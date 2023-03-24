How To Make Money on Fiverr Without Skills

How do I make money on Fiverr without skills?

Whether you want to build a freelance career or make extra money online, you are in the right place.

Remote work has become the new norm of the digital age, primarily for its flexibility. Plus, who doesn’t want to skip the daily commute? Thankfully, there are endless ways you can make money online.

Firstly, you must decide if you want to join a freelancing platform. As a newbie, this is an intelligent step for selling your services, finding clients, and building your portfolio. Working with a trusted platform like Fiverr significantly reduces your risk of being scammed.

If you think platforms like Fiverr are only for graphic designers and coders, you couldn’t be more wrong. With freelancing, there are a variety of niches that you can start by learning on the go. Overall, there are very many opportunities that you can access without any real skill.

In this article, you will gain insight into the kind of gigs you can do on Fiverr without skills. That means you could start making extra money as soon as today.

What Is Fiverr?

Fiverr is a popular platform where freelancers can advertise their services to potential buyers. The platform started operating in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Fiverr is available in various languages, including English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, and German. The platform offers freelancing jobs to its users globally, providing countless ways to make money online. It is available in over 160 countries, with over 3 million buyers using Fiverr annually.

How Does Fiverr Work?

Fiverr is set up like a marketplace where buyers and sellers meet to trade skills and services for money. You will get paid to offer your service to a buyer needing your time and talents.

There are two categories of people that you will find on the platform.

Customers/buyers usually come to the site searching for services offered by freelancers online. They come looking for services they need to complete the tasks they have at hand. They also show how much they expect to pay users (aka, their budget). Sellers are the ones that put up their skills and services to sell to the world.

These two types of people above make up the marketplace that is Fiverr.

If you are reading this article, you are likely a seller looking to connect with buyers and start making money.

How To Get Started as a Seller on Fiverr

I have listed the steps below that you should follow to start as a freelancer on Fiverr.

1. Create a New Fiverr Account

Of course, signing up (for free) is the first step. This will include basic information like your name and email address.

2. Set up a Seller Account

After setting up your account, it’s time to add all your personal details. You should include your experience, skills, and resume to attract potential buyers. (Don’t think you have any skills to earn extra income? Keep reading for Fiverr gig ideas.)

3. Create a New Gig

Once your account is set up, you can now create a gig (or offer) to sell on the platform with an account. Carefully consider the name of your gig so that clients clearly know what you are offering. It should be detailed to make it easy for buyers to find you.

You can check out some easy gigs with less competition that you can set up here.

4. Market Your Gig

Now, it’s time to get your gig in front of the right people and attract clients. You can market your gigs on your social media accounts. Some sellers also advertise their gigs on websites.

You can also look at Fiverr “job boards” and apply directly to a buyer looking for a specific gig. When you’re new, this is one of the best ways to build your portfolio. I remember applying for every job available. And it worked, allowing me to land my first two clients within 48 hours.

A well-crafted profile description can also increase your chances of getting customers- bringing them directly to you via Fiverr’s search algorithm. You should use bullet points and include the following:

A short introduction that showcases your skills

Encourage buyers to contact you

A professional profile photo

Past experience (get creative here if needed)

Education relevant to your gig, if any

How Are Gigs on Fiverr Priced?

All Fiverr gigs follow the same pattern of pricing. The plans include basic, premium, and standard pricing plans.

You do not have to use all the plans. You can choose the options that work for you. Ultimately, you get to set your own prices. Initially, you might need to start lower than you’d like, but you can quickly grow once you establish yourself.

Does Fiverr Take a Cut?

Yes. Fiverr has a 20% fee for all your earnings per gig. Remember that this is the only fee you pay on the platform; the rest is yours.

Pros of Fiverr

Let’s look at all the advantages of using a platform like Fiverr.

1. Additional Cash

Working as a freelancer on this site gives you ways to earn extra cash. This money can be an addition to what you make on your day job in your spare time, or it can replace your day job entirely and allow you work-from-home full time.

The earnings on the site can be lucrative, making it one of the best-paying freelancing platforms you can find online.

2. Plenty of Work Opportunities

The beauty of Fiverr is the number of services you can sell. With the number of opportunities, it is virtually impossible for you not to find a job.

If it’s on Fiverr, someone is looking for it. And many options require no special skills to get started.

3. Low Fees

With Fiverr, you only incur one fee. This fee represents 20% of all the money you will make per job on the site. For example, if you complete a job and get paid $100, Fiverr will take $20.

