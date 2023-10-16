How To Make Money on YouTube With Affiliate Marketing: A Step-By-Step Guide

Affiliate marketing is a great option if you're looking for ways to make money online, and YouTube is a great place to start. By promoting products that you believe in and that your audience will love, you can earn a commission on every sale you generate.

With YouTube's vast reach, you can influence people worldwide to make purchase decisions. So if you're interested in making money through affiliate marketing on YouTube, here's what you need to know.

What Is YouTube Affiliate Marketing?

YouTube affiliate marketing is a business model where you generate revenue by adding affiliate links for products or services you recommend in your videos. The links are placed in the ‘Description' area beneath the video. Here is how it works: you use an affiliate marketplace or programs like ShareASale or ClickBank, to recommend particular products or services through your videos.

So, it's similar to traditional affiliate marketing regarding the way you make money. The only thing that changes when you become an affiliate marketer is the platform. You still put together:

Product reviews

Tutorials

A link to a given affiliate marketing program

The differnece is, you will be doing all of this via videos on your channel. The monetization process remains the same. This means you earn a commission if the viewer purchases through your referral link.

Let's take a deeper look at exactly how to make money with a YouTube channel.

How To Make Money on YouTube

YouTube has become one of the most popular platforms on the internet, with over two billion monthly users. And, if you're looking to make some money from your YouTube channel, there are a few different things you can do.

1. Sell Merchandise

One option is to sell merchandise related to your brand or channel, such as t-shirts, stickers, or other branded products. In order to do this, you will need a solid following.

2. Join the YouTube Partner Program

This program gives you access to additional features and monetization options, including ad revenue sharing.

If you have a large enough following, you may also be able to partner with brands and sponsors for product placement or endorsements.

3. Become an Affiliate for Other Brands

By becoming an affilaite for brands rleated to your channel's niche, you can explore opportunities in other industries or mediums that are related to the content you produce.

4. Crowdfund Your YouTube Channel

Additionally, you can crowdfund your channel through platforms like Patreon or license your content for use outside of YouTube. By using this route, your followers and supporters will fund your creativity, allowing you to put more money back into content creation for your YouTube channel.

How Much Do Youtubers Make?

YouTubers can make a pretty penny by filling our screens with content. But, how much do they earn? It turns out that the answer to this question is far from straightforward. YouTubers are paid based on various factors, including:

the number of views

number of subscribers

the advertiser's rates

number of clicks an ad receives

ad quality

adblockers

and video length

As a result, there is a huge range in how much YouTubers can make. Some rake in millions of dollars yearly, while others only earn enough to cover their expenses. Of course, most YouTubers fall somewhere in between these extremes.

However, one thing is for sure: YouTubing can be a very lucrative career if you manage to find success. The number of YouTube channels earning $100k+ increases by 40 percent every year. MrBeast was the highest-paid YouTuber in 2021 after raking in a whopping $54 million.

How Much Do Youtubers Maker per View?

According to various estimates, the average YouTuber can earn anywhere from $0.01 to $0.03 per ad view. This means that for every 1,000 views on a video with advertisements, a YouTuber could make around $18. Forbes estimates that a YouTuber could make about $5 for every 1,000 views for top talent.

While these numbers may seem small, they can add up quickly if a video gets enough views. For example, if a video gets one million views, a YouTuber could potentially earn $5,000 from advertisements alone.

Of course, this is just an estimate, and actual earnings will vary depending on factors such as the number of ads shown and the type of advertisement. Nevertheless, it provides a rough idea of how much money YouTubers can make from advertisements for every 1,000 views.

How To Make Money on YouTube With Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is one of the most popular ways to make money on YouTube. By promoting products and services that you use and love, you can earn a commission on every sale that you generate.

The best part is that you can start with little to no investment, and there is no limit to how much you can earn. Here's your step-by-step guide to getting started:

1. Choose a Niche

Before you can start earning money as a YouTube affiliate, you need to choose your niche. This is the area that you will focus on when creating videos.

When choosing your niche, consider your interests and expertise. You should also consider the types of products you would like to promote once you have narrowed down your options and researched to see if there is a demand for videos in your chosen niche.

2. Start Your YouTube Channel

Before you can start sharing your videos with the world, you'll need to create a YouTube account. You can create a personal account, which will be attached to your Google account or create a brand account.

You'll need to follow a few additional steps to create a brand account:

First, sign in to YouTube and go to your channel list.

Then, choose “create a new channel.” You'll be prompted to fill out basic information about your channel, including the name and description.

Once you've created your account, you can add other people as channel managers. This will give them access to post videos and make changes to the account settings.

