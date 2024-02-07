I'm as guilty of this as anyone, but sometimes you spend an hour creating a character in an RPG, then play for thirty minutes, only to discover you don't actually like your character's class or skills. Thankfully, Baldur's Gate 3 offers a convenient and straightforward method to respec your class right from the comfort of your campsite. Here is how to respec in Baldur's Gate 3!

How to Respec Your Character in Baldur's Gate 3

To respec in Baldur's Gate 3, you must interact with Withers during a long rest back at camp. He's typically waiting near the boat launch by the river and will have an exclamation point over his head the first time you meet him here. You must first find Withers out in the world, which proves relatively simple, too.

You can find Withers at the Overgrown Ruins, just outside the Druid Grove and down the dirt path from where you scooped Gale out of his wormhole. It's a deadly ruin, with a few treasure hunters guarding their supposed loot, and you must face off against numerous undead enemies in the same room where you find Withers. It's not a challenging fight, though; just keep your distance.

Once you find the Dark Crypt, locate the ornate sarcophagus at the back of the room. Inside is Withers, and he'll travel to your campsite after a brief conversation.

Back at camp, Withers will allow you to respec your class for a measly 100 gold. He'll remain there for the entirety of the story, so you can visit him anytime to change up your skills and playstyle at minimal cost.

Why Should You Respect Your Character?

You may wish to respec your character in Baldur's Gate 3 for numerous reasons. First and foremost, you may find that your class is relatively weak as part of the overall party that you've built. If you have too many frontline fighters, it can't hurt to change into a magic-wielding Warlock that slings spells from afar, or perhaps even a Rogue with a bow and arrow to snipe from a distance; either way, a varied party can help make encounters more manageable.

Alternatively, you may wish to try out unique playstyles. Baldur's Gate 3 is a positively massive game, and a single playthrough can take 100 hours or more if you're focused on finishing every side quest and encounter. That's a long time to play a single class.