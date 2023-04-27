How To Make $500 a Day: 11 Smart Ways

Did the car break down? Is it time for a new refrigerator? Whether you’re trying to figure out how to make $500 in a day or how to make $500 in a week realistically, we’ve got you covered.

The fastest way to make some extra money is to sell stuff. If you have more time, a side hustle or passive income could boost your revenue by $500 daily. Online surveys are another way to bring in a few extra bucks.

Here’s a list of ways to earn money. We’ll even look at some jobs that pay $500 per day.

1. Refinance

When I needed more money fast, I refinanced my car. My car was eight years old and had been paid off for several years. I took the title of my car to the bank, and they gave me another loan, allowing me to get several thousand dollars that day.

Refinancing your mortgage is also a great option. This will not only help you get the money you need, but it can also lower your monthly payments. There are many benefits to refinancing your home loan, so considering this option may be wise if you're looking for cash in a hurry and want to avoid taking out another type of loan.

2. Pawnshop

If your car isn’t paid for, you might consider a pawn shop. You could take your most valuable items and pawn them for cash. Most shops allow you to repurchase your stuff within a specific time frame.

If you have a few things that are not worth much but still hold some value – for example, an old gold watch or a camera- then it might be wise to take them to the pawnshop. But be aware that the pawnbroker may give you as little as 50 cents on the dollar for your item.

3. Loan

I had also borrowed money from my 401k when I needed 500 dollars fast. Not all retirement plans allow you to borrow from them; if you withdraw early, you must pay taxes and a penalty fee.

There are drawbacks: you have to pay back what you owe within a certain date or you could face additional fees.

4. Borrow

Borrow the money from a friend or relative. If you offer collateral, such as jewelry or a computer, for the lender to hold in case you can’t repay them, they’ll be more likely to loan you the money.

This is your best option if you have an emergency and need money quickly. Loans from the bank or credit union are another option, but they may charge high-interest rates for borrowing small sums of money like 500 dollars unless it’s through a good credit card.

5. Get a Paycheck Early

Even in emergencies, I don’t recommend high-interest cash advance services for money. Instead, try using the Earnin app to get your paycheck faster without paying the big fees that cash advance businesses charge.

Get paid anytime with this free app. Do you wish there was a way to access your money before payday? Well, now there is. Earnin is an app created by Activehours that pay you for hours worked without any fees. The app has received 4.7 out of 5 stars on iTunes with over 5,000 reviews.

What Is Earnin

In 2013 ActiveHours was started to provide a more economical alternative to payday loans.

Funding for Earnin comes from venture capitalists, and it's used by big companies such as Bank of America, Uber, Starbucks, Apple, Lowes, Home Depot, Sprint, Pizza Hut, and Walmart to give their employees and contractors an advance on their pay.

Earnin has been featured on ABC News, Nerdwallet, and Forbes.com.

Anyone can use the app if they have their check directly deposited, create a profile, and meet specific criteria. Your credit history is not a factor; you don’t have to give your social security number.

You pay a tip instead of a fee to use the service.

A daily withdrawal limit of $100.

The pay period withdrawal limit varies depending on pay.

You must have direct deposit.

Available to hourly and salary employees.

According to their website, you snap a picture of your timesheet, and then a tap lets you cash out and receive your money through your bank account. You pay what you think is fair, with no fees or interest.

More than half of U.S. workers live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to make ends meet. For those folks, this app could avoid the high cost of overdraft fees or charges from late payments.

Americans pay around $32 billion in overdraft or insufficient funds fees, $9 billion in fees associated with payday lending and $6 billion in pawnshop fees.

Earnin can be a great safety net while building an emergency fund and getting a budget in place but don't rely on it long-term. Fees and tips from anything add up over time.

6. Sell Stuff

Sell Your Clothes

Most everyone has some gently used clothing that they don't need. Look for a second-hand store, like Plato’s Closet or Buffalo Exchange, that will pay cash for your items.

Apps like Letgo and Facebook Marketplace are good places to sell clothing. Simply post a photo of your item and meet up with your buyer to collect your cash.

For vintage and quirky items, try the Depop app. The Depop app is similar to Instagram, with a 10% fee.

Sell Services

Find Jobs you love at rates you choose with TaskRabbit. You can make some quick money doing odd jobs in your area.

Sell your plasma to a plasma donation center near you.

