How to Watch Every Resident Evil and TV Shows in Chronological Order

The Resident Evil franchise, also known as Biohazard in its home country of Japan, is much more than a series of video games. If you want something less interactive, there are many feature films, animated movies, and TV series to check out.

You can find all of the Resident Evil movies and TV shows below in chronological order. If you would like to take a stab at watching and enjoying nearly all 20 of the available movies and shows, feel free to do so.

The Resident Evil movies and shows focus on exploring the other aspects of the alternate Earth where zombies, viruses, and plagues run rampant. It is generally a horror-filled series with tons of violence, gore, and spooky imagery. And bad acting and writing, occasionally, too. Here’s where to watch all of the Resident Evil movies and shows.

1. Biohazard 4D-Executer (2000)

Runtime: Approximately 30 minutes

Where to Watch: There is no legal way to watch this currently.

The first watchable media for the Resident Evil series came in the form of an experimental short film. It tells the story of a group of soldiers tasked with venturing into Raccoon City, the origins of the T-virus that plagues the series, and finding a scientist with hopes for the future.

There is no legal way to watch this unique but not necessarily high-quality film.

2. Resident Evil (2002)

Runtime: 100 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

This first feature film from English filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson takes significant creative liberties in adapting the events of the first two video games into movie form. It features a new star, Alice, who has lost her memories and is trapped in an underground facility in Raccoon City as the zombie outbreak begins.

While not faithful to the games, it is one of the better movies in the series with its graphic violence, terrifying moments, and intimate setting.

3. Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Runtime: 93 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

This sequel live-action film picks up right after the first movie's events as Alice emerges into an overrun Raccoon City. It mostly follows the events of the second and third games, showing Alice and game characters like Jill Valentine trying to escape the city and the unstoppable Nemesis monster.

It is also widely regarded as one of the worst movies in the series for its poor writing, set pieces, and barebones plot.

4. Resident Evil 4: Incubate (2006)

Runtime: 97 minutes

Where to Watch: There is no legal way to watch this movie currently.

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best games in the franchise from Capcom, to the point where it is even getting a remake. But if someone doesn’t want to play through the story of fan-favorite character Leon trying to save the President of the United States’ daughter, they can watch it.

Incubate is an animated feature film that adapts the story of this game into a watchable format. Unfortunately, it leaves out some key elements from the game, but it is worth watching if you can find a way to access it.

5. Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Runtime: 94 minutes

Where to Watch: YouTube, Redbox , Amazon Prime Video, and more (must be rented)

The third movie in the live-action series picks up from the events of the previous one, as Alice joins a group to try across the desert in hopes of making it to safety. It is undoubtedly one of the better movies in the feature film adaptations due to its characters and scares, though it falls into the pits of being far too predictable in its plot.

6. Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Runtime: 96 minutes

Where to Watch: Available for rent from primary streaming sources (YouTube, Amazon, etc.)

Degeneration is the first CG movie in the series, being fully animated and set within the video game universe. It follows characters Leon and Claire Redfield as they attempt to work together to survive in an airport and surrounding city as zombies invade.

Though its animation doesn’t hold up quite well, it is one of the better ways to enjoy a Resident Evil-themed movie.

7. Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Runtime: 97 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

The fourth film in the Anderson live-action series takes Alice to Los Angeles this time, where she meets up with video game characters like Chris and Claire Redfield. While its story is bland and not quite as good as the previous one, it ups the action with some of the best set pieces in the series.

8. Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Runtime: 96 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

The fifth live-action adaptation from Anderson zooms in even further on Alice as a character as she attempts to escape a facility run by the evil Umbrella Corporation. It feels like a return to the original movie in this way, especially as it examines Alice’s life and motivations.

9. Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Runtime: 100 minutes

Where to Watch: Available for rent from most major services (Amazon, YouTube, Google, Vudu)

This is another animated feature film in the franchise, focusing once more on Leon Kennedy and loosely being a sequel to Degeneration. The story takes Leon to a European country caught up in a civil war where zombies and viruses are used as weaponry.

It is widely regarded as one of the better movies in the series for fans to watch, with its strong animation and action. It even features some less-used characters from the games, like Ada Wong.

10. Biohazard Stage (2015)

Runtime: Approximately 90 minutes

Where to Watch: No legal way to watch this currently

In 2015, Capcom and Alex Live Creative came out with a live-stage play adaptation of the Resident Evil series. It would spawn two sequels in the following years. It is a stage play rendition of the first couple of video games, with its own take on the story and characters. Sadly, there is no way to watch it currently.

11. Biohazard the Musical: Voice of Gaia (2016)

Runtime: Approximately 90 minutes

Where to Watch: No legal way to watch this

The sequel stage play in Japan, Voice of Gaia, took the story and antics to a new level. As a full-on musical performance, original songs and moments were created for this sequel stage play. It took extensive liberties in adapting some characters and moments from the first few games.

12. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Runtime: 106 minutes

Where to Watch: Available for rent from various places like Amazon Prime Video

The sixth and final movie in the Anderson live-action series is also one of the most incomprehensible and worst in the series. It attempts to wrap up every element of the series at once, introducing a new enemy in the Red Queen and Alice having to return to a facility similar to the one from the first movie.

At the same time, it features a large cast and the return of Albert Wesker as the main villain once again. Though it is the longest and most action-packed film, it is also among the worst.

13. Biohazard The Experience (2017)

Runtime: Approximately 90 minutes

Where to Watch: No legal way to watch this

The third and final stage play for the Biohazard (Resident Evil) series in Japan was produced and shown in various venues in 2017. It continued the stage play-exclusive storyline with famous characters like Leon performing on a stage with elaborate handmade set pieces.

14. Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Runtime: 97 minutes

Where to Watch: Available for rent from most major streaming services

The third animated film starring Leon, Vendetta attempts to bridge the gaps between the sixth and seventh video games. It emphasizes Chris as a fellow protagonist and brings in elements of past games, such as the plague from the fourth title.

It isn’t one of the better-animated movies, but it features extraordinary animation that is some of the best in the series.

15. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021)

Runtime: 4 episodes (approximately 30 minutes each)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Infinite Darkness is an experimental TV series for the Capcom horror franchise. It is a short TV series following Leon and Claire set between the fourth and fifth games. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness shows the duo trying to stop a zombie attack against the White House. It is pretty short but features excellent CG animation.

16. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Runtime: 107 minutes

Where to Watch: Starz

Welcome to Raccoon City is a fresh reboot of the live-action Resident Evil movies. Instead of telling its own story, it attempts to be a faithful recreation of the original plot of the second and third games. It follows Leon, Claire, and other popular characters.

However, this feature film is regarded as a bust for its poor budget, low-quality acting, and lack of quality set pieces.

17. Resident Evil (2022)

Runtime: 8 episodes

Where to Watch: Netflix

This live-action reboot television series from Netflix follows the late Lance Reddick as the longtime villain, Albert Wesker. It attempts to create its own universe that tells the story of the antagonist and explains his motivations through the eyes of his two daughters.

While unique and heartfelt, the Wesker family drama is divided far too much between the events leading into the outbreak and the constant switching to the future, where they attempt to survive in the post-apocalypse environment.

18. Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

Runtime: TBA

Where to Watch: TBA

Death Island is the latest animated feature film following Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield. The upcoming movie takes place between the sixth and seventh games in the series and follows the duo as they venture into Alcatraz Island to tackle a new horror.

