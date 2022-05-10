How To Write The Perfect Resume For Any Job + Free Templates

Here is the truth about corporate America: Your resume is your first impression, and putting your best foot forward starts with writing a resume.

Hiring managers routinely flip through hundreds of resumes for every job opening. What will separate you from other job seekers? And, will it encourage hiring managers to call you in for an interview during your job search?

A recent survey found that the most crucial factor in deciding who gets invited for a job interview was the resume. Most hiring managers only spend less than 10 seconds reviewing resumes. Yours needs to stand out and quickly.

Writing the best resume for a job title takes practice! But it’s a time well spent because of the amount of gratitude you will get once you pass it in and get the position.

What makes a good resume? Here are some Perfect resume examples:

crafted especially for the job

highlight both soft skills and hard skills

are meticulously proof-read and contain no typos

are easy to read with bullets, bold and other typography call outs

In this article, you'll learn exactly how to write the perfect resume that highlights your work experience, grabs attention, and sets you up for an interview during your job search. I will explain what a resume is, how to write a resume, why cover letters are essential (and how to write one), and, importantly, how to stand out from the pack when applying for jobs.

I will even share my writing template and resume examples with you. This is the template I used to get highly coveted jobs! Keep on reading to find out how you can write an effective resume that the next hiring manager will want to read.

Remember, your resume format should be clear and direct, and built directly around the job description. I provided resume examples below.

Why You Should Trust My Advice

I have work experience, but I also have an education. As a graduate of Harvard’s MBA program ( one of the top MBA programs in the world ) and Wharton’s undergrad business program at the University of Pennsylvania ( the #1 undergraduate business school in the world ), I have had access to resume coaching and tips from the world’s best institutions.

I have applied to and gotten/accepted to some of the most competitive jobs, scholarships, and universities in the world throughout my career.

That’s right, I have received over half a million dollars worth of schooling at Ivy League universities where they have shown me how to create world-class resumes and conduct an efficient job search process.

And I will share that information with you for free so that you can also get the job you deserve!

Let’s start at the very beginning so that you understand exactly what a resume is! I will then cover how you can write a resume before showing you a couple of examples.

Finally, you can download the resume template I created by combining the best features of resumes from Harvard and Wharton so that you can have the best resume in the world. It's the same template I used to get highly competitive jobs, and I also use it when I applied to Harvard Business School.

What Is a Resume?

A resume is a 1-Page document that summarizes your academic and professional experience for prospective employers.

A resume is nothing more than a personal marketing tool! It’s NOT a biography.

It's the paper version of your best self, which is tailored to a job you're applying for.

A resume's purpose is to present to the reader (typically the hiring manager or the person responsible for hiring new employees) your strengths as a potential candidate. Job seekers need an effective resume.

A CV (curriculum vitae) is NOT the same thing as a resume. We should limit a resume to a single page (unless you are a senior executive with many years of experience), while a CV may stretch several pages, the resume format might differ a bit.

Another distinction is that you tailor a resume for the specific position you are applying for (based on the job description). A CV is more of a static document that will not change regardless of who it is going to be.

It's important to note that you shouldn't lie or exaggerate on your resume. Everything on it should be accurate and verifiable. The last thing you want is to write that you are fluent in Spanish and then have the interviewer decide to conduct the entire interview in that language.

How To Write A Resume

Your job search begins with your professional resume. It is an essential step in applying for a job, so you need to invest the time to create a resume that will make you stand out from the other applicants. You also have to keep in mind that the hiring manager needs to like your resume for you to get the job.

The most important aspects of any great resume are the easiest to get wrong.

To start, you want to make sure your resume is easy to read and matches the job description's demands. This means using a standard font like Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri and has to be big enough to read when printed out.

Second, you want to make sure there are absolutely no typos, no misplaced commas, or any other errors. Resume writing begins and ends with proofing the document. And well.

It would help if you showed you are a serious applicant who puts your best foot forward.

If you can’t even ace the resume part of the job application, who’s to say you’ll be able to handle the job you’re applying for?

Resume Format

You have to split a professional resume into different sections to make it easier to read.

Your resume will include the following sections: Heading, Summary, Work Experience, Additional Experience, Education, and Additional.

Heading

At the very top, you’ll want to list your basic contact information so someone can contact you easily!

This includes your first name, last name, home address, email address, social media, and phone number.

