How To Score a Free Domino’s ‘Emergency’ Pizza

We've all been there: The in-laws have dropped in unannounced, the cooker is on the fritz, or you simply can't be bothered to go all the way to the kitchen to cook. Thankfully there's a superhero on call, ready to solve any food emergency.

Dominoes has activated its emergency pizza program, a new scheme offering members of Dominoes Rewards a free medium two-topping pizza once they have placed a qualifying order.

Domino's senior vice president, Kat Trumbull, explained: “Whatever your emergency, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better. With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point. The hardest part may be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza.”

Domino's customers who place a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza until February 11, 2024, which can then be redeemed from their Domino's Rewards account.

How To Get a Free Domino's Pizza

Customers who place an order for delivery online or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more will automatically earn a Domino's Emergency Pizza once it has been processed.

Customers then have seven days to sign into Domino Rewards and claim their free pizza. Domino's Rewards is the takeaway chain's new loyalty scheme that gives members more opportunities to earn and redeem points and exclusive access to member-only deals like the Emergency Pizza program.

Your emergency pizza will be under the “My Deals” tab in your Domino's Rewards account for only 30 days after you make your qualifying purchase. Note that you cannot redeem your emergency pizza on October 31 (Halloween), December 31 (New Year's Eve), or February 11 (the day the promotion ends). Handmade Pan Pizza lovers can upgrade their free pizza for an additional charge.

To sign up for Domino's Rewards, visit dominos.com/rewards. For more information about Domino's Emergency Pizza program, visit dominos.com/emergencypizza.