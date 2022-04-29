How to Make Rose Water at Home 3 Ways – Easy DIY Homemade Recipes

While most people recognize the beauty in an expensive bouquet of beautiful roses, they have much more potential than sitting around our home in vases. Rose water has seemingly unlimited uses and learning how to make it at home will give your wilted roses a new purpose and save you money!

Making your DIY rose water will allow you to keep this versatile ingredient on hand for use on its own or as a welcome add-in to a variety of homemade beauty products.

What is Rose Water?

Rose water is a liquid made from roses and water with many different uses and benefits. Its origins can be traced back to the Middle Ages, and the Middle East has been a long-time staple in natural beauty products and boasts a myriad of health and therapeutic benefits.

You may be surprised to learn rose water is not just an ingredient commonly found in beauty and skincare products like hair products, facial toner, and perfume; it can also be used as a room spray, added to food and drinks (if made with a rose that is safe to ingest), and as a staple in various religious ceremonies.

Natural Beauty Products

Rose water is an excellent addition to any homemade beauty products such as DIY setting spray, natural perfume, and face masks. Adding homemade rose water to your hair care routine can act as a natural astringent for the scalp, aid in hydration for dry hair, and even help with hair growth problems.

In addition, rose water has anti-inflammatory properties and is especially good for people with sensitive skin types. People with skin conditions such as skin irritation or inflammation may find natural rose water a particularly valuable part of their skincare regimen. Its low pH can help naturally balance the skin's pH levels.

Herbal Tea

Using dry rose petals to make rose tea has also been known to be beneficial to your health by lowering the risk of chronic diseases, plus it packs immunity-boosting properties.

Suffice it to say, the uses and benefits of rose water are extensive. So instead of shopping for your favorite rose water toner at the store, making it yourself using one of these easy DIY recipes is a great way to save money, especially if you use it often.

How to Make Rose Water – 3 Easy DIY Methods

Rose water can be made in multiple ways, each method being relatively quick, uncomplicated, and inexpensive. And while there is no shortage of rose water products to be found online and in stores, if you prefer to make your own beauty products, these simple DIY recipes will walk you through the process.

Before You Begin

To make rose water, you'll want to use distilled water. Available in any grocery store, distilled water is the best option as it is free from any harmful chemicals you want to avoid ingesting or putting on your skin. Bottled or purified water can be substituted if necessary. As a last resort, boil filtered or tap water to kill any harmful bacteria (let it cool before using).

Choosing the Right Roses

Aside from using the essential oil method, you'll also need about 3-4 cups of fresh rose petals (or about half that amount of dried rose petals.) Using roses from your garden is the best option (unless sprayed with pesticides), and cutting your roses in the morning will yield the most fragrant blooms.

If purchasing roses, choosing organic is preferred as they will be free from pesticides. You may want to cut and display your roses first until the petals begin to wilt, then use them to make rose water.

The number of roses you'll need to make a cup of rose petals will vary depending on the size and type of roses you use. Typically, 2-3 average-sized flowers should provide around one cup of rose petals.

If using the essential oil method to make rose water, it's important to choose a high-quality essential oil. Since the FDA does not regulate essential oils, choosing an essential oil labeled as “100% pure” and containing only one ingredient (in this case, rose oil) will ensure you're using a quality product.

Lastly, you'll need a container for storing your rose water. An air-tight glass jar or spray bottle is the best option, depending on your intended use. Avoid metal or low-quality plastic, or risk your rose water being compromised by harmful toxins or chemicals leaching from the container.

Once you've gathered these items, you're ready to get started. Here are three easy ways to make your own soothing and aromatic rose water.

Method 1 – How to Make Rose Water Using Essential Oils

Technically, rose water made with essential oils isn't considered proper rose water. However, this method is the best way if you don't have access to rose blossoms or are short on time.