Government jobs require you to include your home address, but it could make sense to add it for non-government jobs as well since including your address shows that you are a local candidate.

If you don’t want to include your full home address, at least include the city and state you live in.

Summary

This is a fantastic opportunity to tell the reader EXACTLY what you want them to know about you. This could include what makes you unique and relevant to your target role. Limit this to 3-4 sentences only.

Experience

The experience section communicates and highlights your experience and work history. Only place your relevant skills that are in line with the job description. Yes, even your soft skills.

Your work experience section should start with your most recent role, listed in reverse chronological order (newest to the oldest jobs).

If your company is well known, no company description is necessary. If your company is not well known, include a line describing the size, industry, and type of company.

For each role, include your title and dates of service on the same line. Below that line, you’ll want to provide 1-2 sentences describing your responsibilities. If applicable, include the number of people managed and the revenue or budget managed.

Below each role, include 2-4 bullet points with specific accomplishments. Focus on personal results and measurable achievements and be as quantitative as possible.

For example, let’s assume you work at a call center, and you reduced the customer wait time from 2 minutes to 1 minute. Which of the two bullets below sounds more remarkable?

Customer wait time dropped from 2 minutes to 1 minute while I was there.

Created a program to cut customer wait time by 50%, improving customer satisfaction significantly.

While both statements are true, bullet #2 is MUCH better for two reasons: It is more quantitative and uses strong action verbs.

It would help if you started all of your accomplishments with bullets and work experience with action verbs (words that express action). Some great action verbs include:

Achieved

Advised

Analyzed

Approved

Averted

Built

Championed

Compiled

Constructed

Created

Defined

Enhanced

Earned

Ensured

Evaluated

Generated

Grew

Hired

Implemented

Improved

Increased

Organized

Solved, etc.

You can and should include action verbs throughout your resume (not only at the beginning of bullet points). They convey confidence and show that you are active and results-oriented.

How Far Back Should Your Work History Go?

Your work history should include your three most recent jobs. If you have had less than three jobs, then list all of them.

If your most relevant job wasn’t your most recent one, use your judgment to decide what to include. You only have a single page to convey why you are the best candidate for the job, so you need to be flexible and thoughtful about including.

Additional Experience

This section will include any relevant volunteer, extra-curricular, public service, or other professional experience and work history that highlights your unique abilities.

If you have work experience older than ten years old or have worked many jobs, you can list some of those jobs here as well.

Education Section

You’ll use this segment to highlight your formal education.

For recent graduates or current students, you should list this section below the Summary category.

If you are still in college, include your high school. If you are a college graduate, remove your high school to save space for more important aspects (your professional experience).

Spell out your degree and use the formal name of your school/college/university. For example, if you earned a B.A. in Psychology from Duke, write:

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in History – Duke University

Include your graduation date unless it was over 30 years ago (your graduation date is less relevant as you progress through your career).

Additional

Use this section to highlight languages spoken, hobbies, relevant skills, and other interests.

For some people, this may be a single simple sentence.

Example: “Basic German language skills with a passion for running (half marathon finisher).”

For years, my resume included that I loved to make pottery (it was a hobby I started thanks to a high school pottery class), and there were countless interviews in which this came up and gave us something fun to talk about. Yup, resume writing that sparks conversation in an interview!

This is your chance to show what makes you different on a more human and less professional level. However, make sure you only include interests that cast you in a positive light. Recruiters or hiring managers won’t be impressed if you list your penchant for being a party animal.

Resume Format Summary

Only two pages (95% of people should stick to 1)

Make all bullets and text left hand justified.

All fonts should be size ten or larger.

Margins should be no smaller than 0.7

Easy to read fonts like Calibri, Arial, Times New Roman

Only ever submit or send your resume in PDF format (unless asked for a different resume format)

Which Program Should You Use To Write Your Resume?

Resumes should always be typed up and printed out.

Most are created using Microsoft Word or Google Docs but feel free to use other word processing programs.

General Resume Writing Tips

Writing a resume takes practice! Keep your sentences and bullets concise. A concise resume is more visually appealing and shows that you can focus on the most important things. Make sure your work experience and skills section are clear and direct.

A visually appealing resume will make a much stronger impression than a dense document packed full of words and is hard to read.

Less is more when it comes to resume writing.

