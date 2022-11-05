How To Make Money in One Hour? 15 Legit Ways

Do you need quick cash? Like, within an hour? Read on and find out how to make money in an hour.

With rising costs of living and life's usual emergencies, we've all needed extra money for some unforeseen expenses at one point. Don't worry if you can't wait for the next paycheck; there are many more ways to make money.

This article explores the top ways to score cash in under an hour. We will provide leads, tips, links, and apps to boost your earning potential. Scroll down for a list of excellent ideas to make some (seriously) fast cash.

15 Ways To Make Money in One Hour

1. Fill Out Surveys

Filling out paid online surveys is a fun and easy way to make some extra bucks. They won't make you as rich as Elon Musk, but they are a reliable way to give your income a little boost. The plus side is that they do not require much effort.

There are some fantastic paid survey platforms out there, such as:

Swagbucks. The Swagbucks app pays between $0.40 to $2 per survey. Some rare surveys pay around $50.

Survey Junkie. Survey Junkie pays you to take surveys and share your browsing behavior. Survey Junkie payments are made via PayPal or with gift cards .

Opinion Outpost. Opinion Outpost pays money in exchange for sharing valuable insights. Opinion Outpost usually pays around $2.50 per survey.

KashKick. KashKick is an online rewards platform that pays you for taking surveys and other micro-tasks. The pay range is between $0.75 – $2 per survey.

2. Sign-up for New Apps

Some apps offer bonuses such as cash rewards when you sign-up with them. Some of the apps that give cash bonuses are:

Ibotta. Double your regular $10 sign-up bonus with Ibotta when you sign up now and spend $30 shopping with them.

InboxDollars. Sign up with InboxDollars and receive a $5 cash bonus.

MyPoints. Get $10 instantly upon signing up with MyPoints.

Signing up for these platforms merely takes a few minutes and can help you collect quick money.

3. Refer Friends to Apps

Referrals are among the easiest ways to get extra cash in less than an hour. There are a lot of apps that pay you for referrals. Then, as your friends download the app, you receive a cash reward.

Some of these apps include Rakuten and Fetch Rewards. Both are cash-back apps that partner with retailers nationwide to offer cash rewards as you shop. Rakuten pays $25 per friend you invite to the app. (Note: your friend needs to spend $25 via the app within the first 90 days for you to get your prize). Fetch Rewards pays you $4 for every friend referred, who also gets $2 upon joining.

4. Test Websites

Top-class companies require website testing from people before they fully launch their product or service. This is where you come in. You can get paid for being a website tester for these companies.

Join platforms like Usertesting and Userlytics to receive invites for testing websites. You must perform simple tasks to check the website's usability and submit your report. You'll receive payment in your PayPal account.

5. Freelancing

Becoming a freelancer is a profitable side hustle. You can become a freelancer if you're good at your work and have a decent network.

John Carmack, now worth $50 million, started as a freelance programmer and steadily grew his income over the years.

Search for gigs on freelancing platforms like Fiverr and Upwork and get started immediately.

6. Donate Plasma

Donating plasma is a surefire way to make money within an hour. Your plasma is a vital ingredient in treating patients with autoimmune diseases and blood clotting disorders. A single donation usually offers a $50 payout. You can also register at a donation center as a regular donor and earn up to $1,000 per month. Find a plasma donation center near you and start making money within the hour.

7. Consider Ridesharing

Driving for companies like Uber and Lyft can help you earn a good amount of money in an hour. These apps allow you to set your working schedule and work as much or as little as you want.

In larger cities, you can earn between $15 – $20 an hour driving with Lyft and Uber.

8. Deliver With Doordash

DoorDash is one of the leading food delivery services in the United States. You can become a driver for DoorDash and get paid to deliver restaurant meals to homes and offices.

It's simple and free to register with the app and start making extra money on the side. The requirements are simple; you must be at least 18 years old, own a vehicle, and agree to a background check.

DoorDash delivery is a foolproof way to make extra money. The best part is you can make your schedule and work as much or as little as you want.

