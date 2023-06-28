How To Sleep on a Plane – Yes, Even in a Middle Seat

Whether you're flying around the world or taking a short hop, if you want to use your transit time to catch up on your rest, here's what sleep experts at Bed Kingdom recommend for how to sleep on a plane. From avoiding alcohol to loosening your shoelaces, here's how to snooze at 37,000 feet.

Choose Your Seat Carefully

Where you sit can determine how easy it might be to fall asleep on a plane. Avoid sitting near the lavatories, as this can be a busy area. Also, smells coming from the toilet might not be conducive to slumber.

Sleeping in a Window Seat

Selecting a window seat gives you the best shot at good sleep on a plane. It provides a solid surface to lean on while you sleep and gives you control over the window shade, which allows you to create a darker environment.

Sleeping in a Middle Seat

Unarguably the least desirable seating position, to sleep in the dreaded middle seat, store all of your belongings in the overhead bin to give yourself as much legroom as possible. Plane etiquette dictates the middle seat passenger gets both armrests, so board early and claim your space as soon as you're seated. Bringing a travel neck pillow can offer support and comfort as you doze while seated upright.

Sleeping in an Aisle Seat

If you are sleeping in an aisle seat, utilize the aisle armrest. Since you can easily access the aisle, you can use the aisle armrest to support your head or upper body when sleeping.

Loosen Your Shoelaces Before Sleeping

Keeping your shoelaces too tight for an extended period can compress nerves and restrict blood circulation to your feet, allowing your feet to fall asleep midway through sleep. So, loosening your laces on the plane can help reduce any discomfort and help maintain healthy circulation, which can therefore help you sleep for longer.

Also, consider wearing comfortable slip-on shoes or travel socks on your flight instead of shoes with laces to provide more freedom for your feet while you sleep.

Avoid Drinking Alcohol and Caffeine

Avoid caffeinated beverages and alcohol before and during your flight, as they can disrupt your sleep patterns and dehydrate you.

It can be tempting to have an alcoholic drink at the airport before your flight to start celebrating your holiday or help calm any pre-flight nerves. However, drinking alcohol actually lowers the quality of your sleep as you spend less time in the rapid eye movement (REM) stage, which can make you feel more tired when you wake up. Get through security, have a seat at your gate, and relax as you wait for your flight. If you have to have a drink, limit yourself to one.

Don't Cross Your Legs

Don't cross your legs on a plane, especially during long-haul flights. Sitting cross-legged limits blood flow in one half of your body, which places extra stress on your lower spine. Over extended periods, this can make you uncomfortable and wake you up, disrupting your sleep. Instead of crossing your legs, keep your legs parallel with your knees slightly bent for the ultimate plane sleeping position.

Also, adjust your leg position periodically during your flight, stretching your legs where possible and moving your feet and ankles to promote circulation, reduce swelling, and enhance comfort.

Make a Sleeping Kit

A sleeping kit can include essential travel items to heighten the chances of falling asleep, such as eye masks, travel pillows, and noise-canceling headphones or earplugs.

Consider investing in a supportive memory foam travel pillow to prevent neck strain and help you maintain a more comfortable position for sleeping. If you are limited with space, consider taking an inflatable neck pillow or a large scarf that can be rolled around your neck and used as a blanket.

An eye mask is also essential to block out light and create a darker environment for more effective sleep. Finally, you should bring earplugs or a pair of noise-canceling headphones to drown out any in-flight distractions, such as other passengers or aircraft noise.

How To Get Kids To Sleep on a Plane

Traveling with kids is always a challenge, but a bit of preparation and luck can usually help smooth things out. Getting children to sleep on planes can be challenging, and while there are no guarantees, you can take steps to help prepare for a smooth flight for you, your kids, and other passengers.

Pack Their Favorite Comfort Items

Familiar items can provide a sense of security and comfort, so don't forget to pack their favorite cuddly toys, blanket, or pillow to create a normal sleep-friendly environment.

Block Out The Light

To aid your child in falling and staying asleep, try to block out the light and distractions as much as possible. For instance, using a car seat cover or blanket could reduce the light entering your child's car seat or seat.

Help Them Burn off Energy Before The Flight

One of the best ways to get your child to sleep on the plane is to ensure they burn all their energy before you board. Letting them run around in an uncrowded area or take a long walk around the airport can help them drift off quicker on the flight. Some airports have children's play areas, so check to see if the airport you are flying from has one.

Feed Your Kids Within The First Hour of The Flight

Ensure you are prepared with plenty of snacks to keep your kids fed and happy on the plane. Avoid sugary treats, soft drinks, and juice; keep them hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Once their bellies are full, they should be able to sleep much easier.