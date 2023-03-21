15 Epic Fails to Ensure You’ll Never Have a Second Date

It's a universal truth: dating can be difficult and first dates can be exercises in patience, humility, and futility. One of the more active threads on Reddit has been a discussion surrounding the absolute worst things to say on a first date — and Wealth of Geeks didn't hesitate to jump in on the action. Users from around the world chimed in to give their first date horror stories, and we've assembled the definitive guide to how to effectively ruin a first date!

Of course, common sense says if you were to do the exact opposite of the advice listed here, you'd be well on your way to a wonderful night with your new companion. On to the list!

1. Make a Comment About Their Weight

Reddit collectively gasped in horror as one user recalled the time when her date said this to her: “I don't mind that you're… you know.” *waves hand vaguely at my body*

Oh no. Waves hand vaguely at my body may be the grossest phrase we've heard on social media in a long time. It's no surprise to us why this has landed in the top spot of how to ruin a first date — there's no coming back from this. Keep your date's weight out of your mouth! (This applies to all dates past the first one, too.)

2. Mention Your Significant Other

Nobody wants to be the “other person” in an already-established relationship. But to hear about your new date's infidelity on the first date takes the whole concept to a new low. Users on reddit chimed in with their experience with this, as one person recalled their date saying, “Wow, my boyfriend would love this place!” The user that tugged at Wealth of Geeks' heartstrings the most though, was this user:

“In a similar vein, after spending the night doing all sorts of things, she invited me up to her apartment and said ‘We just have to be careful not to wake my boyfriend.' She wasn't talking about messing around. I did call her on it. We'd been out on several dates and she had never mentioned him! She said ‘Oh, I thought you knew…'”

Ouch.

3. Point Out Their Flaws

Pointing out anybody's flaws in any social situation is a recipe for disaster – doing this during a business meeting, in school, while getting pulled over by the police, or during a first date is arrogant at best and unlikeable at worst. One user told the story of a first date that was going very well at first, until their date dropped this bomb on her: “I can tell you are an only child because you have major personality flaws,” her date said.

This was enough for the woman to end the date immediately — and we don't blame her. What happened to kindness and civility, people?

4. Uncover Your Family's Racism

We'll let this Redditor's story speak for itself:

“We had a fun night having a personal date and then we pull up to his house for his birthday party, where I’m about to meet his family for the first time. He turns to me and says, ‘Oh btw my parents don’t like Mexicans.' I am Mexican.”

There you have it, ladies and gentlemen. This method takes the cake for ensuring your date will be utterly horrified – and possibly scared – to meet your parents. Wealth of Geeks know that a situation like this may be unavoidable, but nevertheless, it's best to convey this information to your date in a less… explosive way.

5. Admit You Have an STD

Some first date stories have twists, and some have M. Night Shyamalan-esque twists. Here's an unforgettable story from a Reddit user that would make the filmmaker proud:

“First date from a dating app. I could tell he was maybe a touch too desperate based on the texts we exchanged. However, he was also whip smart and almost finished with grad school, so I still agreed to go out. We didn’t have a spark, which I noticed immediately. On the other hand, he was oblivious to it. No big deal. Then, he suggests a walk after dinner. I agree like an idiot. On that walk he proceeds to tell me that his ex girlfriend cheated on him, that he thinks he’ll always love her, even though she cheated on him with his best friend, and she gave him an STD. And the worst thing I ever heard on a date was, ‘But don’t worry- it’s one of the ones that clears up on its own.' NOPE.”

(We're going to go ahead and co-sign the “NOPE” as well.)

6. Be Brutally Honest

Reddit was rightfully up in arms over this story, which serves as a gentle reminder that sometimes you should stick to a single glass of wine – or no wine at all – during a first date:

“Wistfully after 2 wines… ‘God, you are so amazing, such a shame you look like that.' I just laughed, paid the tab, wished her a lovely night and headed home, I don't think she was being mean, just saying what she felt without filter. She did hit me up after apologizing and asking to see me again.”

Some daters just don't get it. Sometimes too much honesty is self-destructive.

7. Reveal You're Capable of Murder

Shut it down, we don't think we're topping this one. What we would have given to be within earshot of this conversation, as told by a Reddit user who must clearly be scarred for life:

“Asked me the worst crime I’d commit if I would get away with it. I said steal a few million from a bank. They said they’d ‘Dahmer' someone.”

The user didn't say whether they sprinted out of the place they were in when they heard their date's confession. But that's besides the point: everybody knows you don't reveal you're capable of murdering another person until the third or fourth date, tops. Rookie mistake from this person.

8. Cross the Line Physically

It's a tale as old as time: “He got angry when I said I did not want to go further than kissing and denied him putting his hand under my shirt,” one woman said of a recent first date. “His argument: ‘I have a relationship with your whole body! Not just your head!'

Oh boy. For the record, for all the men out there who need to hear this: that's not how that works. We're crossing our fingers that this person learned a valuable lesson about consent, and sincerely hope that this female dater isn't left with any lasting trauma. Do better, people!

9. Demand They Get Drunk With You

Not everybody imbibes in alcoholic drinks, and it's presumptuous to assume that your date wants to drink as much as you do. Just listen to what this Redditor had to say:

“First date, I order a mocktail and he says, ‘I’m not going to pay for your drinks unless there’s alcohol in them,'” one woman said. “Another 15 minutes into the date, he’d slammed several drinks, so I excused myself and drove home. He didn’t know where I lived, and I never saw him again.”

Hidden inside of her story is another valuable lesson: keep where you live to yourself until you get to know your date better.

10. Stay Glued to Your Cell Phone

We're all guilty of this, but to be glued to your phone during a date is another level of addiction entirely. “It wasn't what was said, but what was not said, because her face was buried in her phone screen the whole evening. She was shocked when I told her that we would not be going out again,” one Redditor said.

Another user went ahead and called phone use during a date is a complete no-no in her book: “My phone is always on mute and put away in my jacket or purse or whatever is on hand. Being ignored by a phone the whole time is a complete turn off.”

Do yourself a favor and focus on your date and not your phone – unless you're consulting this list, of course.

