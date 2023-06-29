Learn How To Make Fried Rice at Home

Fried rice is the ultimate comfort dish. It's packed with vibrant flavors and colors, yet the recipe is straightforward and flexible.

The blend of ingredients conspires to deliver a delightful feast. So let's learn how to make delicious fried rice.

What Is Fried Rice?

Fried rice is a dish enjoyed all over the world. It is made by stir-frying various ingredients with cooked rice. These ingredients include vegetables, meat, eggs, and a mix of sauces and spices.

The rice used is often leftover from a previous meal, making it a great way to repurpose extra rice into a tasty, new dish, either as a complete meal or an accompaniment.

Why Will You Love This Fried Rice?

There are so many reasons you should try this recipe. Here are just a few:

Easy and Quick: Who doesn't fancy a quick and easy fried rice recipe? Especially when juggling multiple tasks or simply wanting to enjoy a comforting meal without spending hours in the kitchen. This fried rice recipe is simple, easy, and quick.

Mix and Match: This fried rice recipe is versatile. Add your favorite vegetables or protein. Experiment with different ingredients to create unique flavors.

Save For Later: Save the leftovers for later. Add to an airtight container, and place in the refrigerator for a day or two to enjoy a quick tasteful lunch.

Family Favorite: Fried rice is like a family magnet. It pulls everyone to the table faster than you can say, ‘Dinner's ready!' It's a dish loved by all ages and is a hit at every family gathering because nothing says ‘family time' better than a warm, delicious bowl of fried rice!

Ingredients for Fried Rice

Jasmine Rice: This fried rice recipe uses Jasmine rice, known for its fragrance and beautiful, fluffy texture. While I've nailed it with Jasmine, I have yet to test this recipe with other types of rice, so stick to the script for the best results.

Mixed Veggies: I have used peas, carrots, and corn for this recipe. These vegetables add color, texture, and flavor to your fried rice. You can use frozen mixed vegetables as well. Whatever vegetables you prefer will work.

Eggs: A couple of large eggs scrambled up add a lovely richness and a hit of protein.

Soy Sauce: It is the secret weapon of the recipe. A couple of tablespoons of soy sauce bring that deep, umami flavor that is signature to the fried rice.

Green Onions: Thinly sliced green onions, or scallions, bring in a pop of color and a subtle savory and oniony flavor. Sprinkle them on top for a chef-quality finish.

Chicken: When you have leftover cooked chicken in the refrigerator, do not hesitate to use it. Dice it up and toss it in. It adds a delightful meaty bite to your fried rice, making it a complete meal.

Garlic: Minced garlic sets the flavor foundation for the dish. It adds a deep, savory flavor that makes a big difference, giving your fried rice an authentic Asian flair.

Vegetable Oil: I use vegetable oil, but feel free to swap in canola oil or another neutral-flavored, high-smoke-point oil if that's what you've got handy. Don't use butter or olive oil.

Salt and Pepper: Lastly, salt and pepper can make fried rice taste better. This help to round off the flavors and give your fried rice an irresistible seasoning.

Steps To Make Fried Rice

The secret to creating the perfect fried rice dish is attention to detail. Therefore, I have a step-by-step guide to ensure you make a dish as tasteful as mine!

1: Crack eggs in a bowl and whisk them using a fork or a whisker.

2: Add a tablespoon of oil to a large pan or wok and place it over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the beaten eggs, scrambling them until fully cooked. Remove the scrambled eggs and set them aside.

3: In the same pan, pour another tablespoon of oil. Stir in the minced garlic, cooking for 30 seconds or until it is fragrant but doesn't burn.

4: Add the mixed vegetables to the pan, stir-frying them until they achieve a tender-crisp consistency.

5: Turn up the heat to high and add the cooked rice to the pan, stirring to incorporate it with the vegetables. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes.

6: Drizzle the soy sauce over the rice, stirring until everything in the pan is uniformly coated.

7: Add the scrambled eggs and cooked chicken into the pan, stirring to combine with the rice.

8: Season with salt and pepper according to your preference. Sprinkle in the sliced green onions just before you're ready to serve.

Variations

Cajun fried rice: Spice up your traditional fried rice by adding a tablespoon of Cajun seasoning. Cajun seasoning adds heat to your dish, making it a perfect choice for those who prefer spicy food. For more flavor, include Andouille sausage as your protein.

