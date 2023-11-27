How to Save ‘Scream VII’ After Losing Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega

Is Scream VII cursed? Both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega — who play sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter in the Scream movies — have dropped out of the seventh installment in the long-running slasher franchise for very different reasons.

Spyglass Media Group, which produces the Scream movies, dropped Barrera from Scream VII for her Instagram posts that describe Palestine as a “colonized country” and accuse Israel forces of “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing.” Spyglass released a statement that reads: “Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.” Barrera plays the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) — one of the original Ghostface killers — in 2022's Scream and Scream VI.

A day after Barrera got fired, Ortega announced that she won't appear in Scream VII either. Although some initially thought that Ortega's exit was to stand in solidarity with her on-screen sister, the official reason is that Ortega's filming schedule for season two of Wednesday prohibits her from working on Scream VII. Ortega appeared alongside Barrera in 2022's Scream and Scream VI.

The Way to Save Scream VII Is to Take a Breather and Pay Neve Campbell What She Wants to Return

After he lost his two leading ladies, Scream VII director Christopher Landon posted on social media, “This is my statement: Everything s—-. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.” Although he deleted the post soon after, his frustration is apparent. Variety reports that Scream VII now requires a full creative reboot, with Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempsey eyed to return.

Campbell played original Scream final girl Sidney Prescott in five movies, most recently in 2022's Scream alongside Ortega and Barrera. Courteney Cox has played reporter Gale Weathers in all six Scream movies so far, barely surviving her encounter with Ghostface in Scream VI. Dempsey, who currently stars in the Scream-esque slasher Thanksgiving, played Detective Mark Kincaid in Scream 3. It's implied in 2022's Scream that he married and has daughters with Sidney, so it makes sense to want Dempsey back for Scream VII.

Campbell turned down a chance to appear in Scream VI due to a salary dispute. There are a few ways to save Scream VII, starting with paying Campbell what she wants to reprise her role as Sidney and getting Dempsey back on board. Also… why the rush to start production? If Ortega has a scheduling conflict, why not wait to film Scream VII until after Wednesday wraps? But if Ortega wants to walk away from the Scream franchise for other reasons, the filmmakers need to turn the page on the Carpenter sisters and go back to the original for inspiration.