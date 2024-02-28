How to Meditate: Easy Steps for Beginners

Learn how to meditate properly with this intro guide for beginners. Discover different types of meditation and how they can help you feel less stressed and more focused.

We'll also cover how often to meditate, where to do it, and what to try if sitting still is hard for you.

What Is Meditation?

Meditation is a practice where you focus your mind to achieve mental calmness and emotional balance. The goal is to train your attention and awareness, helping you feel more relaxed and clear-headed.

Different forms of meditation have been used in religious and secular traditions for thousands of years to promote mindfulness and develop compassion, patience, generosity, and forgiveness.

Common Types of Meditation

Meditation often involves sitting in a quiet space and paying special attention to breathing or a mantra, allowing thoughts and distractions to pass without judgment. Here are some common forms of meditation that you might be familiar with.

Mindfulness meditation : You focus on your breath while observing thoughts without judgment.

: You focus on your breath while observing thoughts without judgment. Concentration meditation : You focus on a single point, like a mantra or visual object.

: You focus on a single point, like a mantra or visual object. Guided meditation: A teacher walks you through a scene or journey.

We'll cover more on these meditation methods in a moment, but first, let's look at why it's such a valuable life tool.

Benefits of Meditation

While meditation can vary in methods, it generally aims to reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Here are some of the benefits meditation can provide:

Reduces stress (source)

Improves concentration (source)

Enhances self-awareness (source)

Slows aging (source)

Can lower blood pressure and boost immune health (source)

But What if I Can't Sit Still?

Diving into a long meditation session might feel overwhelming if you're brand new to doing “nothing.” The good news is that mediation is flexible and can be adapted.

Doing an activity that puts you in a flow state can help quiet your brain and make space for mindfulness. Try filling in a coloring page or taking a nature walk. Your goal is to practice awareness, not to accomplish a series of tasks.

Over time, you'll likely find it easier to spend quiet, distraction-free time alone and might feel ready for a regular meditation practice.

Preparing To Meditate

While mindfulness can be practiced anywhere, when you're learning how to meditate, it can be helpful to prepare appropriately.

Choosing a Quiet Space

Find a place where interruptions are minimal. The area should feel serene to you, whether it's a corner of your bedroom, a dedicated meditation room, or a spot in your garden. The key is consistency; try to use the same space for meditation each time.

It's helpful to create a peaceful atmosphere with elements that relax you, such as cushions, a yoga mat, candles, or dim lighting.

Setting a Time Limit

Decide how long you will meditate before you begin. Starting with 5 to 10 minutes is reasonable if you're a beginner. You can use a timer to keep track without distraction. As your practice develops, you might gradually increase the duration.

Similar to a good bedtime routine, having a set meditation practice helps create a habit and signals your brain that it's time to quiet down.

Wearing Comfortable Clothing

Choose clothes that won't distract you during meditation. Loose-fitting, soft garments are ideal. Ensure nothing is too tight, itchy, or otherwise irritating. Comfortable clothing can help free up your mind to focus inward.

Meditation Techniques

In this section, you'll learn different meditation practices so you can find one that suits your preferences and lifestyle.

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation encourages you to observe your thoughts as they drift through your mind. This practice combines concentration with awareness. You don't judge the thoughts or become involved with them. You simply notice and let them go.

Focused Meditation

Focused meditation involves concentration using any of the five senses. For example, you can focus on something visual, like a statue; a sound, like a gong; a taste, like a piece of fruit; a feeling, like the texture of a leaf; or the breath going in and out.

The key is focusing on one sense and bringing your attention back when your mind wanders.

Movement Meditation

Movement meditation allows physical movement to guide the practice rather than remaining still in seated or standing positions. It's an approach that integrates the mindfulness and focus of meditation with bodily motion, making it particularly accessible for those who find it challenging to sit still for traditional meditation sessions.

This practice may include walking, gardening, qigong, or other gentle forms of motion, such as knitting or crocheting.

Mantra Meditation

Mantra meditation uses a repetitive sound to clear the mind. It can be a word, phrase, or sound like the popular “Om.” Repeating the mantra helps you to focus and enter a deeper state of awareness. A mantra can be spoken loudly, whispered, or repeated silently in your mind.

You can even try coloring an inspiring mantra or positive affirmation to center your focus on one thought.

Meditation Postures

Adopting the correct posture can significantly improve your meditation experience. Comfort and stability are key to maintaining focus and achieving a relaxed state. Don't be surprised if this takes some practice, though; you'll eventually find what works for you.

