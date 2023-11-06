How To Tell If Your Coworker Is a Psychopath

The word “psychopath” will send chills down any spine. We want to believe that we live in a society where everyone is empathetic and “wired the same,” but sadly, the world is full of people who are “wired differently.”

Generally, the most we know about psychopaths is what we watch on crime channels. But what if you were working right next to one? It’s essential to be vigilant and know who’s around us. Here are 15 signs that will tell you if your coworker is a psychopath.

1. They're Sadistic

People with a sadistic nature operate on fear. Where you’re looking for respect in your workplace, they'll motivate you through fear. Their primary intent is to destroy everything they come across. Even if your team leader is demanding, they’ll still respect what you bring to the table. Psychopaths are not capable of this.

2. They're Superficial at Best

Psychopaths are masters at self-presentation. They don’t leave anything to chance. They will spark a great conversation during office banter and be ready with comebacks and comments whenever they deem appropriate. They tell “unlikely yet convincing” stories that will make them look good. You could believe they are decent or even delightful.

3. They're Always Bragging

Psychopaths lack empathy and usual human regard. You’ll notice that they see themselves as the center of the universe during work meetings, projects, or the comments they make. They believe they are the most important beings, and to them, we are just tools or “supplies” they can use.

4. They're Confident, Even When the Evidence Is Overwhelming

Self-esteem is something that a good number of people struggle with. Also, when it’s broken as a child, it may not be easy to rebuild as an adult. Psychopaths find it hard to identify with self-esteem as they’re overconfident. Their boasting is obvious or subtle, but look out for that coworker who delights in this!

5. They Lie Pathologically

When a psychopath starts lying, you’ll begin to doubt the very bane of your existence. It could be simple white lies like they handed in the project when they are yet to finish or more significant lies like facing harassment at work when there’s none. They don’t even care when they lie. They keep lying to cover up the last lie. It’s a brutal cycle.

6. They Don't Follow the Rules

Psychopaths and workplace rules are not two things that go hand in hand. According to them, rules don't matter. Well, we've broken our fair share of rules, but not to the extent that they do. They are self-centered, cold-hearted, and not ashamed of displaying deviant behavior.

7. Their Nature Is Parasitic

A psychopath wouldn't do well in group projects or team building exercises because they are self-centered. Just like a parasite, they are all about themselves and their existence. They don't think standard rules apply to them. Sadly, they are immune to self-criticism.

8. They Are Manipulative

Need we say more? Psychopaths are experts at manipulation, deception, and deflection — three elements that help them stay afloat. They love getting all the credit in the world when they do something right. But when they are wrong, they take no accountability for their actions.

9. They Had Early Behavioral Problems

According to scientific research, psychopaths were well-known bullies on the playground. As they most likely got away with this behavior on the playground, they think they can get away with this behavior in real life.

10. They're Not in Touch With Their Emotions

One thing about psychopaths is that they can mimic human emotions. However, they can't genuinely feel these emotions. They are master manipulators, but you may not realize this about them until there’s no salvage.

11. They're Unrealistic

Unrealistic in their thoughts, opinions, and statements, psychopaths will struggle to accomplish even smaller goals because of their exquisite nature. Even if the task is impossible to complete, psychopaths will still justify it.

12. They Know No Remorse

Psychopathic tendencies don't know remorse, so they don't care about the consequences of their actions. If your coworker tanked a project, they might have done it intentionally, not watching what it would cost the rest of the team.

13. They Have a Scary Temper

The charming veneer that your coworker may wear is just a facade. When things go wrong, psychopaths are incredibly short-tempered. One small comment can send them into a fit of rage. If they freak out in the office over meaningless things, they are the ones to watch out for.

14. They Find It Hard to Commit

Psychopaths really can't commit to finishing projects, carrying out a presentation, showing up to work on time, or anything else. They don’t want their feet solid on the ground, as they are repeatedly evasive.

15. They Often Seem Bored

You're colleagues may be bored from time to time, but there's nothing unusual about that. It only gets suspicious when your colleague is constantly bored and whiny and then impulsively seeks short-term adventures.

Source: Business Insider.