How To Write an E-Book and Make Money

Do you have a great idea for an e-book but don't know where to start? Writing an e-book can be very exciting, and there is potential for big rewards for both satisfaction and money. We will give you the information and confidence to write your e-book to stand out.

We'll cover everything from getting started writing, building up ideas, designing a cover page, and ultimately marketing your book to make money!

What Is an E-Book?

An e-book, short for electronic book, is a digital version of a printed book accessible on digital readers such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Unlike traditional books, e-books can be instantly downloaded and read without the need for shipping, offering a convenient option for avid readers or students.

With the rise of the digital age, e-books have gained popularity, providing readers with a lightweight, portable, and readily available reading option. Available in in various formats such as PDF, MOBI, and EPUB, publishers and authors sell them on on online platforms like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. E-books have also opened up new opportunities for self-publishing, making it more accessible for writers to share their work with larger audiences.

What E-Books Sell Best?

Certain genres of e-books consistently dominate the charts on Amazon. Here's a breakdown:

Religion and Spirituality Books: These cater to a wide readership, offering insights into religious beliefs, practices, and theories.

Biographies and Memoirs: Giving readers a glimpse into the lives of individuals who have impacted the world.

Business and Money Books: Offering practical advice on wealth-building and financial management.

Self-Help Books: Providing guidance on mental well-being, self-improvement, and personal development.

Cookbooks, Food, and Wine: A favorite among foodies, allowing them to explore new recipes and experiment with cuisines in their kitchens.

Are E-Books a Good Way To Earn Passive Income?

Passive income is an elusive and highly sought-after source of income that has recently gained prominence. And for good reason. Who wouldn't want to earn passive income and work less? One way to achieve this is through an e-book or digital product. They make a fantastic addition to any passive income strategy because they can sell themselves once created, marketed, and shared. But don't be fooled; writing valuable content and building a solid brand to ensure your e-book's success takes time, effort, and patience.

However, if your content is evergreen, and you keep promoting and updating it, your e-book can potentially generate revenue for a long time. It's safe to say e-books are a highly effective tool for creating a consistent stream of passive income.

How Much Money Can I Make Writing an E-Book?

Self-publishing has become an increasingly popular option for authors, allowing them to share their work with the world without needing traditional publishing houses. However, most self-published books will sell around 250 copies. While this may seem discouraging, it's important to note there are success stories. Over 1,000 self-published authors made $100,000 last year through Amazon alone. On the other end of the spectrum, approximately one-third of self-published authors make less than $500 per year.

So, how can you increase your chances of success? One potential strategy is to keep your investment low, minimizing the risk of a financial loss if sales are slow. Successful e-book authors keep their books short, providing efficient and easily digestible content. Some outsource their cover art or content creation to save time and energy. While self-publishing an e-book can be daunting, with the right approach and a bit of luck, you could join the ranks of the few and earn big profits.

How Long Does It Take To Write an E-Book?

While every project is unique, and there's no hard and fast rule, most e-book projects take around two months from start to finish. This includes time for:

planning

research

writing

editing

formatting

This timeframe can vary depending on factors such as the length of your e-book, how much time you can commit to the project each day and any unexpected roadblocks that may come up along the way. However, you can complete your e-book within a reasonable timeframe with a clear plan and dedication.

How To Write an E-Book and Make Money (A Step-By-Step Guide)

Writing an e-book is an excellent way to share your knowledge and passion with the world while making money. However, it's essential to approach the task with a clear plan of action.

Step 1: Decide on an E-Book Idea or Topic

This first step in writing an e-book is probably the most challenging and enjoyable. A niche will decide what you'll write and for whom. A common mistake new e-book authors make is picking an idea without considering their audience. Be strategic about the topic you choose. Pick a subject you know inside out. Successful e-books address problems.

Avoid the temptation to create a “working out guide” or “keto diet hacks” e-book just because you think the “hot topics” will pay off instantly. While the topics seem like rewarding possibilities, the market may be saturated. To set your book apart, interview experts or do tons of research to curate fresh content in your chosen niche. Precision is key. Trim it down and make it as targeted as possible.

For instance, if your e-book is about making money online, be specific: is it tailored for stay-at-home moms or college students? You can start by listing all the topics you feel you could write an e-book about and pick the one that excites you and ignites your passion. Pro Tip: Consider sharing a personal story or experience to create empathy with your readers. It could be something most readers ask you for advice with, a unique life experience you've recently had, or something you dedicate your time and energy to researching.

Need help coming up with an idea? Hubspot has a blog ideas generator that could help flow your creative juices. Get creative and expand on something you've already done. If you have a blog, review your posts and scrutinize the posts that get the most shares or comments. Addressing or solving your audience's problems can help increase your opt-ins or sales. When you are done researching, develop a fascinating title for your e-book. Ensure your prospective title is not already taken. Generating a title for your e-book can either make or break your sales. Fortunately, various online tools help you create a killer title.