Proofread

Proofread, proofread, proofread. Did I mention that you should proofread? After you are positive that your resume is perfect, you need to have your friends edit your resume for mistakes. It's almost certain that they'll find something you overlooked, even if you read it 100x.

You need to make sure you format everything consistently. For example, all bullets need to either end with a period or no period, and it needs to be consistent throughout.

This is the amount of detail that separates the amazing resumes from those that get lost in a pile.

Cover Letters

What Is A Cover Letter

Cover letters are 1-Page letters that are submitted with your resume.

They convey why you are interested in a job at the company, why you are a good fit, how you’ll fill a need they have, and your enthusiasm for the position.

Do You Need A Cover Letter?

Cover letters are not required for all jobs.

Some jobs specifically ask for a cover letter, while others give you the option to submit one.

My rule of thumb regarding cover letters is:

Always submit a cover letter if:

The job posting asks for one.

The application has space for one (might as well impress them!)

A letter isn’t required, but it’s a job you are extremely excited about

How To Write a Cover Letter

A cover letter is easy to make, and I typically followed a pretty standard format.

You’ll want this letter to enhance your resume, but it can also be the perfect place to address potential concerns like gaps in your work history. It can also be the place to highlight your strengths (like existing relationships with employees at the company).

Cover Letter Format

A cover letter should include the date, your name and contact information, the title, and the name of the person you are writing it to (yes, you should always address it to an individual), the body of the letter, and a closing.

A cover letter should be short and sweet, and I like to keep it to 4 short paragraphs so the hiring manager can just skim through it easily.

Paragraph 1 (intro) indicates the specific job you are applying for and how you found it. It also includes your current position and company.

Paragraph 2 (why me) highlights your work experience and why you are an excellent fit for the specific role. Highlight a relevant accomplishment and personal touch. This might include information that builds on one of the bullets on your resume. There’s no need to include specific mentions of hard skills or soft skills here.

Paragraph 3 (why you) should convey why you want to work at the company itself. Include facts you love about the company and any connections you have to the company. Tie this to paragraph 2 so that it doesn’t seem disjointed.

Paragraph 4 (closing) is where you’ll list specific follow-up items and leave your phone number or email so they can easily contact you. Never forget to include your contact information.

Other Resume and Cover Letter Questions

Where to go for resume help and writing tips?

This page should serve as a comprehensive guide to everything you need to write a resume. If you are still looking for more guidance, your first stop should be the career office at the school you graduated from.

You can also seek public resources in your area by going to Google and typing “free resume review [your city name]” as there is often a public organization that conducts no-cost resume reviews for community members.

Where to buy resume paper?

You don’t want to print your resume on regular printer paper unless you have no other choice.

The heavier paper will make your resume stand out and show that you mean business.

You’ll want to use a 24lb sheet of paper to print your resume. Some people prefer the heavier 32lb paper, but that is overkill, in my opinion.

How to make a resume pdf?

If you aren’t sure how to save your resume as a pdf, it’s super easy. On Microsoft Word, you can go to Save As and choose the pdf file type. Another common trick is to go to Print and then Print to PDF.

You always want to send your resume or submit it as a PDF because you want to preserve the formatting you worked so hard to perfect.

By sending as a Word doc, you risk having the file change and not printing correctly. I’ve seen this happen countless times, and it’s a shame when you get a resume with a janky font you can’t read.

How to start a resume?

Starting a professional resume is super easy and should take you only a few hours to complete and polish up. Most of the other people applying will only spend 30 minutes on theirs, so by creating a killer resume, you will stand out. Write a resume that will impress people!

How to write a resume with no experience?

Even if you have no professional experience, you can start by highlighting your education and volunteer or other life experiences.

The example below is an excellent example of a resume template for someone who hasn't started their career yet. You'll see that education is listed first.

Does It Make Sense To Use A Resume Builder?

A resume builder will help you write a resume, but the quality is not as good as if you were to create an impressive resume yourself. My template is so easy to use that you really won’t even want to use a resume builder!

You are now equipped to build the perfect resume and cover letter. But if you are still looking for inspiration to achieve your wildest dreams, here are some habits from wildly successful people that you should emulate!

After all, while it's true that money can't buy happiness, at least not always, a better paying job is a beautiful way to build true wealth.

And it all starts with resume writing. So make sure that you put your best foot forward.