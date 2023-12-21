Without spoiling too much about the story, your character in Avatar is displaced from their original tribe. You must regain your footing and roots in the world of Pandora. It's a heartwarming story that crescendos in an all-out guerrilla war against the RDA from Earth. To help complete this journey, you must acquire Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to help bolster your strength and interact with the environment in new and unique ways.

Here is how to unlock Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

How To Get Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Fronters of Pandora

To unlock Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you must track down the various Tarsyu Flowers. These flowers aren't tricky to find, as they're marked on the map with a pink-purple beacon of light that shoots upward. If you head to the general location of one, look around in the cracks and crevices. Most will be tucked inside caves, tunnels, and ledges overlooking the world.

Furthermore, some Tarsyu Flowers will not activate until you clear the RDA from the area. The flower remains dormant if they have an active base or mining facility. You must retake the land and allow the flora to bloom once more before trying to connect with the Tarsyu Flower.

All Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are 12 Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to acquire, and they're all “hidden” throughout the world of Pandora. I say “hidden” because every Ancestor Skill is marked on the map with a glowing beacon that shoots up into the sky, but in person, you must navigate caves and floating mountains to find the Tarsyu Flowers.

The Ancestor Skills available to you include:

Air Boost : Allows you to double jump.

: Allows you to double jump. Deeper Connection : Grants more stamina.

: Grants more stamina. Drop Impact : Deal additional damage when performing an airborne melee attack.

: Deal additional damage when performing an airborne melee attack. Eject : A unique melee attack that pulls the pilot of an AMP from their unit.

: A unique melee attack that pulls the pilot of an AMP from their unit. Free Fast Travel : Eliminates the cost of fast traveling across the map.

: Eliminates the cost of fast traveling across the map. Ghost Strike : Increases stealth capabilities.

: Increases stealth capabilities. Reconnaissance : Na'vi Sense will now mark enemies' paths.

: Na'vi Sense will now mark enemies' paths. Screech : A sonic attack that deals damage and can one-hit small enemies.

: A sonic attack that deals damage and can one-hit small enemies. Soft Landing : Reduces fall damage.

: Reduces fall damage. Tarsyu Network : Reveals Tarsyu Sapling locations.

: Reveals Tarsyu Sapling locations. Way of the Diplomat : Grants additional Clan Favor.

: Grants additional Clan Favor. Wing Gust: Your Ikran generates a damaging gust of wind.

My favorites include Air Boost, which is for improved movement. Eject, as it allows melee takedowns of armored opponents. Finally, there's Ghost Strike, which helps stealthily take down RDA Outposts and mining operations.