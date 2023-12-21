How To Take Down a Mirelurk Queen in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Mirelurk Queen Fight in Cranberry Bog
Appalachia is home to all manner of creatures, most of them monstrosities out for blood, and the Mirelurk Queen is one of the most enormous and ferocious you will face. She's a behemoth, one of the largest besides the infamous Scorchbeast Queen, and attacks with minions, melee, and poison, making her a formidable foe even in Power Armor.

Here is how to find and take down a Mirelurk Queen in Fallout 76!

Where To Find a Mirelurk Queen in Fallout 76

You will find the Mirelurk Queen in Fallout 76 all across Appalachia, with guaranteed spawns in:

  • Swarm of Suitors (Event)
  • Primal Cuts (Event)
  • Heart of the Swamp (Event)
  • The Freak Show
  • Quarry X3
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Sunrise Field
  • Mac's Farm
  • Cranberry Glades
  • Highland Marsh

Regarding the various public events mentioned above, the Mirelurk Queen spawns as a final boss. She's more challenging than the normal spawn out in the game world, so you will require the entire team to focus damage on her immediately to win the fight.

When I want to take down a Mirelurk Queen, I always visit Mac's Farm, as shown in the map above, where one will spawn in the middle of the swamp beside the sunken shed. Be wary, however, as a Mirelurk King will also spawn, and fighting both simultaneously proves challenging.

Types of Mirelurk Queens

Now that you know where to find a Mirelurk Queen, you must know the different types.

  • Mirelurk Queen
  • Glowing Mirelurk Queen
  • Scorched Mirelurk Queen
  • Cranberry Mirelurk Queen
  • Strangler Mirelurk Queen
  • Prime Mirelurk Queen

Each of these variants is more challenging than the last, with some inflicting radiation damage on top of her usual poison damage attacks.

How To Take Down a Mirelurk Queen

If your primary goal is to tackle a Mirelurk Queen and walk away from the fight victorious, then here are a few tips:

  • Alongside her melee attacks, the Mirelurk Queen spawns an area of effect pool of poison on the ground when she spits in your direction. This pool continuously inflicts damage, so keep moving during the battle.
  • The Mirelurk Queen is immune to Poison and Radiation, so don't bother with your Gamma Gun. Instead, bring something with a high rate of fire, like a minigun or Gatling Laser. More specifically, focus on the latter. She's weak to energy weapons.
  • Throughout the fight, the Mirelurk Queen will spawn babies that scamper across the ground relatively slowly, but they often catch players by surprise. If you start taking random bits of damage, look down. The mother's spawn may surround you. A grenade is the best way to deal with the horde of babies.

With these tips in mind, you should have no trouble defeating the Mirelurk Queen in Fallout 76!