Seated Position

You have various options for seated meditation. A traditional pose is to sit upright, cross-legged, on a meditation cushion or mat. Ensure your hips are elevated above your knees. This helps keep your spine straight, promoting better circulation and deeper breathing.

Alternatively, you can sit in a chair with feet flat on the ground and a straight back. Rest your hands on your thighs or knees, palms down for grounding or up for openness.

Lying Down

Lying down can be a deeply relaxing meditation posture. Lay on your back on a comfortable surface, ensuring your body is straight. Your legs should be slightly apart, with arms at your sides and palms facing up. A small pillow under your head or knees can provide additional support.

Walking Meditation

Walking meditation harmonizes your meditation with movement. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Let your arms hang naturally by your sides. Begin walking at a slow pace, synchronizing your breath with each step. Focus on the sensation of your feet touching and leaving the ground.

This practice can be especially grounding and is suitable when sitting or lying down isn't possible.

Breathing in Meditation

In meditation, your breath is a vital anchor to the present moment. It guides your focus and calms the mind. Here are a few beginner-friendly ways to incorporate breathing techniques into your meditation.

Natural Breathing

When you begin meditating, observe your natural breath. Notice how air enters and exits your lungs without effort. This observation brings your mind into the now, and your attention on the breath helps steady your mind.

Inhale and exhale gently, letting the rhythm be uninterrupted.

Do not alter the pace or depth of your breathing.

Controlled Breathing Techniques

After mastering natural breath awareness, you might explore controlled techniques that can encourage a calming effect on your nervous system.

Counted Breath: Inhale for a count of four, hold for four, exhale for four, then wait for four before repeating. 4-7-8 Breathing: Inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for seven, and exhale for eight. Alternate Nostril Breathing: Close your right nostril and inhale through the left; then close the left, open the right, and exhale. Repeat on each side.

Use these techniques to deepen your meditation experience. Stick with the method that suits you best.

How Often Should You Meditate?

You can meditate daily. Start with a few minutes each day and gradually increase the amount of time as you feel more comfortable.

Try not to judge yourself if you miss a day. Your meditation practice should not be the source of extra anxiety or worry.

Common Challenges in Meditation

When learning how to meditate properly, you might encounter some hurdles, which is completely normal. Here's how to navigate them.

Dealing With Distractions

Distractions are common when you're trying to meditate. They can make focusing tough, but they don't mean you're doing anything wrong. Instead of thinking about being distracted as a personal flaw, try to see it as an opportunity to practice mindfulness. (That's the point of all of this, after all!)

Tips to minimize distractions:

Find a quiet space where you feel safe.

Use earplugs or white noise to block unwanted sounds.

When something unexpected happens, try to bring your awareness back rather than interrupt your mediation session.

Managing Discomfort

Physical discomfort can disrupt your meditation practice. Sitting still might cause stiffness or pain. Here are ways to improve comfort:

Choose a comfortable position, whether it's sitting or lying down.

Use cushions or a chair to support your posture.

Start with short sessions and gradually increase the time.

Overcoming Boredom

Boredom is a natural feeling during meditation, especially for beginners. It can stem from a lack of engagement or unclear expectations. Strategies to beat boredom:

Keep your sessions varied to maintain interest.

Focus on the benefits of meditation to motivate yourself.

Remember that boredom is temporary and often fades with regular practice.

Progressing in Your Practice

The information we've covered will go a long way toward releasing tension in your mind and bringing peace into your daily life.

To enhance your practice even further, consider these specific strategies.

Tracking Your Progress

Meditation isn't going to change your life in one session. Instead, its value builds up with time and consistency.

It can be helpful to keep a simple journal of your sessions:

Date Duration Technique Notes Feb 6 15 min Mindfulness Felt relaxed Feb 8 10 min Visualization Distracted by uncomfortable pants Feb 9 20 Visualization Wore comfy clothes, felt better

Regularly review your entries. Note patterns or improvements in your focus and how different techniques affect your mood and concentration.

Joining a Meditation Community

Look for local groups or join online communities that bring like-minded people together. Facebook groups, subreddits, and communities in apps like Headspace, WakingUp, and Calm are all viable options.

Attending Retreats

You may choose to deepen your practice through an immersive experience. Retreats can offer new perspectives and a break from daily routines. They last from a few days to multiple weeks, so you can find something that works for your schedule.

Some Parting Thoughts

Remember, there’s no right or wrong way to meditate. Explore different styles and find what feels right for you.

This quote from Cory Muscara sums it up well, “Meditation is not a vacation from hard things. It's the training ground for hard things. It helps you meet your life without being consumed by it.”