This is a good system for many freelancers, keeping them from paying any upfront costs to be on a platform and preventing scams. They only pay a fee when they earn money.

4. User-friendly

The website is straightforward to use. When you log on to the site, you can easily get access to the section of sellers and select what service you want.

It is straightforward to navigate, and buyers hire sellers by using the search box to find what they want on the site. This means you can find potential clients within minutes.

5. Experience Is Optional

The platform is set up so that you can start working as a freelancer without a skill set. Fiverr has many jobs requiring no skills, such as proofreading, editing, software testing, etc.

This has attracted a lot of sellers to the platform looking to get their foot in the door.

6. Secure Communication Platform

The platform's interactive communication system facilitates secure conversations between buyers and sellers on Fiverr. Expectations are set from the beginning to ensure everyone is on the same page. The closed system also helps prevent scams (from both parties).

7. Large Customer Base

Few freelancing websites in the world can match the audience that Fiverr has. Thanks to its long-standing reputation, it has a lot of customers (almost 3 million) that come to buy services from them.

With this large number of customers, the potential for service providers on Fiverr to make money is high. The best way to start making money fast with Fiverr is to get started.

8. Fixed Prices (No Bidding)

Most freelancing sites let the buyers and sellers participate in a bidding war where the winner takes all. When you go to Fiverr, all services are sold at a specific price, depending on the service provider.

Fixed prices help to reduce the time wasted in bidding. Depending on your reviews and credentials, the buyer has to look at your services and decide whether they will purchase them from you or another freelancer. Thus, being a top-rated seller (or working to become a pro seller) is beneficial.

Cons of Fiverr

Like any platform, there are also some disadvantages.

1. Fourteen-day Payment Period

Payment typically take 14 days to allow time for processing and clearance of funds. While this won’t let you earn money fast, fourteen days is still reasonable; many other platforms (and employees) pay in 30 days or more.

2. Seller Competition

If you have visited the site, you know there are many sellers for each specific service you can find. There are over 10,000 services listed on particular jobs. This makes it a highly competitive site, and crucial that you find a way to set yourself apart.

3. Fiver Fees

The 20% Fiverr fee on all the money you make can feel steep. This is a pretty high fee and is charged on every job you have completed.

What To Sell on Fiverr if You Have No Skills?

When I had just joined the platform, I saw a lot of gigs that seemed easy but required formal training. With time, I realized that many of the gigs on this platform do not need skills. Instead, attention to detail is essential for keeping customers happy.

Let’s review some of the gigs you will find on Fiverr that do not require a specific skill set. Any of these are a great side hustle or have the potential to pay a full-time income.

1. Proofreading Text

Proofreading is one of the easiest gigs you will come across on Fiverr. With proofreading, all you have to do is go through written texts, such as blog articles, and make corrections.

Since the platform is accessible in many languages, proofreading can be done in your primary language (or any language you are proficient in). You'll love this gig opportunity if you have a keen eye for detail.

2. Online Surveys

This is another easy gig you will find on Fiverr. You must have participated in a survey at least once (which is everyone). Currently, online surveys can be a source of income for you. Ultimately, you can participate in a survey for a price.

All you have to know is how to answer questions and provide honest feedback regarding the products or services of interest. Platforms like Survey Junkie and Swagbucks are some of the best online survey sites you can join to get paid for sharing your opinions.

You can check out our in-depth review of Survey Junkie here.

3. Software Testing

Software testing involves testing out programs in their development stages. Whenever an app is developed, it is distributed to a few select individuals to test it out and see how it works for them.

In this case, you only need a mobile device to download the application and see how it works. With this gig, you only need to provide feedback regarding the program to earn your cash.

2. Writing Blog Comments

When you go online, you will find a lot of blogging sites. Bloggers upload articles on their sites and sometimes want comments for a higher ranking on Google.

Freelancers can use this opportunity to comment on blog posts and earn money. You just have to know how to write comments.

3. Language Translation

There are many languages that you will find on Fiverr. If you are using a mobile device, the assumption is that you are fluent in a common language. You can leverage your language skills to make some money by translating a variety of text (descriptions, blog articles, etc.).

You might also design a gig as a tutor if you are proficient in multiple languages.

4. Editing

.Most editing gigs on the site will require you to make adjustments or corrections where necessary. All you have to do is to know the language in the document is written, and you are good to go. An eye for detail will also help you be successful in the long run.

5. Social Media Management

In the digital age, social media has become very common worldwide. Social media accounts for the most significant portion of internet users.

