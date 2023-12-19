10 Ways To Spend Your FSA Money Before the End of the Year

Do you have a Flexible Spending Account? If so, you're probably looking for ways to spend that money before the end of the year.

FSAs offer a valuable opportunity to save money on eligible healthcare expenses, and it's crucial to make the most of these benefits before they expire. To help you maximize your FSA dollars, here are ten places where you can wisely spend your FSA money before the year-end deadline.

What is a flexible spending account? A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) is a tax-advantaged financial account that allows employees to set aside a portion of their pre-tax earnings to pay for eligible medical expenses. These accounts are typically offered as part of employer-sponsored benefits packages.

The funds contributed to a Flexible Spending Account are deducted from the employee's paycheck before taxes are calculated, which can reduce the individual's taxable income.

There are different types of FSAs, but two common types are:

Healthcare FSA: This type of account covers eligible medical expenses not covered by the individual's health insurance plan. Qualified expenses may include co-payments, deductibles, prescription medications, and other healthcare-related costs. Dependent Care FSA: This account is designed to help employees pay for qualified dependent care expenses, such as daycare for children or elder care. The funds in a Dependent Care FSA are also contributed pre-tax.

It's important to note that FSAs have a “use-it-or-lose-it” rule, meaning that any funds left unspent at the end of the plan year may be forfeited. However, some plans may offer a grace period or allow a limited amount of funds to be carried over into the next plan year.

If you have funds waiting to expire, here are ten ways to ensure you don't lose that money.

10 Ways To Spend Your FSA Money

1. Prescription Medications and Co-Pays: One of the most straightforward ways to use your Flexible Spending Account funds is by covering the cost of prescription medications and co-pays. Ensure you have an ample supply of any necessary prescription drugs and take advantage of your FSA to cover these essential healthcare expenses.

2. Over-the-counter (OTC) Medications: Many commonly used over-the-counter medications, such as pain relievers, allergy medications, and cold remedies, are FSA-eligible. Stock up on these items for a well-equipped medicine cabinet for the upcoming year. Medications that have been FSA-approved include Alka-Seltzer, Pepcid AC, Advil, Aleve, Bayer, Motrin, Excedrin PM, Tylenol, and many others. Here's a good list of FSA-approved medications.

3. Medical Supplies: Consider purchasing medical supplies like bandages, first aid kits, thermometers, and blood pressure monitors using your FSA funds. These items are essential for maintaining your health and well-being at home.

4. Dental Expenses: Don't forget about dental care. Use your Flexible Spending Account for dental expenses, including cleanings, fillings, and orthodontic treatments. Investing in your oral health now can prevent more significant issues down the road.

5. Eye Care: If you wear prescription glasses or contact lenses, use your Flexible Spending Account to cover these costs. Additionally, consider investing in prescription sunglasses for eye protection, especially if you spend much time outdoors.

6. Health Screenings and Tests: Regular health screenings and tests are crucial for preventive care. Use your FSA to cover the costs of screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and blood tests to stay proactive about your health.

7. Chiropractic Care: Utilizing your Flexible Spending Account to cover the associated costs if you receive chiropractic treatments. Chiropractic care can be beneficial for managing pain and improving overall well-being.

8. Mental Health Services: Mental health is integral to overall wellness. Use your Flexible Spending Account for therapy sessions, counseling, and other mental health services. Investing in your mental well-being is just as important as physical health.

9. Acupuncture and Alternative Therapies: Explore alternative therapies such as acupuncture, massage, or naturopathy. Many of these services are FSA-eligible and can contribute to a holistic approach to health and wellness.

10. Health and Wellness Products: Consider investing in health and wellness products that promote a healthy lifestyle. This may include fitness equipment, home gym supplies, or wearable fitness trackers. Staying active is a key aspect of maintaining good health.

Not all lifestyle and healthcare-related items and services are covered under your flexible spending account. For instance, your FSA won't reimburse you for babysitting, ear piercings, gym memberships, tattooing (or removals), life insurance, massage therapy, etc.

In conclusion, the end of the year is the perfect time to assess your healthcare needs and utilize your FSA funds wisely.

By strategically spending your Flexible Spending Account money on essential healthcare expenses, you prioritize immediate needs and contribute to your long-term well-being. Prioritize your health by exploring the diverse range of FSA-eligible expenses and make the most of this valuable benefit before the year ends.

Remember, investing in your health today is an investment in a healthier future.