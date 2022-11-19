How to Make Money in One Hour – 14 Legit Ways to Earn Cash

Whether you have a demanding nine-to-five job or your life is already chaotic, there are still ways to make extra money that aren't time-consuming and don't require a lot of hard work.

Even with a packed schedule, the key to making money is learning how to make money in one hour. From online tutoring to dog walking and selling unwanted household items, there is no shortage of different ways to make a little money with a side gig.

So, if you can spare just one hour of your busy week, here are 14 legitimate ways to generate extra income.

How to Make Money in One Hour Online & In-Person

1. Take Paid Surveys

While you definitely won't get rich taking online surveys, they're still a good choice if you need extra spending money or want free gift cards. Some online survey companies will pay you to take surveys, watch videos, shop online, and complete simple tasks.

Earn cash or gift cards with these online survey sites:

2. Get Paid for Your Extra Space

So often extra spaces in our homes sit unused. Instead of letting that space go to waste, you can list it on Neighbor for free and earn money for letting other people use your space. You can rent out your attic, driveway, parking spot, or garage and Neighbor even provides free insurance for both you and your future renters.

Listing your space on Neighbor is a good option to make money in one hour – it's quick and easy to create your listings and your money is guaranteed, even if your renter doesn't pay.

3. Use Cashback Apps

Earn easy money and gift cards by using cashback apps on everyday expenses such as groceries and online purchases.

Cashback apps give you a certain percentage of money back on your purchases. However, the percentage often differs depending on the retailer you shop at.

With so many cashback apps out there, it can get overwhelming to know which ones are worth your time.

These cashback apps are top-rated:

In addition, each of these apps will pay you a bonus if you refer a friend or family member.

4. Play Games on Your Phone

One of the easiest ways to make money in one hour is by playing games on your mobile device. It's unlikely you'll earn a lot of money but it's still a good option to get free money while doing something fun that requires little effort.

Some of the highest-paying games are:

5. New Bank Account Bonuses

Many banks and credit card companies offer cash sign-up bonuses for opening a new account.

Sometimes there are specific requirements for you to receive the bonus, such as having the account open for a certain amount of time, signing up for direct deposit, or spending a certain amount of money on the card that is tied to the account.

As long as you know the stipulations to receive the sign-up bonus, it's an easy way to make real money that doesn't require much time or effort.

6. Dog Walker

Dog walking is a perfect fit if you love animals and are looking to make fast cash.

Dog walking offers flexibility and typically doesn't require any special skills. You can decide the length of the walks you'll offer; they can range from 30 minutes to an hour. Getting paid to walk dogs is in high demand – you can do it only as a side gig, or even a serious part-time job.

Below are some ways to get you started becoming a dog walker.

Ask around your neighborhood or post on Next Door to see if anyone needs your services.

If you have a dog already, visit a local dog park and get to know other dog owners, which may lead to a dog walking gig.

Rover is an app that is great for finding dog-walking opportunities. The Rover app will match you with owners looking for dog walking services, but they take a commission for their service.

7. Sell Printables on Etsy

Seling printables on Etsy is a good choice for creatives skilled at using design tools like Canva, Photoshop, or Illustrator. Printables, which are just digital downloads, sell quite well on Etsy.

Here are some examples of printables you can sell:

Digital planners

Artwork

Gift cards and tags

Coloring pages

What's great about selling printables on Etsy versus physical products is you don't have to take the time to pack or ship any items because it's digital. After you initially spend time creating the printables, selling them becomes a relatively hands-off way to make money.

This is an especially good option for college students who don't have a lot of extra time but are looking for creative ways to make some good money in between classes.

8. Online Tutoring

Tutoring sessions can range in length, but they're often an hour or less. While you could tutor in person, online tutoring offers more flexibility and saves you gas and travel time.

There are many opportunities for tutors with expertise in a specific subject like math or science.

Some other options include becoming an English tutor for people wanting to learn the language and helping students prepare for the SATs and other tests.

9. Prepare Meals for People

Put your cooking and meal prep skills to good use by preparing meals for others. While for some running a meal prep business is a full-time job, if you only have an hour, you can make it into a smaller-scale side hustle.

There are many types of people that would pay to have some or all of their meals prepared including:

Busy people who have no time to cook

People who dislike cooking

New parents

Elderly people

This is a great choice for people who enjoy cooking – remember to keep your recipes simple if you only have a limited time to devote to meal prepping.

10. Offer Your Freelancing Services

Another option for freelancing is to offer your freelance services on an online platform like Fiverr.

Whether you're a freelance writer, graphic designer, or virtual assistant, listing your services on Fiverr is a fast way to connect with potential clients without having to spend the time and money to set up your own website or advertise on social media.

One benefit of creating your own listing of what you offer versus responding to a business putting out a listing is you have more control over the terms of the project.

Here are some real examples of seller listings from Fiverr that offer their services for only one hour.

Making a change to a Shopify store or WordPress website

Setting up Google Workspace

Creating or editing logos

Small voiceover projects

Freelancing doesn't have to equal long projects; you can do plenty of gigs in an hour or less.

11. Participate in Focus Groups

Like taking surveys, being part of a paid focus group involves getting paid for your opinions. However, focus groups typically pay much more than taking surveys.

Focus groups are commonly conducted by businesses and market research companies looking to get feedback on a product, service, or marketing campaign.

A focus group typically has a small number of participants, usually lasting from an hour to an hour and a half. You can find local focus group opportunities posted in the gig section of Craigslist; make sure you keep an eye out for scams.

Focus groups pay anywhere between $50 to $200 and up.

12. Sell Your Unused Giftcards

If you have unused gift cards around the house, there are many ways to sell them for quick cash.

Checkout sites to sell your unwanted gift cards for cash:

Gift Card Granny

Gift card exchange stores

Raise

13. Babysitting

When it comes to babysitting, you can babysit for a short time if you want to; specify to the parents that you are only available for an hour. Many parents could use a spare hour to themselves, whether to make a quick Target run or go to an appointment.

Offer up childcare services to friends or family that have little ones. Most parents would jump on the chance to be able to decompress or run errands they're not able to do with their children.

14. Sell Items Around Your Home

Sell things in your house that you do not use anymore to make extra cash. Some examples of items to sell around the home include furniture, textbooks, clothing, jewelry, game consoles, and tools.

Not only will you earn money selling items you don't need anymore, but your home will be much more organized and clutter-free. With so many selling apps, finding a buyer for things you no longer want around your house is easy.

Some good apps to start selling your unwanted household items on are:

Decluttr

eCampus

Facebook Marketplace

Time to Get Started

You don't have to spend long hours every week earning extra income; you only need an hour in your free time to start making money.

For some, finding an extra hour is easy, yet for others, this can be challenging if you already feel like you need more hours in the day to get everything done as it is.

If you fall into the latter group, evaluate everything you do in the day to see where you can carve out some extra time. Then, your next step will be deciding how to make money in one hour.

You can make good money within an hour if you choose any of the legit ideas mentioned. However, the best option will be the one that matches your skillset and is something you enjoy doing.

So now that you've found the perfect way to make quick money, it's time to jump in and start earning.