Vegetable/vegan: If you love vegetables, add more vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms to this dish. For a vegan version, replace chicken with fried Tofu.

Seafood: If you are a seafood lover, you can quickly turn this simple fried rice dish into lobster fried rice.

Crab-fried rice: Replace chicken with lobster or crab meat. You can also add shrimp to the fried rice.

Hawaiian-style: If you love tropical flavors, you can also turn this humble rice dish into Hawaiian-style fried rice. Add chunks of ham and pineapple. Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and a dash of sesame oil for extra flavor.

Instant pot: You can also make fried rice in an instant pot. You can use uncooked rice, especially when you don't have leftover rice. Add rice and water to the instant pot after sautéing the vegetables and cook it at high pressure for 5 to 8 minutes.

Equipment

Wok or Large Pan: Fried rice is best made in a wok because of its unique shape, which allows for excellent heat distribution. As a result, you can stir-fry the vegetables quickly and easily. However, you can use a large, deep pan or a pot if you don't have a wok.

Spatula or Large Spoon: A spatula is perfect for stirring and tossing the ingredients as they cook. Spatula keeps the rice intact as you mix the ingredients. You could also use a large spoon if you need a spatula.

Questions/FAQs

How To Make Hibachi Fried Rice?

Creating hibachi-style fried rice at home is super easy. All you have to do is follow the same fried rice recipe and change a few ingredients.

Hibachi, or Japanese-style fried rice, has a buttery flavor and is very flavorsome. The buttery flavor comes from stir-frying the ingredients in butter rather than vegetable oil.

Does Fried Rice Have Gluten?

Traditional fried rice is typically gluten-free. However, soy sauce is among the main ingredients used in fried rice, which adds a depth of umami flavor to the dish. Soy sauce usually contains traces of gluten.

If you want the fried rice dish to be 100% gluten-free, use gluten-free soy sauce or tamari instead of the regular one.

What To Do With Leftover Fried Rice?

You can store the leftover fried rice in the refrigerator for up to a day and enjoy it the next day. You can, however, get more creative and use the leftover dish differently.

Use it to fill your stuffed peppers or make rice cakes/patties. You can add sausages and more eggs to enjoy a wholesome breakfast dish.

What To Serve With Fried Rice?

Although fried rice is a complete meal, you can pair it with several sides to enjoy a delicious and wholesome family meal. Serve the dish with fried chicken, cornbread, or smothered turkey wings. You can also serve it with neck bones which is a perfect choice for winter.

For a more luxurious meal, serve fried rice with chicken or beef chili dry, sweet and sour chicken, or gravy.

Recipe Card

Ingredients

2 cups of day-old, cooked rice

1 cup of mixed vegetables (such as peas, carrots, and corn)

Two large eggs

Two tablespoons of soy sauce

Two green onions, thinly sliced

½ cup chicken cooked, diced

Two cloves of garlic, minced

Two tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Crack eggs in a bowl and whisk them using a fork or a whisker. Add a tablespoon of oil to a large pan or wok and place it over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the beaten eggs, scrambling them until fully cooked. Remove the scrambled eggs and set them aside. In the same pan, pour another tablespoon of oil. Stir in the minced garlic, cooking for 30 seconds or until it is fragrant but doesn't burn. Add the mixed vegetables to the pan, stir-frying them until they achieve a tender-crisp consistency. Turn up the heat to high and add the cooked rice to the pan, stirring to incorporate it with the vegetables. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes. Drizzle the soy sauce over the rice, stirring until everything in the pan is uniformly coated. Add the scrambled eggs and cooked chicken into the pan, stirring to combine with the rice. Lastly, season with salt and pepper according to your preference. Sprinkle in the sliced green onions just before you're ready to serve.

In Conclusion

Fried rice is hands down one of the most heavenly dishes in the world! It's not only scrumptious but also packed with healthy nutrients. This meal is a superfood with veggies, protein, and carbs that will satisfy you.

Whether you prefer animal or plant-based protein, fried rice can always be tailored to your taste buds.

It's simple to whip up and bursting with delicious flavors. So, if you haven't already tried it, trust us – your taste buds will thank you for experiencing this exotic dish firsthand!