Businesses and individuals alike use social media to reach out to their followers. You can manage their social media accounts for them. How often you will need to post content will be dependent on a client's need. All you need is a good internet connection to keep up with trends, and this gig will be favorable for you.

6. Social Media Services

A social media services gig is slightly different from the one above. Here, you use your social media accounts to advertise and promote products and services on behalf of the client. This means you can get paid for tweeting and posting the time you spend on social media,

Remember that social media marketing gigs work best for those with a large social media following and interaction metrics.

7. Web Research

You probably spend a lot of time on social media or Google researching interesting things. With this gig, you get to conduct research and compile your findings on behalf of your client.

When done, you forward the information to the client and get paid.

8. Design Stuff Using Canva

Canva is a platform to design anything with graphics online. With this platform, you can create anything from certificates to banners. For example, you could design a printable template and sell it to clients looking for a plug-and-play freebie for their website.

You can find templates for you. Plus, it is free to use. You can sign up for a free Canva account here. If you have an eye for design, you can get started with clients with Canva.

9. Content Creation

A client might need many types of content, from writing to video. As a freelance writer, you will help write blog posts for a client’s niche. You can also create videos that communicate specific messages on behalf of your client.

You can check out paid online writing jobs for more ways to make money writing and blogging,

10. Travel Planning

This gig requires that you plan trips for your clients. You have to select the best places to see, the best accommodation available, and the prices for these services.

All you need is a map and the internet to help you find good places for your clients.

11. Video Testimonials

Some bloggers need to get good reviews on their sites to attract customers. Thus, they are looking for people who can give their sites testimonials.

You must make a video about how good a product has been for you. Often, this will require you to try the product first, which the company will send you free of charge.

12. Short Video Ads

Ads are the most popular form of advertising on the internet at the moment. Designing short videos has been made easy with the numerous software tools on the internet (many of them free).

These ads can be about 1-minute long. Since the client determines the content, you can simply follow their prompts.

13. Design Ebook Covers

Book covers are another gig that can be done using Canva software. Just like certificates, some templates are already done for you. All you have to do is get on the Canva platform and design the cover based on what has been given to you by the client.

14. Other Options

Don’t see a way to make money from home that you like? Other worthwhile Fiverr gigs that you can train yourself to be good at include:

Subtitling videos and transcribing audio

Virtual assistant work

Phone calls and distribution services

Whiteboard animations

Branding services

Digital presentation design

Transcription

Promoting Fiverr gigs as an affiliate

Top 5 Fiverr Gigs That Require No Skills

In this section, I will introduce you to the best-paying Fiverr gigs that do not require any skills. Keep in mind that they are highly competitive because the buyers are plentiful.

I chose these gigs because they are the easiest to complete. You will notice many of these were already discussed above, so I’ll review quickly.

1. Proofreading

This gig requires you to read through content that has already been created so that you can make corrections. Gigs in this niche are very common for eBooks and blog posts.

This gig starts at $10 and can rise to $200 depending on how much work you are given.

2. Social Media Services

This is the most convenient gig you will ever find. All you have to do is promote a few services for your client on your social media channels.

This gig can earn you around $10 – $1,000, depending on your work and the social media account size.

3. Web Research

Conducting research is something we all do daily. Clients will give you specific topics for you to collect information. Think of it as being paid for completing your homework or coursework.

The prices for this gig range between $5-$100.

4. Online Surveys

Completing surveys has never been this productive. You will find other survey websites looking for participants on Fiverr. This is an excellent opportunity to earn money by answering a few questions.

A quick search on the Fiverr website shows that services for taking surveys start at around $5-$40.

5. Software Testing

You can earn money by downloading new software onto your phone, using it, and giving a review on how well it works. Plus, don’t forget to recommend any adjustments that may be helpful. This is very convenient for anyone that wants to spend a lot of time playing games and testing apps on their phone.

The price for this service ranges between $10-$1000.

How To Make Money on Fiverr Without Skills

In review, there are various jobs that you can take on without any specific skill set, such as editing, online surveys, proofreading and many others. If you need a side gig, these gigs are the best.

Fiverr is just a place of opportunities. With Fiverr, freelance remote work has never been more accessible. With this platform, you can ditch the scams and make money fast. And all you need is a login to get started.

For many people, it is encouraging to know that they do not have to leverage some skills to make money on the site. They can learn as they go, get trained by their clients, and gain valuable experience that can help them earn a lot of money long-term.