Step 2: Do Extensive Research on Your E-Book Topic

However well you know your niche, it pays to do research. Give your audience new and interesting information they can’t get anywhere else. To avoid getting stuck at the research stage, allocate your time carefully. You will need time to review books, articles, and other resources to jot down references, statistics, and great quotes. You can get more information or insights by reading similar eBooks. Set the length of your e-book. Remember that an e-book doesn’t have to be hundreds of pages long. There are plenty of successful e-books out there with less than 4,000 words. When you include images, ensure they are high-quality and beware of copyright laws. Several websites offer free stock images. If you are great at photography, you can use a DSLR camera to snap your photos.

Step 3: Write Your E-Book

Plan your eBook before you begin writing it. Having a clear outline will help you to write an e-book faster. Include a compelling title for each chapter and subsequent subheadings. Don’t forget to include a well-formatted table of contents, acknowledgment, and a short bio about the author. Use tools like Evernote, Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and writing software to build momentum and enhance productivity. Write simply and clearly. Make your e-book readable so your target audience can easily digest the information you give them.

Pro Tip: Remember to keep the introduction short and fun. Some authors overlook the importance of first impressions.

Use simple fonts and keep your formatting consistent. Double-check facts and statistics to avoid giving your readers misleading data. When you are ready to get down to business, create a distraction-free environment and set deadlines for yourself. Log out of Facebook, turn off your phone, and eliminate anything distracting. Remember to edit and proofread your work when you are done writing. Proofreading will enable you to correct grammar, spelling, broken hyperlinks, missing hyphens, and wrongly captioned images. Grammarly is a free browser extension that you can use for editing. If you can afford a full edit, go for it. You can alternatively seek editing help from your fellow bloggers or readers. Be ready to repay the favor.

Step 4: Create Your Ebook Cover Design

Most of us emphasize the writing process and forget about the cover. First impressions matter; creating an attention-grabbing ebook cover will give you an edge. Your ebook cover should give your audience a taste of what to expect. Designing a compelling front cover can consume a lot of time and money if you are a beginner. Programs like Adobe Spark’s Book Cover Maker and Canvas Free Online Book Cover Maker can help you create an appealing cover without spending money.

We can’t be good at everything, though. If you are short on ideas or you're not very good at graphic design, there is no shame in hiring an experienced graphic designer.

Pro Tip: You can get inspiration from covers of the best eBooks published in a similar niche if you have no idea where to start designing a cover for yours.

If you’re working on a tight budget, you can get a freelance designer on Fiverr for just $5 instead of creating an amateurish-looking front cover. The designer can incorporate your ideas to create a professional design that captures your content. Once you have a professional-looking front cover, you'll want to use the image for advertising your book in a blog post or a landing page.

Step 5: Publish, Promote and Sell E-Books

Creating well-written books is half the work; the other half is about publishing, marketing strategies, and selling them to your target audience. When you decide to create an e-book, you're no longer just a writer but also a publisher. The best thing about e-books is you don't need a publishing company or a literary agent to publish them.

After publishing, you'd like to earn passive income from your eBook. There are several options to make money selling e-books. You can self-publish and sell it on your website or others places listed below in PDF, epub, iBook, or mobi formats.

Your Website

Selling your work from your website directly has many perks. For starters, you will have control of your sales. You will additionally be better positioned to increase credibility and build engagement with your audience. WooCommerce is a WordPress plugin you can use to sell digital products on your site; it's free, attractive, and easy to use.

Kindle Direct Publishing

When you choose the Amazon route, Kindle Direct will offer you some selling options that will help you promote your eBook. Publishing takes 5 minutes, and your book will appear in the store in 24 to 48 hours. Set your price and earn up to 70% of sales. You maintain control of your book rights and can change the book at any time.

Apple Books

iBooks Author is a free app that you can use to create and publish e-books. The tools in the app enable you to add artwork and metadata to a book. You can export the EPUB file you created in a different program to iBooks author and sell them on Apple Books.

Send Owl

Use Send Owl to sell your digital products with ease. Use the built-in affiliate program, mailing list integration, advanced analytics, and PDF protection to boost and track sales. You will pay a monthly fee to use Send Owl's services.

Other Thoughts on Making Money Selling E-Books

After publishing, it is time to inform the world about your e-book. To drive sales, promote your book everywhere. You can use your website, social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest), and guest posts. Consider giving a few copies of your e-book to influencers and fellow bloggers in your niche and ask them to share it with their readers/followers to generate a buzz and get reviews. Track your sales routinely to gauge how your e-book is performing; a good way to do this is to create a landing page on your website. Make your e-book available for download through a landing page, a web page that promotes and describes your book.

Pro Tip: Spend some time researching to ensure you price your book competitively. We all have passions and areas of expertise.

Whether it is fitness, nutrition, art, music, or writing, some individuals appreciate your knowledge and want to learn more. Writing and selling e-Books requires patience and determination, but it's the most effective way of monetizing your passions and skills. Your first e-book can be a learning experience. If your first book doesn't take off, don't worry. Use the things you learn by writing your first book to improve the next book. Most writers make several attempts before finding what works for them. The only thing writing a failed e-book will cost is time, but you will gain knowledge.