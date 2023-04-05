How to Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Betting Sites, TV Channel, Fight Card

All eyes in the mixed martial arts world will be on UFC 287 this weekend as Israel Adesanya looks to win back the UFC Middleweight Championship from Alex Pereira in Miami.

Adesanya lost the title to Pereira in November 2022 in what was just the second defeat of his professional career but is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the rematch. There are plenty of Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 betting sites with offers that can be claimed ahead of this weekend’s main event if you are interested in betting on the fight.

For those wanting to watch the fight, you have also come to the right place. We have covered every basis to ensure you know where to watch UFC 287 this weekend, including which TV channel it will be shown on in the UK as well as UFC 287 live streaming.

How to Watch UFC 287

If you are interested in watching UFC 287, you can do so in the United Kingdom live on BT Sport. The preliminary card is set to begin and be broadcast live in the UK from 1 am with Chris Curtis taking on Kevin Gastelum. The main card itself is set to begin at 3 am GMT overnight on Saturday, April 8, with the main event between Pereira and Adesanya expected to start at around 6 am GMT.

UFC 287 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Middleweight: Alex Pereira (c) vs Israel Adesanya

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Kevin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer

Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Catchweight (160lbs): Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia

Women’s Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

