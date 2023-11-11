Beyond Borders: 12 Ways the U.S. Outperforms Europe

The U.S. and Europe have long been compared in various aspects, from culture to economy to politics. While both regions have their unique strengths and contributions to the world, there are some things that the USA does “better.” From fast food to technology to entertainment, Americans have proven time and time again that they can excel in various areas. So, prepare to explore and appreciate our country's unique strengths and why it stands out globally.

1. Milk Chocolate

Overseas, milk chocolate is too milky, light-colored, and sweet. But in the U.S., it is just right.

2. The Size of Living Spaces

In Europe, rooms and furniture are so tiny. Being in Europe can get claustrophobic if you're used to American-size homes, rooms, and furniture.

3. Jazz

Americans know what's up regarding Jazz music. The music culture in the U.S. is rich, and many people from other countries admire that!

4. Tex-Mex

Traditionally not an American dish, tacos have become so “Americanized” that they are staples in most diets nationwide. If you are in the mood for Tex-Mex, you really cannot go wrong.

5. National and State Parks

The National Park System in the U.S. is hard to beat. With a whopping 400+ parks across the country dedicated to conserving and showcasing nature, there is a diverse range of wilderness adventures to embark on.

6. Ice in Drinks

Nowhere else in the world ices their cold beverages as we do here in the U.S. What could be more refreshing than an ice-cold Coca-Cola on a hot day?

7. Food Portions

In America, we like things in excess. That's one reason people say the U.S. food portions are immense. While some people see that as a bad thing, there are benefits to bigger portions.

In the U.S., it's completely normal to ask for a to-go box to take food from the restaurant home, so that means you can often make one meal into two.

8. Movies

The U.S. is the land of entertainment. I mean, we have Hollywood and streaming services galore. The vast majority of popular movies and TV come from America.

9. Tacos

While Mexico is where the best tacos can be found, the tacos in Europe are indeed subpar compared to those in America. We have Tex-Mex options in the States and many delicious authentic Mexican restaurants, especially in the Southwest.

10. Public Bathrooms

While it depends on which country or state you find yourself in or even which type of location, public bathrooms in America tend to be more accessible than in Europe. Why? Because in the U.S., you don't have to pay to use most public restrooms. You may have to order food if you try to use the bathroom at a restaurant, but that's about it.

11. Barbecue

You can't get a good barbecue in Europe. Nothing compares to the delectable tastes you'll find throughout the American South. Briskets, ribs, collard greens, and baked beans are some of the most delectable American-made fares. The U.S. is home to many outstanding cuisine and fantastic eateries.

12. Air Conditioning

Residents of the U.S., do not take your air conditioning for granted. Many members from other countries have said air conditioning is what they most envy in America!

Source: (Reddit).