Stuff You'll Need:

Glass bowl

Distilled water

Carrier oil (such as fractionated coconut oil or almond oil)

Rose essential oil

Storage container or spray bottle

Steps to Take:

In a small glass bowl, add 10-12 drops of rose essential oil to 1 tbsp of carrier oil, mix well Add 1 cup of distilled water to a glass jar Add the oil mixture to the water, close, and shake to mix

Helpful Tips:

No refrigeration is necessary

Do not ingest rose water made with essential oils

Method 2 – How to Make Rose Water with the Distilling Method

Using this method, also called steam distillation, will yield true “rose hydrosol” but takes longer to prepare.

Stuff You'll Need:

Fresh rose petals

Distilled water

Large pot (with snug-fitting glass lid)

Ice cubes

Heatproof bowl

Storage container or spray bottle

Steps to Take:

Remove 3-4 cups of rose petals from stems, and rinse well. Add petals inside the pot around the bowl (not inside the bowl). Pour enough water into the pot to cover the flower petals. Put the lid upside down on top of the pot and fill it with ice cubes (throughout the process, add more ice cubes to the top of the lid as they melt). Turn the burner on and heat to boiling. Once boiling, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 5-10 minutes or until the petals have lost their color. Turn off the heat and let it cool to room temperature. Remove the lid and pour the accumulated liquid in the small bowl into a storage jar. Refrigerate for 3-6 months.

Helpful Tips:

Be sure to keep the bowl inside the pot empty – as the water simmers, steam will pool on the lid and drip into the bowl.

Make sure the lid is cool before handling to avoid burns.

After transferring the rose water from the bowl, you can discard the water and petals in the pot.

Method 3 – How to Make Rose Water by Simmering

This method requires more time than the essential oil method but less effort than the distillation method.

Stuff You'll Need:

Fresh rose petals

Distilled water

Large pot

Strainer

Storage container or spray bottle

Steps to Take:

Remove 3-4 cups of rose petals from stems, and rinse well. Add petals to the pot and add enough distilled water to cover the petals. Turn heat to low and simmer for about 30 minutes or until the rose petals lose their color. Turn off the heat and allow rose water to cool to room temperature. Strain rose petals from the liquid and discard. Pour rose water into the storage container.

Helpful Tips:

Once strained, you can place the petals into a piece of cheesecloth or a clean tea towel to squeeze any remaining liquid into the container.

FAQs About Making Your Own Rose Water

Here are the answers to a few questions frequently asked about making your DIY rose water.

Can You Make Rose Water With Any Rose?

Yes, however, the scent will vary greatly depending on the roses used. In addition, you'll want to avoid using roses grown with harmful chemicals or pesticides. If planning to ingest rose water, be sure to research the types of roses safe for ingestion.

Is Homemade Rose Water Good for Skin?

Yes. As noted above, rose water has anti-inflammatory properties and soothes the skin.

How Long Does Homemade Rose Water Last?

The shelf life of rose water will vary depending on how it's made and stored. Typically, rose water made without preservatives will last around 5-7 days or anywhere from 3-6 months if refrigerated.

Is Rose Water Clear or Pink?

Both the color and the fragrance of your rose water will depend on the type of rose you use. As a good rule of thumb, the darker the color of the rose petals, the more color your rose water will have.

Is Rose Water Good for Hair?

Yes. As noted above, rose water can hydrate dry hair and help hair growth issues.

Can I Sleep with Rose Water on my Face?

Rose water tends to be unproblematic for most; however, testing the rose water on a small skin area (patch test) would be a good idea before keeping it on your skin for a long time. If no allergic reaction occurs, using rose water before bed as a toner or facial mist should have no adverse effects.

Regardless of which method you use to make your rose water, the result will be beautifully fragrant, cruelty-free, and vegan. Use it often to spoil your skin, freshen up your linens, or pour it into your tub for a relaxing, luxurious bath.

After making rose water yourself with just a few natural ingredients, you'll never want to go back to purchasing sub-par products in the store.

