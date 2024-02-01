How To Unlock the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Enshrouded Grappling Hook
You'll note the game world of Enshrouded is positively massive, but it's not empty. There is much to see and do, plenty of points of interest to explore, and a bit of verticality to mix up the exploration-oriented gameplay. But if there's no ladder in sight, how do you scale that mage tower in the distance? With a Grappling Hook, of course! Here is how to unlock the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded!

How To Get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

You don't need to hit a specific level or progress too far into the main storyline to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded. You must unlock the Workbench, which requires Strings and Wood Logs. Then, interact with the Workbench to open a new menu filled with unique crafting recipes, including the Grappling Hook.

Enshrouded Grappling Hook Crafting
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Once you have a Workbench in place, the Grappling Hook requires:

  • 4x Metal Scraps
  • 7x String
  • 10x Shroud Spores

Most of these resources can be found in the early-game starting area, right around where it asks you to settle your first base. There is a small POI just off the dirt road, with the Shroud covering the area, that spawns humanoid enemies who will drop Shroud Spores. Metal Scraps come from chests, barrels, pots, and enemies, too. String, on the other hand, requires Plant Fiber, which you'll obtain by looting the bushes scattered about the game world.

How To Use the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

As you explore the world, you will inevitably find points of interest that soar up into the sky and some you can't reach easily. But you will spot a Swing Anchor, a shiny metallic object connected to the edge of a structure. If the Grappling Hook is equipped, you can interact with it by hitting ‘E‘ on the keyboard or ‘Y‘ on a controller.

Unfortunately, you can't connect to a tree and swing to your heart's content. As such, it's somewhat limited in its use, but the developer was kind enough to include Anchors in and around key locations to help you swing to and fro. It's a ton of fun and easily one of the best tools you can unlock and equip in the early game, so do your best to farm the necessary resources if you want to traverse the world of Enshrouded in style!

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.