3. Name Your YouTube Channel

Your YouTube channel name is important for two reasons.

First, it will be how viewers find your channel when they search YouTube or visit your profile.

Second, it will be the first thing people see when they come to your channel, so you want it to be attention-grabbing and relevant to the type of content you create.

Your channel name can be your real name, a pseudonym, or a combination of both. If you plan to use your real name, consider adding keywords related to the type of content you create so that people can easily find your channel when they search YouTube.

For example, if your name is John Smith and you create cooking videos, you could name your channel “John Smith – Cooking Videos.”

If you choose to use a pseudonym, make sure it is something unique to help people remember your channel. You may want to include keywords in your channel name so people can easily find your videos when they search YouTube.

For example, if you create gaming videos, you could name your channel “The Gaming Guru.”

4. Create a Profile Picture

Once you have chosen a name for your channel, you must create a profile picture and cover photo. These images should be high-quality and represent the type of content you create. You can use free online tools like Canva to create these images.

Your profile picture will be seen on your channel page and next to your videos. Your cover photo will be the large image at the top of your channel page. You can update these images anytime by going to your YouTube channel settings.

5. Create Engaging Content

Once you have chosen your niche, it's time to start creating content. To succeed on YouTube, you need to create videos that are engaging and informative and appeal to your target audience:

Come up with a list of topics you would like to cover in your videos.

Make a plan for each video, including what information you will share and how you will present it.

Don't forget to promote your affiliate links in each video so that viewers can purchase your recommended products.

6. Decide Where To Insert Links in Your YouTube Videos

You're not alone if you're wondering where to put your affiliate links when you're marketing on YouTube. Many YouTubers struggle with this question. The good news is that there are a couple of different options.

One option is to put your affiliate links in the main description box underneath your video. This is a great option if you have a lot of text in your description box.

Another option is to put the link into the video itself. You can enable external notations for the video you'd like to add a link to. This option is a great way to ensure your link is visible to your viewers.

Whichever option you choose, make sure that your link is visible and easy to click on.

7. Add Affiliate Links to Your YouTube Videos

There is no limit to the type of products you can promote, but you need to be proactive if you want to be ahead of your competition. If you opt to market Amazon products, you will need to create an affiliate link for the products. There is a lot that involves adding an affiliate link but let me break it down for you.

A link shortener is very helpful. Usually, affiliate links on video descriptions are long, spammy, complicated and boring which can be a bummer for your audience. Shortening makes the affiliate links easier and simpler for potential buyers to click on.

Amazon affiliate programs provide a link shortener that will help you get started. Other link shortener services include VTO.io and bit.ly. Be aware that some affiliates don't allow link shorteners to be used.

You can try them if the affiliate program you are participating in lacks a link shortener. To avoid affiliate penalties, avoid overusing affiliate links in your post and don’t make a habit of listing affiliate products first.

8. Build a Following

To make money from YouTube affiliate marketing, you must build a following of engaged viewers. One way to do this is by consistently creating high-quality videos that provide value to your audience.

You should also promote your channel to maintain and increase your viewership. With time and effort, you can build a large following of engaged viewers interested in purchasing the recommended products.

9. Embed YouTube Videos on Your Website

If you're hoping to increase your YouTube audience, one of the best things you can do is showcase your videos on your website. This gives potential viewers a taste of your content and helps them decide whether they want to subscribe to your YouTube channel. There are a few different ways you can go about this.

One option is to embed your most recent video onto your website's home page.

You can also create a dedicated page that features all of your videos or even create a blog post that discusses a particular video in depth.

Whichever method you choose, include a link to your YouTube channel so that viewers can easily find more of your content. By making your videos visible on your website, you'll be well on your way to attracting new viewers and growing your audience.

Best Types of Content for Affiliate Marketing on Your YouTube Channel

There's a lot that goes into being a successful YouTube channel. Not only do you need to create entertaining or informative content, but you also need to find ways to monetize your YouTube channel. Affiliate marketing can be a great way to do this, but choosing the right type of content is important.

Some content is just more suited to affiliate marketing. Ideally, the video is naturally about the product, so you're not forcing an affiliate product into the video for no reason. Here are some of the best ways to naturally incorporate affiliate links into your YouTube videos.

1. Product Reviews

One way to do this is by doing product reviews. If you're reviewing a product you're an affiliate for, simply include your affiliate link in the video's description box. This way, viewers can easily click on the link and purchase the product if they're interested.

2. Unboxing Videos

Another option is to do an unboxing video. These are always popular on YouTube, and if you're unboxing a product you're an affiliate for, you can again include your link in the description box.

