There's nothing wrong with enjoying a helping hand throughout your adventures in Sanctuary. In fact, it's the entire point of the Necromancer class, which relies on summons to assist in dealing damage to mobs. But one summon stands a cut above the rest. Almost literally. Here is how to summon Golems in Diablo 4!

How To Summon a Golem in Diablo 4

To successfully summon a Golem in Diablo 4 as a Necromancer, you must first unlock the ability at level 25, when you will undertake a class-specific quest. This quest, “Necromancer: Call of the Underworld,” grants access to Golems once you've collected Unbroken Bones and cleared the shrine of enemies. Once done, you can access the Book of the Dead from the character menu, directly between your inventory and abilities tabs, and select the Golem as your summonable mob.

There are three types of Golems available in Diablo 4:

Bone

Blood

Iron

I'm a fan of the Iron Golem, mostly due to its aesthetic. In any case, add the Summon Golem skill to your hotbar once you select a Golem, then activate it once you're back in-game. You will summon a Golem immediately, but if it dies, you must wait approximately 20 seconds to spawn a new one.

Diablo 4 Golem Abilities

As previously mentioned, the game has three types of Golems: Bone, Blood, and Iron. Each has unique passive and active abilities that benefit you in combat.

Bone Ability : Taunts nearby enemies. Bonuses : Each time your Golem loses 20% of its health, it releases a Corpse. Your Golem gains +10% maximum Life, and Thorns increase from 30% to 50%. Sacrifice your Golem to gain +10% attack speed.

Blood Ability : Drains life from nearby enemies to heal itself. Bonuses : The Golem absorbs 15% of the damage you would typically endure. Your Golem receives +24% damage reduction and +50% damage dealt when Healthy. Sacrifice your Golem to gain +10% maximum Life.

Iron Ability : Rushes to a target location and Stuns Enemies with Slam. Bonuses : Every 4th attack generates a single shockwave that deals 40% damage to targets. Your Golem causes Vulnerable to enemies for 3 seconds with each slam attack. Sacrifice your Golem to gain 30% increased Critical Strike Damage.



If you choose to summon a Golem in Diablo 4, you cannot summon any other mob, like the Skeleton Mages. It's one or the other, or none if you choose to obtain the various bonuses instead.