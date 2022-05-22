How to Make Quick Money in One Day: 11 Turnkey Hustles

When it comes to your finances, sometimes, no matter how well you plan, you'll end up in a situation where you need to make money fast. Maybe you can't access your bank account today or lost your part-time job and desperately need cash. Whatever the case, you'll want to make sure that you can make money quickly to sustain yourself.

Many side hustle ideas can help you make extra money.

Here's how to make quick money in one day with 11 simple ideas.

1. Drive People Around

One of the best ways to start quickly making money is to work for an app-based ride-hail service like Uber or Lyft. You can easily make fast cash and make $100 a day with these apps. Furthermore, you can work your schedule and decide who you want to pick up and drive around. The more you drive your car around, the more extra cash you'll earn.

Of course, not everyone can make quick cash by chauffeuring people around. It would help if you were at least 21 years old, have a valid license, and have at least one year of driving experience to become a driver with most of these apps. Additionally, most apps will require you to have an eligible vehicle, a clean driving record, proof of your vehicle registration, and vehicle insurance if you want to get started as a driver.

2. Sell Gift Cards

Have you recently received some Amazon gift cards as a present and don't know what to do with them? Another way to earn extra money quickly is to take your unused gift cards and sell them!

Sites like CardCash allow you to earn back up to 90% of the total value of the gift cards. Many people have tons of gift cards lying around for stores that they're unlikely to frequent. If this sounds like you and the gift cards haven't expired, you can quickly sell them and make extra money!

3. Join a Focus Group

One way to make good money, potentially try out some excellent products, and earn gift cards is to join paid focus groups. Joining a focus group lets you review products and services for free and get paid!

First, you need to fill out an online application form on a focus group website and then wait for an invitation. The organizations hosting these studies usually host them in person, but they can sometimes be done online, usually through a video call. If you're selected, it can be a great way to make money online.

4. Take Online Surveys

Many online survey sites and apps will pay you for simply filling out some questionnaires. Unfortunately, the money you earn from these surveys is not nearly enough to help you escape your 9-5 job or gain financial freedom. Still, it can be the little boost you might require in times of need.

Some survey sites include:

Swagbucks: earn Swagbuck points, which you can then redeem for cash or gift cards.

LifePoints: As you collect LifePoints, you'll be able to save it in cash, gift cards, or get paid via PayPal.

Survey Junkie : Survey Junkie collects your browsing data and pays you in exchange for it.

MyPoints : Not only can you answer surveys and earn money with MyPoints, but you can also earn bonus points for shopping at certain retailers.

Toluna Influencers : Toluna will pay you to take surveys, and as a bonus, you can even pick specific topics you like.

5. Do Odd Jobs

People are always in need of various jobs in and around the house. If you look hard enough, there is almost always a temporary opening for an odd job that needs doing. Whether it's pet sitting, mowing the lawn, cleaning the house, or washing a car, there's sure to be a job available that suits your strengths.

You can find potential gigs on sites like Craigslist or use odd job apps to locate profitable opportunities near you. If you're working for somebody you don't know, make sure you meet them in a well-frequented area.

6. Host a Yard Sale

Do you have a bunch of stuff lying around that you'll likely never use again? Are you looking for an opportunity to declutter your house while also making quick money? If so, consider hosting a yard sale and getting rid of anything you don't want.

Look around your house for books, clothes, furniture, or antiques that you don't use and consider putting them up for sale. The old saying goes, “one man's trash is another man's treasure.” Perhaps something that's not worth much to you is worth a lot to your neighbor, and you'll be paid a reasonable amount for it.

When hosting a yard sale, find a good time when many people pass by the area. If you have enough items, consider holding a multi-day yard sale over the weekend. Also, make sure that you advertise. The more people know about your yard sale, the more people will show up, and the higher your potential earnings. If done right, a yard sale can be a great way to get rid of unwanted stuff and make quick money.

7. Deliver Food

In the past, if you wanted to make money via food delivery, you would need to work for a designated restaurant or food chain as their designated delivery person. Nowadays, you can make money right away through food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash. A food delivery app will connect you with restaurants in need of delivery, and as long as you fulfill the order, you get paid.

With food delivery, you have the comfort of selecting your mode of transportation, whether that be a bike, a car, or your own two feet. On top of that, you also have the flexibility of choosing when you want to work and can primarily make your schedule.

8. Sell Used Books

If you have some used novels or textbooks lying around your house, you can trade your books in for cash. This is a simple way to make money fast and free up some space on your bookshelf. Just be sure not to get rid of any books you'll want to one day read in the future.

You can trade in your books with services like Bookscouter, Amazon's trade-in program, Decluttr, Half Price Books, and Powell's Books. Alternatively, you can list your books on sites like eBay or Craigslist and try to maximize your earnings.

9. Find Unclaimed Money

Unclaimed money is any forgotten money that rightfully belongs to you. This cash can include money from a dormant bank account that you forgot about or an uncashed cheque lying around. Alternatively, there is a chance that you have a wealthy relative who died without leaving a will, and you're entitled to a part of their inheritance.

To find out whether you have any unclaimed money floating around, you'll need to visit your government's webpage and follow the steps listed. In some instances, the government requires you to file a claim form and mail it to your government as proof of ownership of the money floating around.

Though there is a slight chance that you'll have unclaimed money, if you need to make quick money, it's still worth a shot.

10. Review Music

If you love to listen to new music, consider writing reviews of songs and albums for pay. There are plenty of websites requiring people to write music reviews to screen new and upcoming singers and songwriters.

All you have to do is join one of these websites and create your profile. Once your profile is approved, you can begin listening to music and writing reviews. The more music you listen to, the more money you can potentially make.

Here are some websites to check out if you want to review music and make money:

Music Xray – You can listen to the genres of your choice and get paid $0.10 per song.

Playlist Push – Support indie music by listening to new songs and by adding them to playlists that you already have.

Slice the Pie – A music review engine that provides ample feedback to U.S. record labels and tons of independent artists every month.

11. Sell Stock Photos

If you love taking photos, you can make quick money online by taking incredible pictures and then selling them on stock photo sites. All you need to do is sign up as a contributor, and you can start listing your photos for sale.

Some popular stock photo websites are Getty Images, Shutterstock, Pexels, and Pixabay. You'll earn a percentage of each purchased photo for most of these websites. If you're just getting started now, it might be tough to make quick money in one day, so be sure to open your account soon so that if and when you happen to have a lot of photos to upload one day, you have an opportunity to make some cash.

Recap: How to Make Quick Money in One Day

If you happen to find yourself in a financial hiccup, you'll need to have the necessary tools to get you back on your feet. Knowing how to make quick money in one day is one such tool.

This post has provided you with a few different ways to make money quickly and help with your financial situation. Remember, however, that you need to go beyond short-term solutions and implement passive income ideas to achieve long-term financial stability. Only then will you be able to achieve financial independence.

