How To Ride Pals in Palworld

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Palworld Mount
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The islands of Palworld are vast and detailed, with many cliffs and woodland areas to traverse. Traveling through these can be difficult as you follow winding paths and stumble upon roadblocks of all kinds. You'll need a mount to get past such obstacles and move swiftly. Here is how to ride Pals in Palworld!

How To Ride Your Pals

First and foremost, it's important to note that only a handful of Pals in the game are available as mounts. Some you can fly, others you ride on the ground, but only the sizable creatures. They must be large enough to hold a human. So, unfortunately, don't expect to ride Lamball around like a go-kart in the starting zone.

Once you unlock the ability to use mounts, walk up to your available Pal and hold down the prompt to ride. But first, to reach this point, you must have a Pal Gear Workbench at your base, allowing you to craft specific saddles. For instance, the earliest one you can unlock is the Rushoar, a wild boar-like Pal in the wilds around Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning

Palworld Direhowl Saddle Technology
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Personally, I prefer to wait for another six levels to unlock the saddle for Eikthrydeer. There's nothing quite like riding a noble stag into battle while armed with a rocket launcher. Plus, I don't mind the walk. It's a brand-new world to explore, after all.

Pal Mounts You Can Ride

While not a comprehensive list, here are a handful of Pals you can ride in the game.

  • Rushoar
  • Eikthrydeer
  • Melpaca
  • Direhowl
  • Dinossom
  • Nitewing

If you want to fly, I recommend capturing a Nitewing. You can find them roaming the wilds of Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning, mostly between levels 9 and 12. It's a fantastic early-game flying mount. For the most part, you'll spend a lot of time riding on the ground, though, so get accustomed to moving swiftly through the woods and hills.

 

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.