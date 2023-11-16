How To Spend Two Days in Lubbock, Texas

While some places in Texas can sound stuck in the past in all the worst ways, I recently discovered a city where mid-century nostalgia blends brilliantly with a vibrant art and food scene.

Meet Lubbock, a West Texas city that’s grown 4% in the last five years and fields around six million visitors a year. What’s bringing people to this land-locked sprawling town in the middle of the high plains?

According to John Osborne, CEO of Lubbock Economic Alliance, a lot draws people to Lubbock. “People are coming here for our universities, people are coming here to do business, start business,” he told Everything Lubbock.

The Lubbock of today feels oddly reminiscent of the Buffalo I knew back in 2008. Buffalo, too, is a working-class city, but one used to losing and living paycheck to paycheck. When the recession hit, the city just kept moving forward. Craft breweries began sprouting alongside restaurants, and money was invested in revitalizing the city’s neighborhoods.

If a recession looms today, there’s no shadow cast over what’s considered one of the most affordable cities in Texas. “We’re actually projected to grow about 6.3%,” Osborne adds. “So if you thought the last five years were busy in terms of growths in our community, looking at the net five, we look to be growing even faster.”

Lubbock also has something else I didn’t see in Buffalo: Investment in the arts. Between Texas Tech’s public art collection and the brand-new, state-of-the-art Buddy Holly Hall, whose stage has already been home to Hamilton and The Lion King, the community is dedicated to preserving the creative vein running through the high plains.

Where To Stay in Lubbock, Texas