money Online

You can earn 200 dollars online in a week (or even less) as a proofreader. Believe it or not, people will pay you to read documents and make corrections. You could be tasked with proofreading various written works such as blog posts, user manuals, novels, legal documents, social media posts, and loads more.

If your grammar is on point and you want to try it, there are plenty of proofreading jobs for beginners on sites like Babbletype, Book Editing Associates, and GRAMLEE. You can also get your own online tools like Grammarly that will make your proofreading job mich easier!

9. Sell Your Unused Stuff

One of the quickest ways to make 200 dollars fast is to sell your unused property online. There are several sites you can use to flog your unwanted stuff. It all depends on what you have to sell and to get it in front of the right audience.

Follow these tips to sell your items more quickly:

Make sure your photos are bright and crystal clear

Be honest and accurate in your listing descriptions

Do your research based on similar listings and price your item to sell!

Wondering where you should sell your preloved items? Here are some of the best platforms to sell your stuff.

EBAY: Best for Household & Fashion

eBay is the most popular platform that everyone knows and loves for buying and selling. I've always had the best luck selling popular homeware items and fashion brands here. Things like pottery and ceramics, kitchen gadgets, dinner sets, jeans, dresses, and jackets all sell really well on the platform.

Poshmark: Best for Designer Clothing & Accessories

If you have anything fancy or expensive to sell, I would choose Poshmark as your platform. There are a few reasons for this. First, customers looking on the platform search for brands like Chanel, Gucci, Dior, etc., rather than clothing from the likes of Forever 21.

It also has a high, flat-rate shipping cost. Meaning it's best to save your best clothes and accessories to sell here.

Facebook Marketplace: Best for Furniture or a Quick Sale

Facebook Marketplace gets a lot of slack, but I think it's fantastic for quick flips. If you need to make 200 dollars fast, list your items for free, as this platform has no listing fees. Also, the buyer comes to you, making it a great option if you want to keep more cash from your sale.

This also means it's suitable for listing heavier items you can't get sent via your local mail room and for stuff you're not sure you'd trust to get there safely if you posted them, such as furniture or antique items.

Gazelle: Best for Electronics

Gazelle is a great way to sell your electronics fast. They offer fair prices on your phones, gaming consoles, laptops, and more. So if you have a device in demand, you could quickly sell it to them for $200+. It's also a fab way to declutter and get rid of items all in one go rather than wait for them to sell individually.

Amazon: Best for Books

If you have loads of books, you can sell them on Amazon to make money online. It's super easy to scan them and get all the information to list them quickly. For a small fee, there is also the option to send them to Amazon to allow them to fulfill the order on your behalf when your books sell.

Decluttr: Best for Cds, Dvds & Lego

Do you have boxes of old CDs, DVDs, or LEGO sets hiding away in your attic? Decluttr is a great site to sell them in bulk. Install the app, scan your barcode, and they'll give you a price. Pack up your items, attach your free shipping label, and send it to them.

Once they receive your delivery and check over your items, they'll pay you via PayPal, direct deposit, or a check. It's your choice. Simple!

Craigslist: Best for Cars, Parts, and Repair

Craigslist is great for any item you're in a hurry to sell, but it's super handy when listing your car or spare parts for spares and repairs. You have a lot of dealers or car fanatics who fix up cars looking for a bargain on here.

So if you'd like to sell your car quickly to make 200 dollars, this is the way.

10. Sell Photos on Shutterstock

Did you know you can make money by selling your random photos online? You don't have to be a professional photographer or own an expensive camera! Instead, you can sell clear and tasteful images on sites like Shutterstock, where you upload your photos and earn a commission every time someone purchases and downloads them from the platform.

The average photo sells for around $1, and you earn approximately 30% of that. The better quality and more in demand your photos are, the more money you will make. Plus, the more images you upload, the more cash you will bring in. Sure, it might not make you rich, but it's an excellent, passive way to earn $20 from photos you had just sitting on your phone or computer folder.

