How To Repair Your Equipment in Palworld

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Palworld Repair Bench
Like all other survival games on the market today, every tool and piece of equipment in existence within the world of Palworld breaks down at the slightest bump. You'll constantly spend resources to fix your gear. Here is how to repair equipment in Palworld to keep every tool, weapon, and piece of armor in working condition!

How To Repair Equipment in Palworld

To repair your equipment in Palworld, you must first unlock and craft a Repair Bench. Thankfully, it unlocks relatively early in the game, at level three on the Technology Tree, and doesn't cost too many resources to place. You'll need to spend:

  • 10x Wood
  • 10x Stone

You can find that just walking through the grass and picking up the odd item lying on the ground.

Palworld Item Repair
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Once you have the technology and the resources, use the build menu (B) to select and place the Repair Bench. Like all other workbenches in the game, it must be within your base's buildable zone. I recommend keeping it away from a wooden chest, as the interact prompt can sometimes overlap and cause problems on the UI.

Once you have a Repair Bench, walk up and hit the interact button to open the repair menu. Here, you'll see every item you have equipped, including tools, weapons, armor, and shields. Then, you'll also see your entire inventory. But again, like the other workbenches in your camp, the Repair Bench will draw from the inventories of every chest in the building zone. You'll then select the item you wish to repair, noting the condition bar beneath the image, and click ‘Repair” on the right-hand side of the menu. It will tell you how much it costs to repair each respective item.

A note, however. The menu is occasionally bugged, and you may need to exit the Repair Bench for your repairs to confirm.

