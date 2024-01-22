The islands of Palworld are vast and detailed, with many cliffs and woodland areas to traverse. Traveling through these can be difficult as you follow winding paths and stumble upon roadblocks of all kinds. You'll need a mount to get past such obstacles and move swiftly. Here is how to ride Pals in Palworld!

How To Ride Your Pals

First and foremost, it's important to note that only a handful of Pals in the game are available as mounts. Some you can fly, others you ride on the ground, but only the sizable creatures. They must be large enough to hold a human. So, unfortunately, don't expect to ride Lamball around like a go-kart in the starting zone.

Once you unlock the ability to use mounts, walk up to your available Pal and hold down the prompt to ride. But first, to reach this point, you must have a Pal Gear Workbench at your base, allowing you to craft specific saddles. For instance, the earliest one you can unlock is the Rushoar, a wild boar-like Pal in the wilds around Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning.

Personally, I prefer to wait for another six levels to unlock the saddle for Eikthrydeer. There's nothing quite like riding a noble stag into battle while armed with a rocket launcher. Plus, I don't mind the walk. It's a brand-new world to explore, after all.

Pal Mounts You Can Ride

While not a comprehensive list, here are a handful of Pals you can ride in the game.

Rushoar

Eikthrydeer

Melpaca

Direhowl

Dinossom

Nitewing

If you want to fly, I recommend capturing a Nitewing. You can find them roaming the wilds of Windswept Hills Plateau of Beginning, mostly between levels 9 and 12. It's a fantastic early-game flying mount. For the most part, you'll spend a lot of time riding on the ground, though, so get accustomed to moving swiftly through the woods and hills.