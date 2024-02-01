You'll note the game world of Enshrouded is positively massive, but it's not empty. There is much to see and do, plenty of points of interest to explore, and a bit of verticality to mix up the exploration-oriented gameplay. But if there's no ladder in sight, how do you scale that mage tower in the distance? With a Grappling Hook, of course! Here is how to unlock the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded!

How To Get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

You don't need to hit a specific level or progress too far into the main storyline to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded. You must unlock the Workbench, which requires Strings and Wood Logs. Then, interact with the Workbench to open a new menu filled with unique crafting recipes, including the Grappling Hook.

Once you have a Workbench in place, the Grappling Hook requires:

4x Metal Scraps

7x String

10x Shroud Spores

Most of these resources can be found in the early-game starting area, right around where it asks you to settle your first base. There is a small POI just off the dirt road, with the Shroud covering the area, that spawns humanoid enemies who will drop Shroud Spores. Metal Scraps come from chests, barrels, pots, and enemies, too. String, on the other hand, requires Plant Fiber, which you'll obtain by looting the bushes scattered about the game world.

How To Use the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

As you explore the world, you will inevitably find points of interest that soar up into the sky and some you can't reach easily. But you will spot a Swing Anchor, a shiny metallic object connected to the edge of a structure. If the Grappling Hook is equipped, you can interact with it by hitting ‘E‘ on the keyboard or ‘Y‘ on a controller.

Unfortunately, you can't connect to a tree and swing to your heart's content. As such, it's somewhat limited in its use, but the developer was kind enough to include Anchors in and around key locations to help you swing to and fro. It's a ton of fun and easily one of the best tools you can unlock and equip in the early game, so do your best to farm the necessary resources if you want to traverse the world of Enshrouded in style!