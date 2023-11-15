How To Save on Disney World Tickets: 10 Easy (And Legit!) Ways

I've been in the Walt Disney World theme parks enough to see plenty of families with matching t-shirts. While some are downright adorable, there's always one that hits home because it says, “Most Expensive Day Ever.” While I may giggle, I know deep down it's the truth. Adding up flights, a hotel room, dining, and tickets can make your visit to the “Most Magical Place on Earth” feel like emptying your wallet.

The good news is there are several reputable places that sell legitimate discounted tickets. When it comes to finding cheap Disney World tickets, the best thing you can possibly do for yourself is to research prices. Ticket prices may change from month to month or day to day, but knowing the popular and reputable websites to purchase them will put you well ahead of the savings game. Here's how to save on Disney World tickets to help with your budget and keep you on Mickey Mouse's good side.

1. Get Away Today

This year, I discovered Get Away Today and enjoyed its savings on Disney World and Disneyland tickets. Offering discounted tickets for most major theme parks, it also provides savings on bundled vacations, cruises, Sandals, and Beaches getaways.

2. Annual Passholder Discount

You may be thinking, “Really? A Disney World Annual Pass? That's not a discount!” However, if you plan on spending more than 11 days in the parks in any calendar year, purchasing an annual pass, especially for folks who will spend a couple of weeks at the parks, more than pays for itself through theme park tickets alone. Adding the discounts on dining and shopping on top of ticket savings is why I purchase them for myself and my family, even though we live near Pittsburgh, PA and are not considered “local.”

3. Walt Disney World's Official Website

You may be looking for alternate ticket sellers for discounted Disney World tickets, but the official Walt Disney World website sometimes offers the best deal. If you only plan on spending one day in the theme parks, purchasing a one-day pass via Disney World's official site is the most beneficial and will be the most cost-effective.

4. Military Discount

Disney loves military families! In honor of their service to our country, Walt Disney World offers discounts on both tickets and on-property resort stays at the official military resort, Shades of Green. If you or a member of your family is a member of the military (active, reserve, or retired), head to a participating military base that sells theme park tickets for some hefty savings.

5. Undercover Tourist

Undoubtedly, one of the most well-known third-party Disney World ticket sellers is Undercover Tourist. It offers discounted tickets with an excellent return policy. In addition to tickets for major theme parks, its crowd calendar has been my family's saving grace for a decade. I love knowing in advance how crowded the parks will be.

6. Florida Resident Discount

If you're a Florida resident, definitely check out discounts on tickets for living in the Sunshine State. Offering weekday savings on tickets for its theme parks, Disney World's official site is the go-to place. Of course, you'll need proof of residency to take advantage of the savings, including a valid driver's license, state ID card, or Florida-based military card.

7. Go During “Off-Season”

In the past few years, Walt Disney World ticket prices have been based on your visiting days. For example, if you plan on going during a major holiday, daily ticket prices will be at their peak. On the other side of the coin, if you visit in mid-January or the week before Thanksgiving or Christmas, ticket prices are lower as there's less demand. If you have the flexibility, go during the “off-season” for lower ticket prices and crowd levels.

8. AAA

If you're already a member of AAA, call them and ask for ticket prices as you may save a few bucks. If not, you can still take advantage of using a travel advisor for free with no obligation to purchase. Having written that AAA offers savings on Disney World Resort vacations, so ask about them when you call or stop in.

9. Use Store Perks

Using store perks is one of my favorite ways to save money, so hear me out. While you won't save on actual Disney World tickets, you'll save money in other ways. For example, I purchase Disney gift cards at my local supermarket, Giant Eagle, to buy my family's Disney World Annual Passes each year. By purchasing the gift cards through Giant Eagle, I get points to store up for significant savings applied for free gas and groceries. Considering my road trip to Disney World from near Pittsburgh, getting a free tank of gas to kick off the trip is a big deal!

10. Use Target Red Card To Buy Disney World Gift Cards

If you have a Target Red Card, purchasing Disney gift cards with it will save you 5% of your total. Use those cards to pay for your theme park tickets via Walt Disney World. While it seems like a small amount of money to save, you can also buy gift cards to use in the theme parks and resorts. I do it to keep my vacation budget in check. Your gift card can also be stored in your My Disney Experience account for ease of use.