How To Obtain Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Like any good survival game, Palworld features several unique resources for players to farm and collect. With enough, we can turn around and craft valuable items and objects for our base and ensure more accessible adventures out in the open world. One such resource is Paldium Fragments. It's critical to catching Pals and constructing various objects in your campsite. Here is how to obtain Paldrium Fragments in Palworld!

How To Get Paldium Fragments in Palworld

To get Paldium Fragments in Palworld reliably, you'll need to craft a pickaxe at the workbench, then track down the grey-blue rocks that spawn around the world. The glowing blue vein is a sure sign of Paldium, and for each rock you mine, you'll receive up to eight Paldium Fragments in the early-game zone.

Alternatively, you can mine ordinary rocks, which provide a small number of Paldium Fragments—perhaps one or two per rock node. It's not a guaranteed drop, though. If you want a guarantee, once you spawn into the game world, speak with the other survivor camped at the top of the hill, just near the fast travel point, and they'll provide you with a small care package. It includes a few essential resources, such as Wood, Stone, and Paldium Fragments, just enough to kickstart your adventure.

However, once you progress through the game a bit more, you can build the Crusher in your base. It's a helpful machine capable of crushing rocks and spitting out Paldium Fragments, providing a near-endless supply.

What Are Paldium Fragments Used for in Palworld?

Once you have a supply of Paldium Fragments, it's time to start crafting! You'll want to return to your base, or wherever you placed down the workbench, and first craft the Palbox. It's like a base claim flag, allowing you to store Pals and construct additional base structures and items within a highlighted radius with the box at the center. To build a Palbox, you need:

1x Paldium Fragment

8x Wood

3x Stone

While the Palbox is extremely useful, the Pal Spheres proves more important. These little jars are how you'll capture Pals, and they require Paldium Fragments to construct each one. Each Pal Sphere requires:

1x Paldium Fragment

3x Wood

3x Stone

While the resource appears rare, it's relatively abundant. You'll likely have to farm wood and Stone more frequently than Paldium Fragments!