11. Write Freelance Articles

Do you love writing? Did you know you can genuinely get paid to write as a freelancer? There are loads of sites that actively look for news and article writers. Suppose you have experience and can effortlessly write. In that case, you could make 200 dollars a day or more writing articles from the comfort of your home.

In addition, the more you write, the better writer you will become and eventually you'll be spending less time to complete an article. Try using helpful tools like Grammarly help you quickly improve your writing skills.

Here are some sites that pay you to write:

Vqr

VQR is a national journal of literature and discussion site. They feature non-fiction articles between 3,500-9,000 words. They also welcome poetry pieces (of any length) and short fiction articles (between 2,000-8,000 words) and only publish work that hasn't been published elsewhere.

Generally, literary, art, cultural criticism, historical, political, and travel essays are accepted.

Catholic Life

As you may have guessed, Catholic Life is a magazine based on the Catholic faith and related religious topics. They are super strict on their submission process and guidelines, so make sure you have a read before submitting something.

Scout Life

Scout Life is a magazine all about the boy scouts of America. Their target audience is kids aged from 6-18 years old. They pay a whopping $500-1,500 per non-fiction article, so it's worth looking into this one!

Earth Island Journal

Earth Island Journal accepts articles on various topics in general. Still, their primary focus is environmental and environmental issues, such as climate change. They pay 25 cents per word for all their print stories and $100 per online article.

Early American Life

Early American Life accepts articles about history, architectural and interior design, decorating, antiques, crafts, travel, and more. Unlike other sites mentioned in this article above, they focus on entertaining their target audience. Their guidelines specifically ask that your content isn't academic and more readable and relatable.

They pay up to $500 per article, but they only accept the best-written stuff, so make sure your writing is spot on.

Top Writing Tips for Publications and Sites:

The first tip is to make sure your writing is original and genuinely written by you

Read their guidelines and check out pieces from fellow writers so you know what they're looking for

Triple-check your work for spelling and grammar before you submit

12. Become an Online Tutor

If you're looking for more traditional ways to make 200 dollars a day or in a week, there are still many ways you can do so.

13. Deliver Groceries

Get paid to deliver people's groceries in your local neighborhood, thanks to Instacart. This new, gig-style site and app allow you to accept jobs as and when making it a flexible and easy way to make $200 fast.

All you need is a car and excellent customer service skills. You even get to keep 100% of your customer tips. So sign up and start delivering groceries today.

14. Hire Yourself Out

Completing odd jobs for people nearby, or friends and family is also an excellent way to earn 200 dollars. If you love a bit of DIY or know your stuff about plumbing or electrics, people are dying for your help across your area! Tell people what you're doing over social media, or use a site like Task Rabbit to advertise your services.

15. Rent Your Space

Do you have a spare room or space like a garage or attic? Earn $200 a day by simply renting them out on Neighbor! It's such an easy platform to use, and you get to set the rules and boundaries, so it's safe for you as an owner and the renter. For example, you could advertise your space as a holiday home or as a more permanent rental for someone. The choice is yours.

It's free to sign up and have a look, so make sure you look into this one to help you make quick money.

How Can I Make 200 Dollars in a Week

Most of the suggestions above will quickly help you towards your goal of making 200 dollars a week. But, as you can imagine, selling your stuff will reap the most significant rewards and help you make 200 dollars faster, especially if your items are valuable.

Conclusion

So there we have it – 15 ways to make 200 dollars fast. I recommend dipping your toe and trying some ideas in your spare time to see which methods work best for you.

If you don't have a lot of spare time, it might not be a great idea to plan a vast eBay selling session or commit to delivering someone's groceries, but rather try to play games for cash when you have a spare five minutes.

Another thing I always say, but critical – is to try your best to avoid scams. If you're desperate to make 200 dollars fast, you might fall prey to these MLM schemes or get-rich-quick scams.

Many of these usually ask for some payment or investment up front. Please ensure you feel good about it and aren't pressured into it. If it sounds too good to be true, it's worth avoiding or at least sleeping on and doing lots of research before committing.