7. Side Hustles

Deliver Packages

Amazon Flex pays $18 to $25 an hour to deliver Amazon packages. You must pass a background check and own a smartphone to be eligible.

Shop

Get paid to shop with Shipt. Earn up to $22 or more by shopping at stores people love and delivering to their door. Set your hours, and work when you want.

Freelance Writing

Get paid to write articles from home with this list of 101 sites that hire writers. You can earn a few dollars for a short review or hundreds for a long article.

Transcribe

You don’t need experience to obtain one of these online transcription jobs.

Temp Jobs

Many temporary staffing agencies pay daily for a variety of tasks.

8. Passive Income

Install Apps

Get paid to install the Nielsen Digital app on your mobile device and leave it running in the background.

Rent Your Car

Use the Turo app to rent out your car. Earn easy passive income by listing your car for rent when you aren’t using it.

Sell Shirts

Sites like CafePress, TeeSpring, and SellMyTees, allow users to custom-design T-shirts. Make a popular design and earn royalties. Amazon has a service called Amazon Merch; you upload your designs, and Amazon takes care of making them, packing them, and shipping them.

Make Money Investing in Stocks

Stocks make you money by providing a smart way to invest in the economy. You'll be able to earn passive income every month and start building your financial future, but there's one catch: it takes time.

To generate enough capital to make 500 dollars a day or more requires having massive portfolios that compound quickly – which is why stocks are so great; they're simple yet powerful tools with many benefits – anyone can get started!

Not sure what to invest in? I love the book Unshakable by Tony Robbins. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to better understand the world of investing.

It includes advice on how to avoid financial predators, use low-cost indexed investments, and minimize taxes—all while considering human behavior and psychology to make your investment decisions work best for you!

9. Surveys

Toluna

This trusted website occasionally gives you free products to try and pays you with gift cards for your opinion.

Hiving

Earn points for surveys and redeem them for cash or gift cards. Make money by inviting friends to participate.

10. Jobs That Pay $500 per Day

Plant Trimmer

If you live in a state where cannabis is legal, you might consider a job as a marijuana plant trimmer. GFarma News says it’s tedious work, but some people make $500 a day or more.

Welder

According to CNBC, an underwater welder can make between $900 and $1200 daily. Here are some full-time job listings I found on Simply Hired.

Pilot

The top 10% of commercial pilots earn an average of $120 per hour.

Tattoo Artist

The best tattoo artists earn an average of $130 and up per hour.

Photographer

Depending on the quality of work, freelance photographers earn between $13 and $100 an hour.

Interior Designer

Most designers need a college degree and require some form of licensing. Top designers average $100 an hour, one of the top ways to make money.

11. Start an Online Business

Starting an online business can be a great way to make money. The e-commerce industry is thriving, and no matter your interests, there are plenty of ideas for an online venture. Once the business model is set up and running, the income potential from a successful online business can be quite substantial.

However, setting up an online business takes some planning and investment, so it's important to research thoroughly before taking the plunge. From drop shipping to content creation, there are loads of ways you could monetize your talents and make serious money with an online venture. Launching a successful e-commerce business could be your key to a 500-dollar daily income!

Sell Online Courses

If you want an avenue to share your expertise and make money, selling online courses might be perfect for you. You can reach a larger audience than teaching in-person classes and workshops, but it often requires less overhead time investment. You only have to create the product once, but can reach thousands of people with the same course materials.

Social Media Management

Starting a social media management business is the perfect way to harness your passion for staying updated with all the latest trends and making money simultaneously. It's easy to get started, as all you need is good writing skills and an understanding of social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

You can create a profile on networking sites like Linked-in or contact local businesses directly to find clients. With more and more businesses relying on managing their online presence through websites and social media, you could be poised to make a lot of money by helping them effectively reach their target audiences!

Sell Crafts Online

Making money by selling crafts online is a creative and exciting way to increase your income. Whether you've been making crafts as a hobby since childhood or it's something new you're trying out, the internet provides you with an amazing platform to get your work seen by people all over the world.

You can spruce up your listing with engaging and detailed descriptions and enticing pictures of your product that make customers want to buy them. As with any business, selling crafts requires dedication and hard work; however, with patience, motivation, and drive – success will be yours!

Final Thoughts

Looking for more money-making ideas? Here are some ideas to make 300 dollars fast.