3. How-to Videos

Finally, if you have a tutorial or how-to video, you can use products from your affiliated company as examples. Simply mention in the video that viewers can find these products at the link in the description box.

Best Niches for YouTube Affiliate Marketing

If you're looking to start a YouTube channel with the intention of affiliate marketing, you'll want to choose a profitable niche with lasting appeal.

“Evergreen” niches fit this bill perfectly – they're not based on fads or trends but rather have a history of profitability and positive projections for the future. Some examples of evergreen niches for YouTube affiliate marketing include:

1. Technology

The technology niche is thriving on YouTube, with room to carve out your own area. For example, you could create videos about new software releases, app reviews, tips and tricks for using certain programs, or even in-depth guides to complex technical concepts.

If you're passionate about technology and have a knack for teaching others, this could be the perfect niche. There are endless opportunities to produce engaging content that will appeal to your audience. And with YouTube's massive reach, you could soon be reaching a global audience of tech-savvy viewers.

2. Fashion and Beauty

When it comes to fashion and beauty, YouTube is a veritable goldmine. There are thousands of channels dedicated to makeup tutorials, hauls, product reviews, and more, and many of them boast hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

However, this does not mean that the niche is not competitive. To succeed as a fashion or beauty YouTuber, you'll need to devise creative ways to stand out from the crowd. This might mean finding a unique angle or approach, partnering with other creators, or offering something no one else does.

However, you choose to differentiate yourself, remember that originality and quality content are essential to make money on YouTube. With careful planning and hard work, your fashion or beauty channel could soon be raking in the views (and the profits).

3. Wealth-Building

The niche of wealth-building is perfect for those who want to help others achieve their financial goals. This could involve creating videos on budgeting, saving money, investing, and more.

You could also partner with companies in the financial industry to promote their products and services. If you have a background in finance or are passionate about helping others improve their financial situation, this could be a very lucrative niche.

4. Health and Fitness

The health and fitness industry is huge, and it's only getting bigger. YouTube channels in this niche cover everything from workout routines and healthy recipes to mental health and wellness. If you're interested in promoting products in the health and fitness industry, many options are available, from fitness equipment to healthy food delivery services.

You could also create content around topics like self-care and mental health. Whatever angle you choose, remember that your goal is to provide value to your viewers and help them improve their lives.

5. Lifestyle

The lifestyle niche is perfect for those who want to share their passions with the world. This could involve anything from travel and food to fashion and beauty.

You can also focus on a specific aspect of your life, like parenthood or entrepreneurship. The key is to find a way to connect with your audience and provide them with valuable content that they can enjoy and use in their own lives.

6. Hobbies

If you have a hobby or passion that you want to share with the world, consider creating content around it. This could involve anything from crafting and cooking to playing video games or collecting stamps.

Whatever your hobby may be, there are sure to be others who share your interest. Creating engaging and informative videos allows you to connect with like-minded viewers and build a loyal following. Who knows, your hobby might even become your full-time job!

7. Pet Care

The pet care industry is huge, and there are many ways to get involved. You could create videos about pet care tips, product reviews, or even how to train your pet. This could be the perfect niche for you if you're an animal lover.

You can also focus on a specific type of pet, like dogs, cats, or even reptiles. Whatever you choose, remember to provide value and help your viewers take care of their beloved pets.

8. Travel

The travel industry is perfect for those who want to see the world and help others do the same. You could create videos about your travels, share tips and advice, or even partner with companies in the travel industry to promote their products and services.

This could be a lucrative niche if you're passionate about exploring new places and helping others plan their dream vacations.

By choosing one of these niches, you'll be more likely to make money on YouTube.

Affiliate Networks

If you're considering getting into affiliate marketing, choosing an affiliate network that best suits the type of content you create is important.

For example, if you're niche is beauty, you might want to consider an affiliate program like L'Oreal's. On the other hand, if you're a travel vlogger, you might want to sign up for programs with companies like Expedia or Airbnb.

And if you have a food-related YouTube channel, partnering with a company like Williams Sonoma could be a great fit.

Affiliate Networks That Pay Well

Amazon Associates

Shareasale

Awin

CJ Affiliate (Formerly Commission Junction)

Rakuten Marketing (Formerly LinkShare)

Avangate Affiliate Network

ClickBank

FlexOffers

Walmart Affiliates

Of course, these are just a few examples; affiliate programs are available for nearly any niche imaginable.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it! The step-by-step guide on how to make money on YouTube with affiliate marketing. It’s not as difficult as it may seem, but it will require some effort on your part. Are you up for the challenge? I think you are!

If you haven’t started a YouTube channel yet, now is the time. In the meantime, good luck and happy filming!