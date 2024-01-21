How To Run Faster: Advice From a Professional Running Coach

New runners are often excited by the rapid gains they make when starting. Their fitness improves, and they can run faster and longer. Unfortunately, after a few months, the law of diminishing returns kicks in, motivation wanes, and many believe a plateau is inevitable.

However, with a few adjustments to their training approach, all runners can continue to increase their speed and improve their race times. Here's precisely how you can run faster.

Get Stronger

I recommend strength and conditioning work for all runners. Your running speed is inextricably linked to the force you can generate, so any runner who neglects this aspect of training is missing a trick.

If you're hitting the gym for resistance training, the big exercises—such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and military presses—are invaluable for all-around conditioning. However, since running involves alternating legs, including unilateral (one-legged) movements is also important. Split squats, lunges, and single-legged calf raises are all great options. You should include strength training exercises for both the upper and lower body.

Cross-training is an excellent way of addressing imbalances and weaknesses. This could involve a strength and conditioning session at home, a yoga or Pilates class, aerobic circuit training, swimming, cycling, or hiking. You will benefit more by including sports that aren't too similar to running.

Vary Your Training Paces

A common mistake made by marathoners and other long-distance runners is performing all runs at the same pace. Indeed, long runs and overall mileage are crucial for runners, but even the longest-distance runners will benefit from a good mix of speeds and intensities.

My preference is to prescribe five main training paces for runners based on a recent race result. The five paces incorporate easy and marathon-paced running, lactate threshold and VO2 max/interval training, and speed endurance sessions.

Each pace has a different purpose, and including them to varying degrees in your training program will ensure you're training all the energy systems necessary to run and race optimally.

Run Slower

I've coached dozens of runners, and running mileage too hard is a widespread mistake.

The mantra of “no pain, no gain” is fixed in many minds, but this is a dangerous maxim. There is a time and place for hard running sessions; you will only reach peak performance if you include more challenging training. However, too much intensity will hamper progress and is a recipe for overuse injury and illness. Additionally, most of your longer-term benefits will come from this easier-paced, aerobic running.

Keep your easy runs easy and your hard runs hard.

Run Faster

In addition to undertaking plenty of easy-paced running and incorporating the five paces described above into their training plans, all runners will benefit from regular efforts close to their top speed. The best way to achieve this is by running strides. Strides are short, relaxed sprints that you can include in all types of runs and warm-ups. They'll work your fast-twitch muscle fibers and improve your top-end speed, acceleration, cadence, flexibility, coordination, mobility, and strength. On top of all that, they're great fun.

Mileage Is King

In general, running more mileage will make you fitter and faster. That doesn't mean you should jump from 25 to 100 miles per week, but you will benefit from gradually increasing mileage.

A good rule of thumb is to increase your mileage by no more than five percent per week and reduce your mileage every fourth week. This doesn't sound like much, but for a runner currently managing 20 miles per week, following this guidance could result in them achieving a weekly total of 30 miles after 12 weeks.

Remember that five percent is the maximum weekly increase. It's perfectly acceptable and sensible to take things more slowly if necessary.

Lose Weight

Losing weight will only improve your running performance if you are overweight. If you're already at your ideal weight, losing weight will result in losing strength and possible health problems.

However, assuming you’re confident you are overweight, shedding a few pounds can significantly impact running performance. A rule of thumb is that you gain 2 seconds per mile for every pound lost. However, a more sophisticated approach considers the impact of weight on running performance by first considering how weight loss affects your VO2 max and then how the change in VO2 max affects performance.

Running Technique

Proper running form helps runners avoid injuries, improves running economy, and facilitates the optimal generation of force.

Running speed is a combination of stride length and stride rate, and if you improve these, you will run more quickly. However, you should be wary of deliberately trying to force an increase since doing so will typically result in an awkward and inefficient running style. The correct way to improve stride rate and length is to include strength training, isolate movements via drills, and adopt an efficient running technique.

Some general guidelines for running technique apply to all types of runners, from sprinters to marathon runners. Whichever type of runner you are, if you're thinking about technique for the first time, it's best to keep things simple. Here are three tips that will significantly improve your running form.

1. Posture

Improving your posture while running can correct all manner of ills. It will open your chest, making breathing more manageable, create more space around your hips, facilitate knee lift, and take pressure off your back, allowing you to utilize your glutes more efficiently.

2. Relaxation

Excess tension, typically most noticeable around the shoulders and back, can negatively affect your running efficiency. It's much harder to coordinate muscles and to move effectively when tense. Imagine yourself flowing along the ground when running, as though it's the easiest thing in the world.

If you have tension around the shoulders, a good tip is to imagine creating as much space between your earlobes and shoulder blades as possible.

If you notice tension in the hands, holding a leaf or blade of grass between the thumb and forefinger will prevent you from making a fist.

3. Active Arms

Arm action while running helps you stabilize the torso and assists hip and knee lift. Arm action becomes especially important when you're running uphill or sprinting. Keep each arm close to the body as it swings back, and keep the arm bent as it moves. You should avoid letting the hand cross the middle of your body. However, runners with relatively wider hips may need to let the arms cross the body a little for stabilization.

Running Drills

Running and speed drills allow you to isolate particular movement patterns, emphasize biomechanics, or focus on specific aspects of running. Here are three drills that cover a range of bases.

1. High Knees

Walk or run forward with a tall posture, engaging the hip flexors to bring the knee high with each step. Use a down and back elbow action to help generate force.

2. Fast Feet

Run on the spot, aiming to achieve as much turnover as possible. Land on the balls of your feet and use your arms to assist. This drill is demanding, so I recommend short, intense bursts of fast feet with plenty of rest in between.

3. Bounding

Bounding is a form of plyometric training that is essentially skipping with vigor. Use a powerful elbow drive to generate as much height as possible. This drill will teach you to perform a triple extension—extending the hips, knees, and ankles—essential for efficiently generating force. Bounding will also give your Achilles tendons and calf muscles an excellent workout.

Recovery

Recovery is a crucial element of training that many runners overlook. The amount of recovery needed is relative to your ability. A beginner may need two or three days after each session to recover fully. In contrast, many elite runners are comfortable with two sessions a day (although at least one will be a lighter session) and require just half a day or a full day once a week.

It's also important to take a prolonged break occasionally. Longer, planned breaks are common amongst elite athletes but something that non-elites rarely plan. Most breaks from running are unplanned because of injury or illness. Taking a rest from running doesn't necessitate a break from exercise altogether. Swimming, cycling, and skiing are all great aerobic activities that give the peripheral running systems a rest.

Regardless of your training phase, a good night's sleep is essential for staying healthy. Many runners find it difficult to sleep after an evening session. However, there is a lot you can do to help ensure a good night's sleep.

Health

You should also pay close attention to your all-round health. Doing so will ensure you're less likely to get injured or ill, help you stay motivated, and enable you to attack each training session enthusiastically. There are plenty of healthy lifestyle habits that you can incorporate into your daily routine that aren't directly associated with running but will ensure you stay healthy, train optimally, and reach your full potential as a runner.