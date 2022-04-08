How to Watch The Masters Live 2022

The Masters is undeniably one of the most prestigious events in professional golf. Year after year, top players worldwide go to Augusta National to put their golf swing to the test and compete for the green jacket to cement their names in golf history. Past winners include legends like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, etc.

If you're a golf fan, you'll likely want to keep close track of The Masters this April. Here's how to watch The Masters live in 2022.

Info About The Masters

Here's some basic information about The 2022 Masters to keep in mind:

Location: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

Dates: Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10

Last Year's Champion: Hideki Matsuyama

Purse: $11.5 million

The entire event schedule is as follows:

April 3: Player arrivals, Practice rounds

April 4: Practice rounds

April 5: Practice rounds, Champions Dinner

April 6: Practice rounds, Par-3 Contest

April 7: Honorary starters ceremony, 1st round of the tournament

April 8: 2nd round of the tournament

April 9: 3rd round of the tournament

April 10: 4th and final round of The Masters, Green Jacket ceremony, and Trophy presentation

How to Watch the Masters Live

Between various streaming services, the official Masters' website, and a couple of different apps, you'll be able to watch every minute of The Masters right up until the crowning of the green jacket.

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a new streaming solution originally known as CBS All Access from CBS-Viacom. With Paramount+, you'll have access to live streaming and live sports from the CBS channel. You can even get a full feed of your local CBS station in some markets.

Paramount+, unfortunately, won't let you capture the first two rounds of The Masters. With Paramount+, you will only have access to The Master Saturday, April 10, from 3 pm ET to 7 pm ET (for the third round) and Sunday, April 11, from 2 pm ET to 7 pm ET (for the final round). Still, if you want to watch the exciting bits of The Masters and capture the winning shot, Paramount+ is more than good enough.

Over-The-Air TV with an Antenna

One of the cheapest ways to watch The Masters Live (and for free) is to utilize antenna TV. Broadcast networks never went away and have upgraded over the years to provide HD viewing options.

If you want to watch the Master for free, it is available on specific TV networks. Historically, ESPN and CBS have been the networks that air The Masters Live. ESPN is a cable channel, so you'll need to purchase a TV package to view it.

CBS, on the other hand, is a broadcast network. You can get everything on CBS for free as long as you're in the range of a CBS affiliate and set up an OTA (over-the-air) antenna. Over-the-air TV can be a great way to catch a large portion of The Masters for free without purchasing cable.

Masters.com

One of the easiest ways to watch The Masters live is to utilize the Masters.com website (put together by the Masters' organizers). If you live in the United States, you have to visit Masters.com and watch The Masters right from your browser.

Before trying this out on actual tournament days, ensure that your browser is entirely up to date as Masters.com constantly updates its platform. If you don't live in the US, one potential solution is using a VPN and setting your location to the United States.

Along with Masters.com is the Masters' App that allows you to watch The Masters live from your phone.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live streaming service that offers over 85 channels of entertainment, live sports, news, and more. Like other mainstream streaming services, it also runs on a subscription model ($64.99/mo) and delivers similar content.

Though some may find it lacking in specific categories, YouTube TV is an excellent option for The Masters because it includes CBS Sports and ESPN. With YouTube TV, you can catch every round of this year. Bonus: it offers recording without storage limits so that you can watch and rewatch all of The Masters.

Hulu

Hulu+ Live TV includes every channel required to watch all of The Masters (CBS Sports and ESPN), so you can rest assured that you won't miss a single moment with this package.

Although CBS is only available in select markets, this is true of even major cable companies, so you'll still have extensive coverage. You can even download the Hulu app and watch The Masters Live right from your phone. Hulu also comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you don't need to worry about missing any important moments.

ESPN+

Created by the Walt Disney Company, ESPN+ is a new live streaming service that will allow you to view the first and second rounds of The Masters.

Differing slightly from the ESPN app, ESPN+ offers extra content that includes special sports events, UFC fights, and more. ESPN+ costs $6.99 a month, but if you pay annually, you only need to pay $69.99.

FuboTV

FuboTV is an excellent option for viewers watching all of The Masters live at a cheap cost. In addition, it offers tons of different channels to enjoy, including the CBS and ESPN networks.

Like some other offerings, FuboTV allows you to record events and watch/rewatch them later. It provides you with 250 hours of space in the starter pack, and if that's not enough, you can upgrade for more storage.

At just $9.99 a month, FuboTV is decently priced and allows you to have two users sharing the service simultaneously (so you can watch with your friend halfway across the world). Then, if you want to add additional users, it's just an extra $5.99 per month.

Recap: How to Watch the Masters Live

The Masters is one of the most significant sporting events and arguably the biggest golf tournament.

It is where legends go to defend their trophy and where new stars rise and join the ranks of the elite.

If you're a golf fan, you'll want to catch every minute. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch The Masters live. If you already have access to satellite TV (or live in the US), you can watch a lot of The Masters easily and for free. If not, rest assured that there are plenty of different options available for you to watch the most incredible event in all of golf.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured image: Pexels.