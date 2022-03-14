How to Watch the Oscars Live on TV and Online

The 94th Academy Awards are nearly here—that wonderful time of year where celebrities gather together dressed to the nines and celebrate the greatest films of 2022.

One of the most prestigious nights in Hollywood, the Academy Awards is the ceremony where history is made—when films pass into legend, joining the elite ranks of unforgettable, Oscar-winning movies that have been released in the decades prior.

This year’s lineup of Oscar-nominated movies is an impressive one, ranging from star-studded satirical dark comedies about the end of days to sexually-charged neo-Westerns examining gender and toxic masculinity.

The 94th Academy Awards also marks the first time since 2011 the Oscars will have three hosts presiding over the program: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. The ceremony will be divided into three acts, with each host presiding over an individual act.

With such an impressive list of films nominated, no doubt you’ll want to tune in on March 27 to see which movie takes home the coveted prize for Best Picture as the announcements are made live at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Here are all the ways you can watch the 94th Academy Awards.

When Are the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022. The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

How Can I Watch the 2022 Oscars on My TV?

If you’re looking to watch the Oscars live on your television, you’ll find it being broadcast on ABC. To ensure you have ABC on your TV before the big day arrives, make sure you have either a traditional cable package or a digital antenna. If you don’t have either of those, your best bet is to stream the show online.

Where to Stream the 2022 Oscars Online

If you’re currently cutting costs and don’t have a traditional cable provider or digital antenna, the alternative way to watch this year’s Oscars will be through a streaming service.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV allows you to watch ABC in addition to over 60 other channels (including mainstream channels like CBS, ESPN, Fox, and CNN). The convenience of obtaining a Hulu account for the Oscars is its ability to stream from any connected device—tablet, smartphone, laptop, or TV.

Hulu offers a 7-day free trial period for new users, making it the perfect platform to rely on when the Academy Awards air on March 27. You’re also able to stream a handful of films that are currently nominated for an Oscar or that have already won one in the past, such as Nightmare Alley, Nomadland, and Parasite.

FuboTV

For those who don’t have cable but still would like a way to watch your favorite shows live, we recommend creating a fuboTV account. Through fubo, you’re able to access over 200 TV channels (including ABC), making it the next best option to cable providers.

Like Hulu, fubo is currently offering a free 7-day trial period for newly registered customers, which you’re able to cancel whenever you like. In addition to watching the Oscars live, you’re also able to watch the Oscars’ red carpet on E!, as well as seeing post-show coverage.

YouTube TV

You can also make an account for YouTube TV in order to stream the Oscars. In many ways, YouTube TV is very similar to fubo, with access to dozens of popular TV channels (ABC, CBS, FX, and AMC, to name just a few).

Like Hulu and fubo, you’re able to make a temporary free YouTube account for a 7-day trial period.

ABC.com and the ABC app

You can also stream the show live via abc.com or through the free ABC app. If you go the app route and have a smart TV, we suggest logging into the app on your television ahead of time, so that you’re able to quickly access and stream the Oscars on your TV as they’re happening.

Bottom Line

Tune into the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 to find out who will go home the biggest winners of the night. Will CODA become the first Best Picture winner from a streaming platform or will the Academy choose West Side Story or King Richard to take home the most prestigious awards of the night? We'll just have to wait and see.