9. Mow a Lawn

You can make a decent hourly income by providing a regular lawn mowing service to your neighbors. To get started, just go door-to-door around the block and ask if anybody needs help with this cumbersome chore.

Depending on your skill set and experience, lawn mowing can bag you anywhere between $18 – $24 an hour, and oftentimes, you'll get cash in hand. Cut down the wait time on your next paycheque with lawnmowing.

10. Consider Babysitting

If you're searching for how to make money in one hour, babysitting is your answer. It is a flexible job that can easily fit your after-school schedule. In addition, it doesn't require any qualifications and pays great when compared with other simple jobs.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average hourly rate for babysitting one child is $17.19 an hour.

11. Deliver Groceries

Delivering groceries is a great way to make money in an hour if you want to work on your schedule.

Grocery delivery apps like Instacart and ShiptShopper pay you to deliver groceries to their customers from local retailers. Just sign-up for these apps and earn money shipping groceries in your spare time.

You can earn an average of $17 per hour, including tips, by delivering groceries.

To sign-up for the service, you need to be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license, and own a vehicle like a scooter, bike, or car.

12. Become a Dog Walker

Walking a dog can help you quickly earn some cash. You can register with services like Rover to find clients in your neighborhood or search for clients independently by promoting yourself on social media.

This gig is a lovely way to make money, especially if you are a dog lover. However, it is difficult to determine how much you'll exactly make walking a dog. It depends on a few factors, like the demand for dog walkers in your neighborhood, location, miles you walk, etc.

According to ZipRecruiter, you can earn an average of $15.19 an hour by dog walking.

13. Do Odd Jobs

Performing odd jobs for your family and neighbors is a great way to make the most of your free time. And you can earn some quick cash along the way. Finding these jobs through word of mouth or social media is relatively simple.

Consider doing any of the following odd jobs:

Shoveling snow

Painting

House cleaning

Lawn mowing

14. Sell Things Around Your House

Search your house for the items you no longer use and sell them online. If you urgently need some cash, this may be one of the best ways to get it.

These items can be anything from clothes to kitchen utensils and small furniture items.

The best online platforms to sell used household items are:

Facebook Marketplace

LetGo

Depop

Nextdoor

These websites can help you sell your stuff online and earn quick bucks from items around your house. It also reduces wastage and puts things to good use.

15. Sell Scrap Metal

Selling scrap metal is an eco-friendly side hustle. Metal is recyclable and can be used over and over.

You can easily find scrap metal in your house and sell it to scrap yards near you, turning your trash into cash. Your garage could be a potential goldmine for scrap metal. The items you should be looking for are:

Copper wires

Beverage cans

Old washing machine

Old refrigerator

Old utensils

Old jewelry

You can sell all these items at scrap yards. An important tip to increase your income from scrap metal is to look for metals worth more. For example, copper is rare and will give higher rates per pound than most other metals.

Tips for Making Money in One Hour

Making money within an hour might sound too good to be true. But, if you're determined enough, some tips can help you receive your paycheck within 60 minutes of completing a task.

Some hustles that pay instantly are:

Selling your stuff such as gift cards, used household items, and clothes.

Donating plasma

Selling games or books

Doing odd jobs around the neighborhood

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS) – How To Make Money in One Hour

How Can I Make Money Immediately

To make money online, you can sell preloved items from your home, complete a freelancing gig, join paid surveys, or do other tasks such as watching videos and playing games, test websites, and many other quick-paying gigs.

Other ways to make money immediately include ridesharing, delivering food and groceries, dog walking, and doing odd jobs.

How Can I Make $100 in an Hour?

Several jobs pay $100 an hour, including freelance work as a copywriter, photographer, interior designer, videographer, or consultant in your specialization. While these won't make you as rich as MacKenzie Scott, it's a good stepping stone if you need money now.

Conclusion – How To Make Money in One Hour

Whether you work at home, take an online gig, or do jobs outside, there are many legitimate ways of earning extra income quickly. You can find a job that suits you with these different ways to make money in one hour.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.